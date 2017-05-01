NCHSAA boys tennis playoff brackets, 2017

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the preliminary boys tennis dual-team playoff brackets. The first round is Wednesday.
Teams’ seeding is noted by: Overall seed(subregional seed)-School. Example: 1(1ME)-Green Hope means Green Hope is the overall No. 1 seed and the No. 1 seed in the Mideast.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halfs. All games are played at the higher seed.
4A EAST
1st round (Tue. May 2):
2(1E)-D.H. Conley vs 14(8ME) Lumberton; 8(4ME)-Pinecrest vs 10(5E)-Garner
4(3E)-Clayton vs 12(6ME)-East Chapel Hill; 6(2ME)-Cape Fear vs 15(7E)-Wakefield
///
1(1ME)-Green Hope vs 16(8E)-Millbrook; 5(4E)-New Hanover vs 9(5ME)-Panther Creek
7(3ME)-Cardinal Gibbons vs 11(6E)-New Bern; 3(2E)-Enloe vs 13(7ME)-Middle Creek
2nd round (Tue. May 9):
3rd round (Mon. May 15):
East final (Wed. May 17):
State championship (Sat. May 20): at Burlington Tennis Center
3A EAST
1st round (Tue. May 2):
1(1E)-Rocky Mount vs 14(8ME)-Northwood; 8(5E)-Topsail vs 9(4ME)-Western Alamance
4(3E)-Corinth Holders vs 11(6ME)-Union Pines; 5(2ME)-Chapel Hill vs 15(7E)-Southern Nash
///
2(1ME)-Terry Sanford vs 16(8E)-Swansboro; 7(4E)-Eastern Wayne vs 11(5ME)-Union Pines
6(3ME)-Northern Guilford vs 13(6E)-Fike; 3(2E)-West Carteret vs 12(7ME)-Cedar Ridge
2nd round (Tue. May 9):
3rd round (Mon. May 15):
East final (Wed. May 17):
2A EAST
1st round (Tue. May 2):
3(1E)-Croatan vs 16(8ME)-Durham School of the Arts; 8(5E)-Edenton Holmes vs 9(4ME)-Carrboro
5(3E)-Goldsboro vs 13(6ME)-West Stanly; 2(2ME)-N.C. School of Science and Math vs 12(7E)-Currituck County
///
1(1ME)-South Columbus vs 15(8E)-Greene Central; 7(4E)-Clinton vs 10(5ME)-Reidsville
6(3ME)-Providence Grove vs 11(6E)-Washington; 4(2E)-North Johnston vs 14(7ME)-St Pauls
2nd round (Tue. May 9):
3rd round (Mon. May 15):
East final (Wed. May 17):
1A EAST
1st round (Tue. May 2):
5(4ME)-Voyager Academy vs 11(5E)-East Carteret
8(6ME)-Chatham Charter vs 9(3E)-Louisburg
///
6(5ME)-Research Triangle vs 10(4E)-Gates County
3(3ME)-Whiteville vs 12(6E)-Tarboro
2nd round (Wed. May 5):
4(1E)-Rosewood vs 5(4ME)-Voyager Academy/11(5E)-East Carteret
2(2ME)-North Moore vs 8(6ME)-Chatham Charter vs 9(3E)-Louisburg
///
1(1ME)-Raleigh Charter vs 6(5ME)-Research Triangle vs 10(4E)-Gates County
7(2E)-East Columbus vs 3(3ME)-Whiteville/12(6E)-East Columbus
2nd round (Tue. May 9):
3rd round (Mon. May 15):
East final (Wed. May 17):
