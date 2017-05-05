Wakefield softball hoping for more timely hitting

Leaving runners on has been a bit of a problem for the Wakefield softball team as it wrapped up the season with a 10-10 record, tied for third in the Cap-8 Conference at 8-6.
“Everyone is hitting the ball well, really,” Wakefield first-year head coach Amanda Unklesbay said.
Senior Bella Buccellato leads the way, hitting .536 with a team-best 20 runs scored. However, she has just 10 RBIs on three home runs.
“We usually start out slow hitting wise,” Buccellato said. “We’ve been working on it in practice, drills that help us get runners in. I feel we’re getting better hitting backside and getting bunts down, which are so important.”
Senior Sarah Harmon is right behind with a .477 average with 21 RBIs and nine doubles, while senior Reilly Miller has a .452 average with 11 RBIs, five doubles and a home run. Sophomore Tyson Burgess, sophomore Peris Pavlinac and sophomore Kelsey Morgan are also all over .300.
Harmon is the team’s top pitcher as well. She said the team’s hitting has steadily improved as the year has progressed.
“We just have to work more and more,” Harmon said. “I feel like once we get into it we are hitting well. And as the season has gone on, we are getting better and better. People are getting more positive and we are having better outcomes.”
The Wolverines will find out Monday where they’ll be going in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Comments