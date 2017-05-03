Transfer rules, dead periods and more items from the NCHSAA board of directors meeting

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors had other decisions to vote on besides who would televise its championship games going forward, picking out a new playoff format and what to do with the rise in girls wrestling.
▪ The in-season dead periods – in which coaches cannot work with players in skill development – were shortened from six weeks to three weeks. The May dead period for football and all girls sports were eliminated and there is a new dead period: the last 10 student days of the school year.
▪ Athletes who have exhausted their eligibility can wear their school uniform and equipment for outside organization competition so long as the school gives permission. The rule opens up the option for players to wear their school uniform or jersey in all-star games.
▪ The transfer rule was modified. Transfers who must sit out will now do so for either two consecutive semesters (at least 50 percent of the current semester plus the following semester) or 365 days, whichever is less. Previously, it was just 365 days. Also, transfers do not have to sit out if the two local education agencies involved agree.
▪ The host school in an endowment game will remit 25 percent of the gross revenue to the fund.
▪ A proposal that would have “frozen” rosters at a certain point in the season did not make it out of committee.
▪ Cheerleading and tennis coaches will attend summer rules meetings in Greensboro like all others, but a proposal to make cheerleading a governed sport did not make it out of committee.
▪ Live radio fee for football and basketball games was raised from $50 to $100. All other sports stay at $50.
▪ The NCHSAA has the right to require host teams to find an adequate facility based on expected game/contest attendance or quality of venue. This arose when a school was unable to have a home game in its normal facility and used a nearby middle school. The school approached the NCHSAA after the playoffs to ask for a change in order to help secure a facility in those situations.
▪ Three officials are required for softball regional finals. Three were already required for baseball regional finals.
Comments