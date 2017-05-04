Cleveland sweeps Two Rivers 3A track and field championships

The Cleveland boys and girls track teams have dominated the Two Rivers 3A Conference for so long, the championship meet has become a race for second place.

In that respect, Corinth Holders doubled as both the Pirates’ boys and girls team finished as the runner-up to Cleveland Wednesday afternoon on host the host Rams’ track.

The Cleveland girls won their sixth straight conference title with 233 points to Corinth Holders’ 146. The Cleveland boys claimed their fifth consecutive conference crown with 188.5 points to the Pirates’ 105.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” said seventh-year Cleveland coach Joseph Capps. “They’ve competed hard every week. This is the most consistent team we’ve ever had, and they did it again today.”

Cleveland’s Ciarra Robinson was named the girls athlete of the meet. She tripled with wins in the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump. Her triple jump mark of 36 feet, 4 inches was a personal record and she tied her personal best in the high jump at 5-4.

The boys athlete of the meet honor went to the Rams’ Jon Barnes. He swept the 100 hurdles in 16.2 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 42.1.

Capps also credited his team’s depth, citing Houston Harrison. He didn’t win an individual race, but he ran legs on three winning relay teams: 4-by-800, 4-by-200 and 4-by-400.

The boys meet also featured a state leader, Corinth Holders senior Austin Carroll. He assumed the state lead two weeks ago at the Apex Bojangles Relays with a time of 4:15.29. He cruised to a winning mark of 4:24.5.

The Charlotte recruit hopes to add a 1,600 state outdoor title at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A championships to the 1,600 indoor NCHSAA state title he won in February with a mark of 4:22.35.

“My goal is to win the state 1,600,” Carroll said. “I’ll go for it in the 800, too, but the 1,600 is my best event. My training is going well, and I’m feeling confident.”

MORE GIRLS CHAMPIONS

In addition to Robinson’s triple, Cleveland girls won seven other individual events.

Imani Williams swept the 100 (12.1) and 200 (24.4), and the Cullins twins owned the 800 through the 3,200. Jasmine Cullins won the 800 (2:30.4) and Jessica Cullins won the 1,600 (5:36.1) and 3,200 (12:12.6). One other Rams winner was Zacoriia Ingram in the 300 hurdles (51.0).

Corinth Holders’ Samara Gibson turned in one of the day’s top performances with a personal record of 57.8 in the 400. That mark puts her among the top 20 in the state in a deep event.

Triton teammates Sabria Crowell and Amber Walker swept the shot put (32-10) and discus (102-0), respectively.

The other girls conference champions were Corinth Holders’ Mikayla Johnston in the pole vault (7-6) and Western Harnett’s Ranessa Robinson in the long jump (16-8).

MORE BOYS CHAMPIONS

Only one other athlete in the boys meet managed multiple individual wins. Cleveland’s Jamal Hampton won the 200 (22.7) and the long jump (20-6).

Three other Corinth Holders conference champions were Johnavan Neal in the high jump, 5-10; Eric Johns in the pole vault, 9-6; and Leighton Spurling in the triple jump, 40-5.

Three Smithfield-Selma winners were Russell Holder in the 400 (50.9), Caleb Silver in the 800 (1:59.0) and Joshua Faison in the shot put (49-1).

South Johnston had two champs with Tony Faison in the 100 (11.5) and Jacob Gonzalez in the 3,200 (9:58.3). Western Harnett’s Asher Prince in the discus (154-7).