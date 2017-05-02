Who won NCHSAA boys golf regionals and who qualified for states

Green Hope, Pinecrest and Franklin Academy each won NCHSAA regional boys’ golf titles this week.
Behind medalist Chris Kim, Green Hope topped Broughton and Panther Creek by five strokes for the 4A Mideast. Those teams will try to knock off defending champ Pinecrest, which won the 4A East title.
The Patriots defeated New Bern by seven strokes. J.H. Rose’s Nick Loy won the regional as the Rampants qualified for the state tournament.
In the 1A Mideast, Franklin Academy had an eight-stroke victory over Wallace-Rose Hill. Voyager Academy’s Cole Scearce tied for medalist.
Next week’s state championships will be 36-hole, two-day tournaments starting on Monday. The 1A classification is at The Country Club of Whispering Pines (Pines Course), 2A is at Beacon Ridge Golf Course in Seven Lakes, 3A at Foxfire Village (Red Fox Course) and 4A at Pinehurst No. 6.
The top three teams and top six individuals who are not members of that team qualify for states.
4A MIDEAST
Course: The Neuse Golf Club in Clayton.
Medalist: Chris Kim, Green Hope, 69.
Team scores: Green Hope 296; Broughton and Panther Creek 301; Clayton 317; Holly Springs 318; Leesville Road 323; Heritage 324; Middle Creek 328; Enloe 337; Garner 347; Harnett Central 350.
Qualifying teams: Green Hope, Broughton, Panther Creek.
Qualifying individuals: Austin Bonfiglio, Middle Creek; Justin Poole, Rolesville; Joey Pettis, Leesville Road; Jack Marcotte, Middle Creek; Garrett Risner, Apex Friendship; Carter Cheek, Athens Drive.
4A EAST
Course: Anderson Creek Golf Club.
Medalist: Nick Loy, J.H. Rose, 72.
Team scores: Pinecrest 308; New Bern 315; J.H. Rose 319; New Hanover 323; Pine Forest 352; Laney 354; Cape Fear 365; Purnell Swett 373; Jack Britt 384.
Qualifying teams: Pinecrest, New Bern, J.H. Rose.
Qualifying individuals: Jackson Tyler, New Hanover; Spencer Oxendine, Jack Britt; David Langley, South Central; Brantley Moore, New Hanover; Brad Mickle, New Hanover; Nick Brown, D.H. Conley.
2A MIDEAST
Course: Vineyard Golf Club at White Lake.
Medalist: Logan Patrick, Midway, 76.
Team scores: Midway 327; Reidsville 340; Roanoke Rapids 342; South Columbus 353; Carrboro 364; N.C. School of Science and Math 395; Franklinton 418.
Qualifying teams: Midway, Reidsville, Roanoke Rapids.
Qualifying individuals: Chandler Perry, Clinton; Jacob Steinert, Carrboro; Wesley Bryant, South Columbus; Anthony Cartrette, South Columbus; Zach Parker, Fairmont; Chris Poor, Carrboro.
1A MIDEAST
Course: Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course.
Medalist: Ryan Graybar, Wallace-Rose Hill, and Cole Scearce, Voyager Academy, 74.
Team scores: Franklin Academy 331; James Kenan 339; Wallace-Rose Hill 363; Raleigh Charter 365; Hobbton 368; Whiteville 369; Voyager Academy 371; East Wake Academy 373.
Qualifying teams: Franklin Academy; James Kenan; Wallace-Rose Hill.
Qualifying individuals: Cole Scearce, Voyager Academy; Cameron Klages, Rosewood; Matthew Townsend, Whiteville; Chris McCabe, Raleigh Charter; Jordan Knowles, Hobbton; Drake Weatherspoon, East Wake Academy.
Comments