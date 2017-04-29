Ravenscroft boys lacrosse gets revenge against Durham Academy

Revenge was the focus for Ravenscroft in its lacrosse match against visiting archrival Durham Academy on Friday.

And Jake Schneider got it almost singlehandedly.

The sophomore attackman poured in a career-high nine goals and added four assists, leading the Ravens to a 21-7 rout over the Cavaliers.

The defending state NCISAA champion Ravens (8-5, 3-1 TISAC) said they had been stewing since March 23, when the Cavaliers claimed a 9-8 victory in Durham.

But on Friday they made it look easy, scoring six straight goals to take a 9-2 second-quarter lead and staying in control the rest of the way,

“We took advantage of our shots and put the ball on goal this time,” said Ravenscroft coach Sandy Kapatos, who in 11 seasons now has 99 wins for the school. “Clay Baker was on with his faceoffs today, and having possessions helps. They have two guys offensively who are almost impossible to cover. But today was the first time we’ve really played four quarters. It was our best game of the season. Absolutely.”

McCabe Watson added four goals and three assists for the Ravens, who also got four goals from freshman Riley Pretter, two goals from Jack Barnes and a goal and an assist from Patrick Ednie.

Tyler Carpenter led Durham Academy (8-5, 4-1), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, with a trio of goals while Shaffer Woody had a goal and three assists and Houston Holland a pair of goals.

“Faceoffs were the difference,” DA coach Jon Lantzy said. “I don’t know exactly why it happened, but they had possession and it’s a possession game. They had the ball, we got behind and had to press and that isn’t a good equation for success.”

Goalie Scotty Crouthamel had eight saves in the victory, while DA netminder Neil Sudan also had eight saves.

The teams have split their last 16 meetings.

Ravenscroft has won five straight conference titles. If both teams win the rest of their TISAC games, they will be co-champions.