Southern Lee shuts out Union Pines girls soccer

When the introductions of the Southern Lee seniors were being made before their girls soccer game against Cape Fear Valley 3A foe Union Pines on Wednesday, the favorite moment that came up the most involved a contest last year against the Vikings.

That game the Cavaliers and Vikings played to a tie in regulation, and then Southern pulled out their first victory over Union Pines in seven years on penalty kicks.

In 2017 the Cavaliers completed the sweep of Union Pines with a 2-0 shutout on senior night.

Laurynn Ansted, a senior, scored both goals, and the defense, led by classmate and co-captain Kelsey Deleon and sophomore goalkeeper Samantha Shepard, posted the Cavaliers 10th shutout of the year.

“We had our ups and downs but we ended strong,” said Ansted, who has found the net 42 times this season. “We’ve never made it past the second round (of the playoffs) but this could be the first time in school history, and as seniors we want to go out with a bang.”

Both Southern Lee (14-5-1, 9-3) and Union Pines (11-5-1, 7-5) will make the postseason, which starts next week.

Ansted scored with finesse and power. Her first goal came ten minutes into the game when she juked past a charging Viking goalie and dropped it into the net.

Her second came almost ten minutes into the second half when she drilled a kick 25 yards past a defender and the goalie.

“Tonight this team showed everything we have worked so hard for all year,” said Southern head coach Chris Gill. “They performed beyond any expectations I could ask for. ... Every girl played at their highest level and left it all out on the field, they’re just a great group of players and I’m blessed to be their coach.”

Southern Lee

One aspect of the Cavaliers that has been so successful this season is their versatility.

Ansted, Deleon and their head coach all mentioned it after the game. The Cavaliers are a senior-led team, and Gill said most of the athletes can play multiple positions if required.

Senior co-captain Emma Langston, who Gill said controlled much of the game against Union Pines, can switch from her midfield spot to play attack or defense, as can others, including twins Shelby and Destiny Leggett, Kiley Way, Ashley Young and Jasmine Hernandez.

“Honestly I can name every player on the team and they are capable of playing any position for us,” Gill said.

Ansted might be able to switch too, but her skill set is so perfect for the attack position that Gill called what she did against the Vikings clinical.

Another key reason for the Cavaliers success is their ability to communicate.

“We just try to communicate, keep our feet, stay strong, and work hard to protect each other, especially on defense,” Deleon said.

Very rarely were the Cavaliers out of position, which is one of the reasons Shepard was seldom threatened by Union Pines in goal.

Union Pines

Jenna Waldschmidt was strong in goal, posting numerous saves against the Cavaliers, despite Southern controlling the ball in Viking territory most of the game.

Sierra Gonzalez played solid offensively for Union Pines, who finished third in the conference behind the Cavaliers and unbeaten Terry Sanford.

The Vikings did record nine shutout victories themselves, but were also shut out by Southern in their first meeting as well.

Union Pines most thrilling games came against Grays Creek, where the two teams split one-goal wins, and a 1-0 loss at Terry Sanford.

“Union Pines is always strong,” Gill said. “I can’t say enough good things about their team and Coach Horwath, they are a class group.”