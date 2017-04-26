Fuquay-Varina boys lacrosse gets a win, good play to go with it

Fuquay-Varina’s boys lacrosse team has had a few close losses this season.
The Bengals (1-14, 0-14) just missed on a 10-9 overtime loss to Cary and an 14-11 loss to Panther Creek in which the Bengals were down just 10-9 going into the fourth.
But the Bengals’ only win wasn’t close – a 14-5 romp over Rolesville on April 18.
Freshman defenseman Sean McCarty has been stepping up. A game like the one McCarty had against Cary on March 24 would be the type of performance the Bengals need to get themselves on the right track in the coming years.
“Defensively, Sean McCarty – who was in long stick committee – handled more ground balls this game than our long stick committee has had combined in the last couple of games,” said Fuquay-Varina head coach Jack Bogwicz.
The Quinns – juniors Max Quinn (24 goals) and Quinn Rundgren (23 goals) – lead the way offensively.
