Wake Forest’s Reggie Lucas, Southeast Raleigh’s Liz Gary named NCHSAA coaches of the year

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s top coaching honors were awarded to two Wake County coaching veterans.
Wake Forest football coach Reggie Lucas is the Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year award winner and Southeast Raleigh track and field coach Liz Gary won the Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year.
The awards, announced Tuesday, are given to one male and one female coach out of all active NCHSAA coaches in all sports.
Gary’s boys and girls teams have won seven 4A track and field championships at Southeast Raleigh with three runner-up finishes. She’s won 16 conference championships and has been named coach of the year 11 times.
The award is named after longtime Cape Fear softball coach Doris Howard.
Lucas’ Cougars became the the first Wake County football team to win an NCHSAA title since 1987. His team went 16-0 and is 102-15 in his tenure with four conference championships and four appearances in the state championship.
The award is named after former Fike boys basketball coach Harvey Reid.
All NCHSAA winners will be recognized Saturday at the NCHSAA banquet in the Dean Smith Center.
More awards
▪ Harnett County Superintendent Stan Williams was named the Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year. Williams, a graduate of now-defunct Dunn High has served in Harnett County for his entire career. He coached and taught at the Harnett Correctional Center and Harnett Central and was later principal at Dunn Middle and Western Harnett High before becoming assistant superintendent and county athletic director.
▪ The NCHSAA also announced eight recipients of the Homer Thompson “Eight Who Make a Difference” Award.
North Pitt volleyball and track and field coach Amanda Morris won for Region 1 for her work off the court with a “Think Pink” week for breast cancer awareness and a “Black Out” before prom in which students dress in all black and have a story around their neck to identify tragic accidents as a preventive measure.
New Millbrook boys basketball coach Chris Davis won for Region 3 for his work special needs students and being a positive influence in all of the Wildcats’ athletic events.
▪ T’Keyah Henry of Eastern Guilford won the Elton Hawley Athletic Trainter/Medical Professional of the Year; Cory Crossen of Plymouth won the Dave Harris Athletic Director of the Year; Doris Sellers of Asheville’s A.C. Reynolds won the Bob Deaton Principal of the Year; Owen Hassell of the Wilmington StarNews won the Tim Stevens Media Representative of the Year for his work at The Daily Advance in Elizabeth City, which he left in March.
Comments