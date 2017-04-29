Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association boys and girls lacrosse playoffs

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association boys and girls lacrosse playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday.
As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections). If you see any corrections, or maybe just spot something that may be off, feel free to email me at.
There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed. The last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but it doesn’t update until Tuesday (fear not: the NCHSAA gets an early copy for Monday’s seeding).
Teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, so sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-10 overall rank than the 4-seed in another.
Last update: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
Things that stand out so far:
▪ Pinecrest makes the 4A boys bracket but ends up in the West, which has happened a lot recently in many sports.
▪ Enloe and Apex Friendship were tied for the last team into the girls lacrosse playoffs, but Friendship wins the tiebreaker for having the better in-conference record. That’s the second tiebreaking criteria behind head-to-head play (the two teams did not meet this year).
▪ The proliferation of eastern programs in the last few years has had a big impact in girls lacrosse. Chapel Hill and Carrboro are in the West! The dividing line is essentially Highway 86. Growth for the sport is a good thing – you just hope that western schools can start to add it in future years.
▪ After last year’s tragic first-round matchups (Wakefield vs. Apex girls lacrosse, Broughton vs. Apex boys lacrosse anyone?) this method balances the bracket a lot better.
BOYS LACROSSE (4A EAST)
1E-Broughton
8ME-Jack Britt
8/9 winner
9E-J.H. Rose
4ME-Apex
5E-Wakefield
3E-New Bern
6ME-Jordan
6/10 winner
10E-Athens Drive
2ME-Cardinal Gibbons
7E-Millbrook
1ME-Middle Creek
8E-Laney
8/9 winner
9ME-Holly Springs
4E-New Hanover
5ME-Green Hope
3ME-Leesville Road
6E-Heritage
6/10 winner
10ME-Panther Creek
2E-Hoggard
7ME-East Chapel Hill
BOYS LACROSSE (1A/2A/3A EAST)
1E-Croatan
4ME-Northwood
4/5 winner
5E-Northside (Jacksonville)
2ME-Orange
3E-First Flight
3/6 winner
6ME-Chapel Hill
1ME-Cedar Ridge
4E-Havelock
4/5 winner
5ME-Eastern Alamance
2E-Topsail
3ME-Carrboro
3/6 winner
6E-Voyager Academy
GIRLS LACROSSE (EAST)
1E-Hoggard
8ME-East Chapel Hill
8/9 winner
9E-J.H. Rose
4ME-Wakefield
5E-Topsail
3E-Ashley
6ME-Panther Creek
6/10 winner
10E-Northside (Jacksonville)
2ME-Broughton
7E-Jacksonville
1ME-Apex
8E-Havelock
8/9 winner
9ME-Green Hope
4E-Laney
5ME-Middle Creek
3ME-Cardinal Gibbons
6E-Heritage
6/10 winner
10ME-Apex Friendship
2E-New Bern
7ME-Millbrook
