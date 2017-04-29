Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association boys tennis playoffs

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association boys tennis playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday.
As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections). If you see any corrections, or maybe just spot something that may be off, feel free to email me at.
There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed (in other sports, the last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but there is none for boys tennis).
Even though teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-16 overall rank than the 4-seed in another. We have tried to note when that happens. For instance, there are more conference champs in the 3A East than 3A Mideast, so the East No. 5 (Topsail) hosts Mideast No. 4 (Williams) because Topsail won the conference title.
In 1A, there are some conferences with only one team. These teams are treated like a 1-seed from their conference.
This link will expire after the brackets come out on Monday morning.
Last update: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Things that stand out so far:
▪ West Stanly in the 2A East is a product of having almost zero 2A wild-cards in about a 100-mile stretch once you get by Reidsville. Same thing happened in 2A wrestling, which is also a 32-team bracket.
▪ Good to see Green Hope and Enloe will be on opposite ends of the 4A bracket.
▪ If this holds, Middle Creek is in the playoffs for the first time.
▪ It’s probably the most balanced we’ve seen the 4A boys tennis brackets. The Triangle is not lumped into one side.
4A EAST
1E-DH Conley/Clayton
8ME-Lumberton
4ME-Pinecrest
5E-Garner
3E-New Hanover
6ME-East Chapel Hill
2ME-Green Hope/Enloe
7E-Hoggard
1ME-Green Hope/Enloe
8E Wakefield
4E Cape Fear
5ME Panther Creek
3ME Cardinal Gibbons
6E New Bern
2E DH Conley/Clayton
7ME Middle Creek
3A EAST
1E Rocky Mount
8ME Northwood
4ME Western Alamance
5E Topsail (hosts)
3E Corinth Holders
6ME Williams
2ME Chapel Hill
7E Southern Nash
1ME Terry Sanford
8E Swansboro
4E Eastern Wayne
5ME Union Pines
3ME Northern Guilford
6E Fike
2E West Carteret
7ME Cedar Ridge
2A EAST
1E North Johnston
8ME Durham School of the Arts
4ME Carrboro
5E Edenton Holmes
3E Goldsboro
6ME West Stanly
2ME N.C. School of Science and Math/South Columbus
7E Currituck County
1ME N.C. School of Science and Math/South Columbus
8E Greene Central
4E Clinton
5ME Reidsville
3ME Providence Grove
6E Washington
2E Croatan
7ME St Pauls
1A EAST
1E Rosewood (bye)
4ME Voyager Academy
5E Tarboro (hosts)
3E Gates County
6ME Chatham Charter
2ME North Moore (bye)
1ME Raleigh Charter (bye)
4E East Carteret
5ME Research Triangle
3ME Whiteville
6E East Columbus
2E Louisburg (bye)
