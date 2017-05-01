High School Sports

NCHSAA boys tennis playoff brackets, 2017

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the preliminary boys tennis dual-team playoff brackets. The first round is Wednesday.

We will update this page with scores and links our round-by-round coverage.

Teams’ seeding is noted by: Overall seed(subregional seed)-School. Example: 1(1ME)-Green Hope means Green Hope is the overall No. 1 seed and the No. 1 seed in the Mideast.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halfs. All games are played at the higher seed.

4A EAST

1st round (Tue. May 2):

2(1E)-D.H. Conley vs 14(8ME) Lumberton; 8(4ME)-Pinecrest vs 10(5E)-Garner

4(3E)-Clayton vs 12(6ME)-East Chapel Hill; 6(2ME)-Cape Fear vs 15(7E)-Wakefield

///

1(1ME)-Green Hope vs 16(8E)-Millbrook; 5(4E)-New Hanover vs 9(5ME)-Panther Creek

7(3ME)-Cardinal Gibbons vs 11(6E)-New Bern; 3(2E)-Enloe vs 13(7ME)-Middle Creek

2nd round (Tue. May 9):

3rd round (Mon. May 15):

East final (Wed. May 17):

State championship (Sat. May 20): at Burlington Tennis Center

3A EAST

1st round (Tue. May 2):

1(1E)-Rocky Mount vs 14(8ME)-Northwood; 8(5E)-Topsail vs 9(4ME)-Western Alamance

4(3E)-Corinth Holders vs 11(6ME)-Union Pines; 5(2ME)-Chapel Hill vs 15(7E)-Southern Nash

///

2(1ME)-Terry Sanford vs 16(8E)-Swansboro; 7(4E)-Eastern Wayne vs 11(5ME)-Union Pines

6(3ME)-Northern Guilford vs 13(6E)-Fike; 3(2E)-West Carteret vs 12(7ME)-Cedar Ridge

2nd round (Tue. May 9):

3rd round (Mon. May 15):

East final (Wed. May 17):

State championship (Sat. May 20): at Burlington Tennis Center

2A EAST

1st round (Tue. May 2):

3(1E)-Croatan vs 16(8ME)-Durham School of the Arts; 8(5E)-Edenton Holmes vs 9(4ME)-Carrboro

5(3E)-Goldsboro vs 13(6ME)-West Stanly; 2(2ME)-N.C. School of Science and Math vs 12(7E)-Currituck County

///

1(1ME)-South Columbus vs 15(8E)-Greene Central; 7(4E)-Clinton vs 10(5ME)-Reidsville

6(3ME)-Providence Grove vs 11(6E)-Washington; 4(2E)-North Johnston vs 14(7ME)-St Pauls

2nd round (Tue. May 9):

3rd round (Mon. May 15):

East final (Wed. May 17):

State championship (Sat. May 20): at Burlington Tennis Center

1A EAST

1st round (Tue. May 2):

5(4ME)-Voyager Academy vs 11(5E)-East Carteret

8(6ME)-Chatham Charter vs 9(3E)-Louisburg

///

6(5ME)-Research Triangle vs 10(4E)-Gates County

3(3ME)-Whiteville vs 12(6E)-Tarboro

2nd round (Wed. May 5):

4(1E)-Rosewood vs 5(4ME)-Voyager Academy/11(5E)-East Carteret

2(2ME)-North Moore vs 8(6ME)-Chatham Charter vs 9(3E)-Louisburg

///

1(1ME)-Raleigh Charter vs 6(5ME)-Research Triangle vs 10(4E)-Gates County

7(2E)-East Columbus vs 3(3ME)-Whiteville/12(6E)-East Columbus

2nd round (Tue. May 9):

3rd round (Mon. May 15):

East final (Wed. May 17):

State championship (Sat. May 20): at Burlington Tennis Center

