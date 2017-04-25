Prep notebook: NFL Draft won’t have many former Triangle/ENC area high school stars

It could be a quiet year for former area high school football stars in the NFL Draft. Only five former standouts in the greater Triangle area are in the cbssports.com’s prospect database.
Former Bunn star running back Tarik Cohen, who broke almost every rushing school record at North Carolina A&T and was twice the conference player of the year, is projected as a sixth-round pick.
Former Hunt defensive lineman Lewis Neal, who had a solid career at LSU, is projected as a late seventh-round pick.
Former Hillside defensive end Jamal Marcus (who went to Ohio State and later transferred to Akron), former Southern Durham running back Akeem Judd (who went to junior college and transferred to Ole Miss) and former Middle Creek defensive lineman Josh Banks (who played at Wake Forest) were projected as undrafted.
Apex HOF: The Apex High/Apex Consolidated Sports Hall of Fame is taking nominations for next year’s second annual class. The deadline is June 1, and applications can be submitted via the school’s website.
Powerade softball: North Pitt’s Perry Saenz and Panther Creek’s Bryan Cromer will coach all-star softball teams in this summer’s Powerade State Games. Saenz will lead Region 1 and Cromer Region 3 into the June 20-21 games, hosted by UNC Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park. The games pit the best 20 rising seniors, juniors and sophomores from each region against each other.
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
BOYS GOLF
Wednesday: Southwest Wake 4A at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary (18 holes); Big 8 3A at Occoneechee Golf Club in Hillsborough (18 holes); Two Rivers 3A at Reedy Creek Golf Course in Four Oaks (9 holes); PAC-6 4A at Raleigh Golf Association (9 holes); Tar-Roanoke 1A at South Granville Country Club (18 holes).
Canceled, will not be made up: Northern Carolina 2A; North Central Athletic 1A.
To be determined: Greater Neuse River 4A at Reedy Creek Golf Course in Four Oaks (9 holes).
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday-Thursday: Southwest Wake 4A at Cary Tennis Park; Cap-8 4A at Millbrook Exchange Park.
Wednesday only: Northern Carolina 2A at Whipporwill Park in Durham; Eastern Carolina 3A/4A at C.B. Aycock; Two Rivers 3A at Smithfield-Selma; PAC-6 4A at East Chapel Hill; North Central Athletic 1A at Flaherty Park in Wake Forest; Eastern Plains 2A at Greene Central; Big 8 3A at Orange.
Thursday only: Greater Neuse River 4A at Clayton; Central Tar Heel 1A at Chatham Central.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wednesday: Greater Neuse River 4A at Rolesville; Mid-State 2A at Burlington’s Cummings High; Southeastern 4A at UNC Pembroke.
Saturday: Cap-8 4A at Sanderson.
