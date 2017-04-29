High School Sports

April 29, 2017 4:14 PM

Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association boys tennis playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association boys tennis playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday.

As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections). If you see any corrections, or maybe just spot something that may be off, feel free to email me at mblake@newsobserver.com.

There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed (in other sports, the last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but there is none for boys tennis).

Even though teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-16 overall rank than the 4-seed in another. We have tried to note when that happens. For instance, there are more conference champs in the 3A East than 3A Mideast, so the East No. 5 (Topsail) hosts Mideast No. 4 (Williams) because Topsail won the conference title.

In 1A, there are some conferences with only one team. These teams are treated like a 1-seed from their conference.

This link will expire after the brackets come out on Monday morning.

Last update: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Things that stand out so far:

▪ West Stanly in the 2A East is a product of having almost zero 2A wild-cards in about a 100-mile stretch once you get by Reidsville. Same thing happened in 2A wrestling, which is also a 32-team bracket.

▪ Good to see Green Hope and Enloe will be on opposite ends of the 4A bracket.

▪ If this holds, Middle Creek is in the playoffs for the first time.

▪ It’s probably the most balanced we’ve seen the 4A boys tennis brackets. The Triangle is not lumped into one side.

4A EAST

1E-DH Conley/Clayton

8ME-Lumberton

4ME-Pinecrest

5E-Garner

3E-New Hanover

6ME-East Chapel Hill

2ME-Green Hope/Enloe

7E-Hoggard

1ME-Green Hope/Enloe

8E Wakefield

4E Cape Fear

5ME Panther Creek

3ME Cardinal Gibbons

6E New Bern

2E DH Conley/Clayton

7ME Middle Creek

3A EAST

1E Rocky Mount

8ME Northwood

4ME Western Alamance

5E Topsail (hosts)

3E Corinth Holders

6ME Williams

2ME Chapel Hill

7E Southern Nash

1ME Terry Sanford

8E Swansboro

4E Eastern Wayne

5ME Union Pines

3ME Northern Guilford

6E Fike

2E West Carteret

7ME Cedar Ridge

2A EAST

1E North Johnston

8ME Durham School of the Arts

4ME Carrboro

5E Edenton Holmes

3E Goldsboro

6ME West Stanly

2ME N.C. School of Science and Math/South Columbus

7E Currituck County

1ME N.C. School of Science and Math/South Columbus

8E Greene Central

4E Clinton

5ME Reidsville

3ME Providence Grove

6E Washington

2E Croatan

7ME St Pauls

1A EAST

1E Rosewood (bye)

4ME Voyager Academy

5E Tarboro (hosts)

3E Gates County

6ME Chatham Charter

2ME North Moore (bye)

1ME Raleigh Charter (bye)

4E East Carteret

5ME Research Triangle

3ME Whiteville

6E East Columbus

2E Louisburg (bye)

