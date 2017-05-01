High School Sports

May 01, 2017 9:52 AM

NCHSAA girls lacrosse playoff brackets, 2017

By J. Mike Blake

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released its girls lacrosse playoff brackets. The first round is Wednesday.

We will update this page with scores and links our round-by-round coverage.

Teams’ seeding is noted by: Overall seed(subregional seed)-School. Example: 1(1ME)-Apex means Apex is the overall No. 1 seed and the No. 1 seed in the Mideast.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halfs. All games are played at the higher seed.

EAST

1st round (Wed. May 3):

14(8ME)-Green Hope vs 19(9E)-J.H. Rose

15(7E)-Heritage vs 18(10E)-Enloe

///

16(8E)-Jacksonville vs 17(9ME)-Apex Friendship

12(7ME)-Millbrook vs 20(10E)-Havelock

2nd round (Fri. May 5):

4(1E)-Hoggard vs 14(8ME)-Green Hope vs 19(9E)-J.H. Rose

7(4ME)-Middle Creek vs 11(5E)-Laney

6(3E)-Wakefield vs 10(6ME)-East Chapel Hill

2(2ME)-Broughton vs 15(7E)-Heritage/18(10E)-Heritage

///

1(1ME)-Apex vs 16(8E)-Jacksonville/17(9ME)-Apex Friendship

8(5ME)-Panther Creek vs 9(4E)-Ashley

3(3ME)-Cardinal Gibbons vs 13(6E)-Topsail

2E-New Bern vs 12(7ME)-Millbrook/20(10E)-Havelock

3rd round (Tue. May 9):

4th round (Fri. May 12):

East final (Tue. May 16):

State championship (Fri.-Sat. May 19-20): at TBA

