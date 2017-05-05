Riverside boys lacrosse hopes final game creates momentum for next year

Forty-eight minutes separated the Riverside boys lacrosse team from the unfortunate distinction as the team that went winless over the course of an entire season.
Had its season finale at rival Northern Durham gone like the year up at that point had, it surely would have happened.
But the Pirates’ last game of the year was also their best and they won 11-8 to salvage something from what was a frustrating season.
Riverside (1-5, 1-5) played good defense for a long stretch, won the faceoff battle and at one point scored six straight goals to take complete control of the game.
When the final whistle blew, senior attacker Jeremy White was elated.
In a season full of frustration, he and his teammates kept plugging away, still looking to get better.
“We’ve had injuries, we’ve had grade slips, we’ve had everything you can name,” White said. “We had to cancel our JV team. It’s been rough.”
At last, they had captured some sort of reward for their hard work.
“Only way to explain it is happiness, man,” White said. “It’s going to be a great weekend, I can tell you that.”
First-year coach Grant Cullinan said effort wasn’t an issue with his players and that he was happy to see them finally put all the pieces together.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more as a coach,” Cullinan said. “My guys worked really hard. It was a great game.”
Now, Cullinan, who previously served as an assistant coach at Riverside, is hoping to learn from the experiences that came in his first season as the man in charge of the Pirates.
“As a head coach, the administrative stuff is a lot and a big thing is working on my public speaking with those guys,” he said. “I’m not the best at it, but it’s something I’m trying to work on. It’s coming along. Again, we have a great group of guys, really smart kids. We’re really excited to get after it next year as well.”
