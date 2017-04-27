Green Hope completes SWAC boys golf championship with tournament title

The Green Hope boys golf team is on top of the standings once again after a solid, all-around outing Wednesday at the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference tournament. The Falcons edged a familiar foe to capture the SWAC championship for an eighth consecutive year.

The Falcons also took home individual honors – coach Mike Robinson took home coach of the year, and Seve Anfindsen finished as a co-medalist for the tournament after shooting a 65 at Prestonwood Country Club.

Though bad weather temporarily halted the tournament that was to be played Monday, Robinson’s team was prepared, getting a few practices in before Wednesday’s action.

“We played well. Seve shoots a 65, a couple guys right there at par. I thought we did a good job of holding stuff together. It was a long day and the kids stayed focused,” said Robinson, whose team finished with 280 strokes.

Panther Creek fell just short, as the Catamounts finished with 286.

Holly Springs finished third (288) as Zack Roberts finished along side of Anfindsen as co-medialist shooting a 65. Roberts shot a 29 on the front nine, the lowest in the tournament.

“I just played solid in every way of my game,” said Roberts. “I was able to make puts and score well. A medalist is a medalist no matter if it’s co- or by yourself. I’m happy for Seve as well.”

Along with Anfindsen, the Falcons lineup boasted players shooting at least in the 70s – no other team can say that. Brian Chen shot a 70; Jack Massei shot a 71; Chris Kim shot a 74; Michael Coe shot a 75; and Alex Huml shot a 76.

“We have a good junior program at Prestonwood, and a lot of good golfers are filtered through Green Hope. We’re really deep, and have a lot of college golfers,” said Anfindsen. “It’s nice to shoot that score today. I actually came out this morning and shot a 63. Two off of that isn’t too bad. I’m just really happy we got the win, and hopefully we can win regional and state as well.”

Athens Drive (305) was fourth, followed by Apex Friendship (316), Middle Creek (318), Fuquay-Varina (320), Cary (338) and Apex (345).