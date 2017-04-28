Millbrook’s Almonster, Wakefield duo wins Cap-8 Conference boys tennis championships

Enloe’s boys tennis has dominated Cap-8 Conference team play the last couple years as conference team champions, but Millbrook’s Mo Almontaser interrupted another celebration at Thursday’s conference individual tournament finals at the Millbrook Exchange courts.

Almonster, a senior, defeated Enloe junior Michael Ogundele in the singles finals, 6-1, 6-1. The two players are good friends, but it marked the first time Almontaser had defeated Ogundele.

“Mo is a great player that had his ‘A’ going game in the finals,” said Enloe coach Steve Spivey, the veteran high school coach that directed the Cap-8 tournament. “Mo hit some incredible shots. Michael usually runs them down, but he didn’t today. Give Mo credit for hitting some great shots.”

The other three singles qualifiers from the Cap-8 for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Mideast regional tournament are Leesville Road’s Tagis Chandesekhar, Wakefield’s Blake Hartwick and Millbrook’s Andrew Lopez.

In the doubles finals, Wakefield’s team of Nico Grewe and Blake Carter defeated Enloe’s Revanth Bobba and Ethan Saber, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

The other three doubles teams advancing to the regionals were Enloe’s Nate Griffith and Naveen Ready, Millbrook’s Josiah Schainblatt and Alex Crabtree and Broughton’s Joey Burroughs and Jan Jelert.

Despite losing the in the finals of singles and doubles, Spivey said the Eagles are looking forward to team tennis competition. They defended their conference title this year with a 15-0 overall record.

Last year Enloe lost in the NCHSAA 4A East regional final to Panther Creek, the eventual state runner-up.

“We want to go all the way this time,” Spivey said. “We’re deeper and stronger than last year. We want to bring home the first state title in tennis to Enloe.”