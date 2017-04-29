High School Sports

Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association boys and girls lacrosse playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association boys and girls lacrosse playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday.

As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections). If you see any corrections, or maybe just spot something that may be off, feel free to email me at mblake@newsobserver.com.

There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed. The last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but it doesn’t update until Tuesday (fear not: the NCHSAA gets an early copy for Monday’s seeding).

Teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, so sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-10 overall rank than the 4-seed in another.

This link will expire after the brackets come out on Monday morning.

Last update: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Things that stand out so far:

▪ Pinecrest makes the 4A boys bracket but ends up in the West, which has happened a lot recently in many sports.

▪ Enloe and Apex Friendship were tied for the last team into the girls lacrosse playoffs, but Friendship wins the tiebreaker for having the better in-conference record. That’s the second tiebreaking criteria behind head-to-head play (the two teams did not meet this year).

▪ The proliferation of eastern programs in the last few years has had a big impact in girls lacrosse. Chapel Hill and Carrboro are in the West! The dividing line is essentially Highway 86. Growth for the sport is a good thing – you just hope that western schools can start to add it in future years.

▪ After last year’s tragic first-round matchups (Wakefield vs. Apex girls lacrosse, Broughton vs. Apex boys lacrosse anyone?) this method balances the bracket a lot better.

BOYS LACROSSE (4A EAST)

1E-Broughton

8ME-Jack Britt

8/9 winner

9E-J.H. Rose

4ME-Apex

5E-Wakefield

3E-New Bern

6ME-Jordan

6/10 winner

10E-Athens Drive

2ME-Cardinal Gibbons

7E-Millbrook

1ME-Middle Creek

8E-Laney

8/9 winner

9ME-Holly Springs

4E-New Hanover

5ME-Green Hope

3ME-Leesville Road

6E-Heritage

6/10 winner

10ME-Panther Creek

2E-Hoggard

7ME-East Chapel Hill

BOYS LACROSSE (1A/2A/3A EAST)

1E-Croatan

4ME-Northwood

4/5 winner

5E-Northside (Jacksonville)

2ME-Orange

3E-First Flight

3/6 winner

6ME-Chapel Hill

1ME-Cedar Ridge

4E-Havelock

4/5 winner

5ME-Eastern Alamance

2E-Topsail

3ME-Carrboro

3/6 winner

6E-Voyager Academy

GIRLS LACROSSE (EAST)

1E-Hoggard

8ME-East Chapel Hill

8/9 winner

9E-J.H. Rose

4ME-Wakefield

5E-Topsail

3E-Ashley

6ME-Panther Creek

6/10 winner

10E-Northside (Jacksonville)

2ME-Broughton

7E-Jacksonville

1ME-Apex

8E-Havelock

8/9 winner

9ME-Green Hope

4E-Laney

5ME-Middle Creek

3ME-Cardinal Gibbons

6E-Heritage

6/10 winner

10ME-Apex Friendship

2E-New Bern

7ME-Millbrook

