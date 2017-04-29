Wake Christian softball continues hot streak, downs North Raleigh Christian

The Wake Christian Academy softball team provided another all-around solid performance as they collected 11 hits, including two home runs, and allowed just four hits in a 10-1 win over North Raleigh Christian Academy on Friday.

The Bulldogs (22-3) jumped out quickly in the bottom of the first inning.

Logan Winstead and Maggie Lucas had back-to-back singles before Haley Haislip drew a walk to load the bases. Marissa Green smashed a three-run home run, her first of two on the day, to give herself more than enough run support. Green collected six RBIs and pitched six innings before Ashton Brown closed out the seventh.

“I know that the offense and defense can back me up. Even if I make a mistake or walk a batter and the get a run, I know my offense is going to back me up,” said Green. “We’re just going to hit; we have strong base running and I know we’re always going to score.”

North Raleigh Christian (9-4) had several chances to cut into what was a 10-run deficit in the fourth inning. Cassidy Young and Adriana Liggins reached base with back-to-back singles. But Green struck out the next two batters before inducing an inning-ending grounder.

“When you get all nine hitting all the way through, you don’t have that problem,” said Knights coach Jon Mitchell. When one part of the order has to pick up another part of the order you wind up stranding people. It’s a struggle when all nine can’t hit like we normally do.”

The Knights again struggled to cut into their deficit in the fifth inning. NRCA had two on, no outs when Machaela Twiss had an infield single that scored Brittany Averett, who led off the inning with a walk.

Blakely McKinion had a bunt single to load the bases, but Green induced a pop-up to the next batter, then struck out the next two to end a potentially big inning.