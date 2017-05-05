Wake Forest girls lacrosse not yet where program wants to be

Four years ago, Wake Forest senior Danielle Boddie had never played lacrosse. The girls program was just getting off the ground at her school, and classmate Julia Pitz told Boddie about the new sport. Seeing as Boddie had played basketball before and understood concepts like staying in front of your assignment on defense, she thought it would be fun.
She made the team, but there was one problem.
“There was only one person who knew how to play lacrosse,” Boddie said. “So we all started fresh. We were so into it because it was a new sport, and we were starting from scratch.”
Fast forward to this year’s senior night on April 19 and the Cougars (4-8) had 12 graduating seniors (not all played four years like Boddie). The program has come a long way, but they aren’t where they want to be yet.
“The next step for us is to continue to build on what we’ve done so far,” said Wake Forest coach Ivan Braszo. “I’ve got a great coaching staff that does a great job with our girls. We work on fundamentals every day, and we’ll continue to do that all year round when we’re allowed to. The one thing we do well is we compete all the time, and we always get a great effort, and that’s all I ask for.”
To take that next step, Braszo is looking to the Wake Forest Whippets, a growing youth team open to girls in elementary and middle school, to feed into the Cougars.
“Almost everybody we have in our program started playing lacrosse when they got to high school,” Braszo said. “In the future, we hope to have girls who started playing lacrosse in elementary school.”
The hope is girls with more experience will be coming down the pipeline soon, but senior night was about honoring the girls like Boddie and Pitz – who led her team with two goals in a 7-4 losst to Leesville Road – who got the program off the ground.
“They’re the girls that showed up when nobody else wanted to play,” Braszo said. “It’s not easy when you don’t have the basic fundamentals that some others have, and you’re still willing to come out and compete and give a great effort and not get frustrated.”
With its first four-year class graduating, Wake Forest is no longer a fledgling girls lacrosse program. It will need to recalibrate its standards and set new goals. Boddie already has, though—she said Wake Forest will be playoff-bound in a couple years.
