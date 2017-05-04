Update to NCHSAA playoff seeding includes more autobids

As we reported yesterday, the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors voted Wednesday to change the way it does the playoffs in a number of sports.
There was one important detail that was not disclosed in the meeting, but was clarified later regarding how many automatic bids each conference will get.
They will be determined by how many teams are in each conference as follows:
▪ A conference (defined as one whole conference or one classification within a split conference) with 5-8 teams – the overwhelming majority fall into this category – will automatically get in the conference champ and the runner-up.
▪ A conference with 1-4 teams (this will only apply to split conferences as no standard conferences have fewer than five schools) gets one automatic spot.
▪ A conference with nine or more teams (only a few of those, mostly in the 1A ranks) will get three automatic bids.
▪ Teams in split conferences can get more automatic bids by finishing first and second in a league. Let’s say a split conference has two 1A teams and six 2A teams, but the two 1A teams finish first and second overall, ahead of the 2A teams. Ordinarily, the 1A teams would only get one automatic bid for falling in the 1-4 category. However, because both finished first and second overall, they will be receive automatic bids and be seeded as a 1- and 2-seed.
The same goes for a split conference with four 4A teams and three 3A. If the top two teams in the overall standings are 4A, they get to automatic bids to go along with the top 3A team. If the top two are 3A, then there would be two 3A teams with automatic bids (a 1-seed and a 2-seed) and the top 4A team would also get an automatic bid (a 1-seed).
▪ In addition to these automatic bids, the winner of the conference tournament, if seeded lower than 2, can assume the No. 2 seed from a conference and bump the others down a spot (from 2-seed to wild-card or from 2-seed to 3-seed and 3-seed to wild-card).
▪ The remaining teams are going to be selected by their MaxPreps computer-formulated rankings.
▪ The computer rankings will also be used to order the 1-seeds, followed by the 2-seeds and then, if there are any, 3-seeds.
The number of automatic bids per conference has changed drastically over the years, due in large part to the number of teams in each classification. When there were only about 90 teams per class, each conference got “half-plus-one” automatic bids. A league with eight or nine teams, for instance, would get five.
The rule soon changed to just “half.” An eight team league, for instance, got four bids instead of five.
As seeding took hold in more sports, the automatic bids were soon dropped to just three per conference. Last year it was just one, plus a conference tournament champ (if applicable).
Win-loss percentage will no longer factor into who makes the playoffs or who is seeded where, nor will the bracket have East and Mideast seeds.
This is a one-year trial, so the board will know by December how it affected the football, boys soccer and volleyball playoffs.
The moves coincide with a new realignment period in which there will be 76 teams in 4A, 112 in 3A and 2A and a little more than 100 in 1A.
A recap of other NCHSAA changes:
▪ Cutting the number of playoff teams in 4A and 1A from 64 to 48 in the basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball and football (football is subdivided, so two 24-team brackets instead of two 32-teams). 3A and 2A will remain at 64 and be subdivided into 32 each for football.
▪ Lacrosse, tennis and wrestling will revert to predetermined brackets that are meant to help playoff travel. Tennis and wrestling also do not have MaxPreps rankings.
