Riverside girls soccer’s McAdams happy to be back

Riverside senior Ellen McAdams is just happy to be playing the game.
McAdams tore her ACL last year that required surgery. Although she’s played in every game this season, she’s just now feeling her stride.
“It was very important to me (to return) because I wanted to end playing and also get my fitness back and get my touches back for next year,” she said.
“Next year” is a date with Virginia Commonwealth University, where she will be attending in the fall on scholarship.
“She’s a great player, and she’s fought hard all year,” coach Eric Long said.
McAdams didn’t seem bothered by the knee brace on her left knee this year. She led the Pirates (5-11-1, 4-7-1) in goals (15) and assists (11).
“I felt confident about my physical therapy and what I had done,” she said. “It took me two or three games to be confident enough to tackle as hard as I used to, but it’s getting better.”
Comments