Sanderson boys lacrosse young, but shows promise

After a promising start to the season, Sanderson’s boys lacrosse team is looking for some answers on offense
The Spartans (5-9) started 4-2 but have only averaged only 8.2 goals this season.
“This season has been a roller coaster ride for us,” Sanderson coach Lawrence Davis said. “We started out very hot, but as a young team, we are now struggling to find our rhythm. ... That’s where my captains have been a huge help leading the team and keeping the guys poised.”
One of those captains, junior Justin Mauzy, has been among the bright spots for Sanderson. He has the school career record in goals. Jack Ellis has also contributed 25 goals for the Spartans to tie Mauzy for the lead on the season.
Only three seniors man Sanderson’s varsity lineup, so Davis is hoping for continued growth in future years.
“I still believe this team has the abilities to accomplish something spectacular,” Davis said. “My younger players are really close to arriving to the table and we just have to keep working hard every day until we reach that point. Once we get there, we should be in great shape.”
