Enloe boys lacrosse finding new faces to step up

Two seasons since winning 13 matches and advancing to the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs, Enloe has endured some lumps as coach Arthur Kyner is incorporating several freshmen and other assorted newcomers to the sport of lacrosse into the lineup this season.
The problems have largely come offensively.
Enloe (4-10) has only reached double-digit goals in two matches, both wins, and have scored five goals or less in seven games.
“We lost pretty much all of our (scoring) from last year, so different guys have had to try and step up,” Kyner said. “I would say a bright spot has been our freshmen, and our new juniors and seniors. We’ve asked a lot of them. ... I think the future is bright for our freshmen, though.”
A 4-2 road victory on March 30 over Sanderson avenged a season-opening loss and also provided a glimpse of what Enloe can do when facing some adversity.
“We haven’t really come back from being down this year,” said Kyner, whose team trailed Sanderson by a goal at halftime before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. “It was good to see that, that shows growth.”
Goalie helps scoring woes?
In an April 19 game against Wakefield, goalie Nathan Hames showed he can score goals as well as save them. He went the end-to-end, taking a hard shot from a defender as he spun. Hames shot as he fell to the ground and netted a rare goalie goal. Wakefield won 14-7.
