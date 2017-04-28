Wakefield, Millbrook tie in girls soccer

With only three games remaining in the season, the goal to finish the regular season undefeated was unanimous amongst the members of the Wakefield girls soccer team.
The streak continued thanks to McRae Calhoun’s quick reaction to strike a ball that emerged from a scrum in front of the net, tying the game up at 2-2 with only 1.7 seconds left in the second overtime period.
“We tried to get everybody in the box and it was a jumble but we finished,” Calhoun said. “It was super quick and the ball popped out and I slammed it in.”
The Wolverines had to come back to equalize twice in the game.
Millbrook’s Alexis Strickland headed in a Maya Celetti cross in the 47th minute to give the Wildcats a lead early in the second half, but Rachel Crum evaded Millbrook goalkeeper Hayleigh Pack in a one-on-one to equalize 19 minutes later.
Just under three minutes into the first overtime period, Strickland scored again – bending a ball into the top right corner – before Calhoun’s eventual equalizer.
“You like being able to be down and see some fight, seeing the heart that those girls left on the field, I feel really good. I’m very proud of these girls,” Wakefield coach C.J. Komons said. “They’re just good people. They’re great soccer players and super talented but they’re special people.”
Komons was thankful to receive a challenging test from a worthy opponent like Millbrook before the playoffs, but that tough competition has been a theme all year. Of Wakefield’s 15 wins, six have either been by one goal or have gone to overtime.
“I have to give credit to the entire conference because everyone has tested us at least once this year. We’ve had these kind of games all year,” he said. “Any coach in the conference will tell you that.”
