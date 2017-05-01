High School Sports

May 01, 2017 10:00 AM

NCHSAA boys lacrosse playoff brackets, 2017

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released its boys lacrosse playoff brackets. The first round is Wednesday.

We will update this page with scores and links our round-by-round coverage.

Teams’ seeding is noted by: Overall seed(subregional seed)-School. Example: 1(1ME)-Middle Creek means Middle Creek is the overall No. 1 seed and the No. 1 seed in the Mideast.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halfs. All games are played at the higher seed.

4A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 3):

16(9E)-J.H. Rose vs 17(8ME)-Jack Britt

14(7E)-Millbrook vs 20(10ME)-Panther Creek

///

15(8E)-Laney vs 18(9ME)-Holly Springs

12(7ME)-East Chapel Hill vs 19(10E)-Athens Drive

2nd round (Fri. May 5):

2(1E)-Broughton vs 16(9E)-J.H. Rose vs 17(8ME)-Jack Britt

7(4ME)-Apex vs 11(5E)-Wakefield

4(3E)-New Bern vs 9(6ME)-Jordan

5(2ME)-Cardinal Gibbons vs 14(7E)-Millbrook vs 20(10ME)-Panther Creek

///

1(1ME)-Middle Creek vs 15(8E)-Laney vs 18(9ME)-Holly Springs

8(5ME)-Green Hope vs 10(4E)-New Hanover

6(3ME)-Leesville Road vs 13(6E)-Heritage

3(2E)-Hoggard vs 12(7ME)-East Chapel Hill vs 19(10E)-Athens Drive

3rd round (Tue. May 9):

4th round (Fri. May 12):

East final (Tue. May 16):

State championship (Fri.-Sat. May 19-20): at TBA

1A/2A/3A EAST

(Wed. May 3): No games

1st round (Fri. May 5):

7(4ME)-Northwood vs 11(5E)-Northside (Jacksonville)

6(3E)-First Flight vs 9(6ME)-Chapel Hill

///

8(5ME)-Eastern Alamance vs 10(4E)-Havelock

5(3ME)-Carrboro vs 12(6E)-Voyager Academy

2nd round (Tue. May 9):

2(1E)-Croatan vs 7(4ME)-Northwood/(5E)-Northside (Jacksonville)

4(2ME)-Orange vs 6(3E)-First Flight vs 9(6ME)-Chapel Hill

///

1(1ME)-Cedar Ridge vs 8(5ME)-Eastern Alamance vs 10(4E)-Havelock

3(2E)-Topsail vs 5(3ME)-Carrboro vs 12(6E)-Voyager Academy

3rd round (Fri. May 12):

East final (Tue. May 16):

State championship (Fri.-Sat. May 19-20): at TBA

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Heritage's Jason Taylor downs Millbrook with walk-off hit

Heritage's Jason Taylor downs Millbrook with walk-off hit 0:42

Heritage's Jason Taylor downs Millbrook with walk-off hit
Christopher Davis on being hired at Millbrook 1:39

Christopher Davis on being hired at Millbrook
Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record 0:40

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record

View More Video

Sports Videos