Cary boys, Panther Creek girls win Southwest Wake track and field championships

There will be bigger races coming up at the regional and state level for some of the athletes, but for even the best of the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference track stars there was a lot of pride at stake in the conference championship meets, which the Cary boys and Panther Creek girls won Wednesday at Athens Drive’s Williams Stadium.

Cary’s boys, led by Running MVP Elijah Knight, totaled 154.5 points to finished ahead of Panther Creek (122.5) and Middle Creek (119).

Coach Paul Scruggs Panther Creek’s girls notched the first conference title for the girls program by gaining 165.5 points, topping Green Hope (130) and Apex (91).

BOYS

Knight, a senior, is a relative newcomer to the hurdles, but won the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles in conference record time, anchored the winning 4-by-400 relay team and also finished second in the 400.

“This meet was very big for us, we wanted to win as a team,” Knight said. “We won the (4-by-)400 relay indoors state championship so now we’re looking to defend that title outdoors. The relay is fun and we have a shot at doing well at the nationals, too.”

Knight also has goals of winning the state title in the 300 hurdles and finishing in the top three in the 110 hurdles.

Cary also got firsts in the discus from freshman Davin Vann and in the 4-by-800 relay.

“I thought we could be pretty strong and had kids in a lot of events,” Cary coach Jerry Dotson said. “I’m a New England Patriots fan and at lunch I told them, ‘Do your job. If everyone does that (we can win).’ And they stepped up in a lot of events. ... Now our goal is to get as many people and relays to the state finals as we can, and lately we’ve stepped up our game.”

Middle Creek’s Ray Collius won both the long jump and triple jump to win the Field Events MVP. Panther Creek sprinter and N.C. State-bound J Johnson took both the 100 and 200. Apex’s Ben Savino won the 1,600 and 3,200.

Other boys champions were Middle Creek’s Jalen Herring (400), Matthew Kehn (800), Middle Creek in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 relays, Apex’s Omar McBride (high jump), Apex’s Jeremy Huang (pole vault), and Middle Creek’s Lewis Smith (shot put).

GIRLS

Scruggs has seen his team get better all season and was looking to take the conference crown.

“I knew we had a strong chance. The boys and girls both won the Carolinas Relays and the Apex Bojangles Relays,” Scruggs said. “There were a lot of girls who did well here.”

Freshman Morgan Smalls was named the Field Events MVP. She won the high jump and took second in the triple jump, the long Jump as well as the 200.

“Makiya Spencer was a workhorse in four events and won the 300 hurdles, setting a school record,” Scruggs said. “And Daryn Armstrong won the triple jump and ran a great leg on the 4-by-100.”

Azari’el Wilson won the 100 hurdles for the Catamounts.

“Sophomore Shannon Shefton probably had the hardest meet for us, she ran all the distances,” Scruggs said. She took fourth in the 800, second in the 1,600, fifth in the 3,200 and ran on the 4-by-800 relay team that took second.

“This was big because we had never won the conference on the girls side, so I was running for points,” Shefton said. “I’m not sure yet, but I may run the mile and 4x800 relay in the regionals.”

Cary’s Olivia Goodwin was the Running MVP, finishing second in the 100 Hurdles and sixth in the 300 Hurdles, first in the pole vault and first in the long Jump.

“That’s a wide range of events, but she’s a real jewel and that’s her third straight conference MVP,” Dotson said.

Green Hope’s Alessandra Rodriguez took both the 800 and 1,600 and Athens Drive junior Nia Judkins was a double winner in the 100 and 200. Cara King of Apex finished first in the wheelchair 100, 200, shot put and discus.

Other winners were Fuquay-Varina’s Cheyenne Jones (400), Green Hope’s Kelsey Vogel (3,200), Middle Creek in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 relays, Green Hope in the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relay, and Cary’s Victoria Saunders (discus).