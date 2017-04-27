Jordan girls soccer downs Riverside

Erin Light was in the zone. Now all she needed was a teammate to get her ball.

That teammate did and Light delivered with a kick that appeared to be sail over the goal but instead curved just enough to sneak inside and give Jordan a 2-1 win over Riverside in a PAC-6 soccer matchup Wednesday night.

The victory keeps the Falcons (5-7-1, 5-3-1) slim playoff hopes alive while the Pirates (3-9-1, 2-5-1) lost their second straight match.

“I was a bit nervous at first because I thought Kelly (Teseny), my teammate, wasn’t going to pass it back to me and I was kind of in the zone,” Light said. “I like to shoot from that spot and I thought it was going out, and it went in so I was so excited.”

Jordan trailed 1-0 with barely two minutes into the match. Riverside’s Courtney Linden broke away from the pack, raced down field and slide the ball into the right corner and just passed the outstretched arms of Jordan goalie Lyse Rochleder.

The Pirates held onto the 1-0 lead throughout the first period.

But the Falcons returned the favor. Barely into the second period, Delaney Parfitt rifled one in that bounced off several players before sneaking inside the net to tie the game.

The loss was a bitter pill, but Riverside coach Eric Long took away some positives.

“I thought we played better this time against them,” he said. “The first time we lost 3-0, and they are a good team, so our goal is just to try to get better and progress through the season and see where it takes us.”