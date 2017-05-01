NCHSAA boys lacrosse playoff brackets, 2017

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released its boys lacrosse playoff brackets. The first round is Wednesday.
We will update this page with scores and links our round-by-round coverage.
Teams’ seeding is noted by: Overall seed(subregional seed)-School. Example: 1(1ME)-Middle Creek means Middle Creek is the overall No. 1 seed and the No. 1 seed in the Mideast.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halfs. All games are played at the higher seed.
4A EAST
1st round (Wed. May 3):
16(9E)-J.H. Rose vs 17(8ME)-Jack Britt
14(7E)-Millbrook vs 20(10ME)-Panther Creek
///
15(8E)-Laney vs 18(9ME)-Holly Springs
12(7ME)-East Chapel Hill vs 19(10E)-Athens Drive
2nd round (Fri. May 5):
2(1E)-Broughton vs 16(9E)-J.H. Rose vs 17(8ME)-Jack Britt
7(4ME)-Apex vs 11(5E)-Wakefield
4(3E)-New Bern vs 9(6ME)-Jordan
5(2ME)-Cardinal Gibbons vs 14(7E)-Millbrook vs 20(10ME)-Panther Creek
///
1(1ME)-Middle Creek vs 15(8E)-Laney vs 18(9ME)-Holly Springs
8(5ME)-Green Hope vs 10(4E)-New Hanover
6(3ME)-Leesville Road vs 13(6E)-Heritage
3(2E)-Hoggard vs 12(7ME)-East Chapel Hill vs 19(10E)-Athens Drive
3rd round (Tue. May 9):
4th round (Fri. May 12):
East final (Tue. May 16):
State championship (Fri.-Sat. May 19-20): at TBA
1A/2A/3A EAST
(Wed. May 3): No games
1st round (Fri. May 5):
7(4ME)-Northwood vs 11(5E)-Northside (Jacksonville)
6(3E)-First Flight vs 9(6ME)-Chapel Hill
///
8(5ME)-Eastern Alamance vs 10(4E)-Havelock
5(3ME)-Carrboro vs 12(6E)-Voyager Academy
2nd round (Tue. May 9):
2(1E)-Croatan vs 7(4ME)-Northwood/(5E)-Northside (Jacksonville)
4(2ME)-Orange vs 6(3E)-First Flight vs 9(6ME)-Chapel Hill
///
1(1ME)-Cedar Ridge vs 8(5ME)-Eastern Alamance vs 10(4E)-Havelock
3(2E)-Topsail vs 5(3ME)-Carrboro vs 12(6E)-Voyager Academy
3rd round (Fri. May 12):
East final (Tue. May 16):
State championship (Fri.-Sat. May 19-20): at TBA
Comments