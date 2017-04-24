Prep notebook: Rain reshuffles conference tournament schedules

Many area high school conferences scheduled their tournaments for Monday, but a second straight day of rain changed that.
All golf and tennis conference tournaments must be played this week with regionals – as well as first-round dual-team tennis – looming next week.
Regional berths in golf are determined by strokes-per-nine-holes. In tennis, most conferences use the tournament, though some now give automatic berths to only the league’s top singles and doubles players and play the tournament for the rest.
BOYS GOLF
The Southwest Wake Athletic 4A (SWAC), Big 8 3A, Northern Carolina 2A and North Central Athletic 1A (NCAC) had their conference golf championships rained out from Monday.
The Big 8 will hold theirs Tuesday at Occoneechee Golf Club in Hillsborough, the SWAC will go Wednesday at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary and the NCAC will shorten its tournament to nine holes on Tuesday at The Preserve near Jordan Lake.
The Northern Carolina 2A tournament won’t be made up.
The Two Rivers 3A and other conferences do not do tournaments, but will wrap up their seasons this week. The Two Rivers 3A’s final match, originally scheduled for Monday, is now Wednesday at the Reedy Creek Golf Course in Four Oaks.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A tournamnet is at Cypress Landing Golf Club in Chocowinity, the PAC-6 4A’s final match is at the Raleigh Golf Association and the Greater Neuse River 4A’s final match is at Reedy Creek.
BOYS TENNIS
The Southwest Wake 4A will start Tuesday afternoon and conclude Wednesday at Cary Tennis Park. The Cap-8 4A will start Tuesday and conclude Wednesday at Millbrook Exchange Park.
The Two Rivers 3A’s tournament is Tuesday morning at Smithfield-Selma and the Carolina 1A’s is around the same time at Herman Park in Goldsboro. The Northern Carolina 2A tournament, originally scheduled for Monday, will be Wednesday at Whippoorwill Park in Durham.
On Wednesday, the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A tournament will be held at C.B. Aycock, the PAC-6 4A at East Chapel Hill, the North Central 1A at Flaherty Park in Wake Forest, the Eastern Plains 2A at Greene Central and the Big 8 3A at Orange.
On Thursday, the Greater Neuse 4A is at Clayton and the Central Tar Heel 1A is at Chatham Central.
TRACK AND FIELD
Many conferences won’t run their track and field championships until next week, but some are getting an early start.
The Cap-8 4A is holding its championship Saturday at Sanderson.
On Wednesday, the Greater Neuse River 4A championship is at Rolesville, the Mid-State 2A is at Cummings High in Burlington and the Southeastern 4A is at UNC Pembroke.
Comments