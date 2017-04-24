Green Hope girls lacrosse’s top goal scorers not afraid to share the ball

Senior Rachel Argabright and junior Alicia Brunetti have lit up the box score in every game for the Green Hope girls lacrosse team this year, but it’s been to the benefit of their teammates, too.
Argabright and Brunetti lead the team in goals with 30 and 41 apiece. They also both rank in the top five in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference with a combined 44 assists though only other teammate has more than nine goals.
The duo said the play well off of each other, but success for the Falcons (7-6, 5-5 Southwest Wake 4A) hinges on them trusting everyone while quarterbacking the offense. No matter how much lacrosse experience their teammates have, they’re not afraid to share the ball.
“Sometimes as a new player if you aren’t getting ball as much it can discourage you,” Brunetti said. “Getting the ball, even if you don’t score … helps you want to get better.”
Added Argabright: “It gives them a confidence boost and gets everyone involved.”
Creating a mutual trust amongst every player on the field has been a point of emphasis for coach Bob Stanley.
“When we look at stats, we don’t want to see them heavy on goals and low on assists. They’ve bought into that all season, being team players and getting everyone involved,” he said. “They know they’re not going to be ignored and they’re going to be engaged in the game. We encourage a leadership style where you don’t lead by playing, but by making others on the team great.”
