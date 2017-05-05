No playoffs for Northern Durham boys lacrosse, but Knights stand proud

Before his team’s senior night game against Riverside, Northern Durham boys lacrosse head coach Gordon Galloway stood with a microphone in one hand and a sheet of notes in the other, as he introduced each of his 11 seniors.
That in it of itself represents the culture change occurring within the lacrosse program at Northern.
“My freshman year, four years ago, we had three seniors,” goalie and co-captain Sam Harding said. “This year we couldn’t even field all of our seniors because we had 11. It’s amazing.”
With a record of 6-8, the Knights were the first team left out of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs.
But regardless, they’re proud of what’s transpired this season.
Under Galloway, who is in his first year in charge of Northern after serving as an assistant to former coach Jamie Sliwa last season, Northern has embraced a professional approach to all things lacrosse related.
Gone are the days of players goofing off or guys playing the sport just because it gave the something to do in the spring.
Senior attacker and co-captain Brandon Lee has seen the transformation play out over the course of his career.
“Northern was a joke,” he said. “We have more people trying, we have better coaches. We’re winning a lot more games, so I mean the whole program is just improving every year.”
Galloway, who previously coached collegiately at Division III school Susquehanna (Pa.) and at the high school level in New Jersey, Tennessee and Oregon, moved to North Carolina two years ago along with his wife to be closer to her family.
After Sliwa left for the same position at Apex Friendship, it was his turn to take over the program.
So far, he’s relishing the opportunity. His no-nonsense coaching approach that also stresses the importance of being a family as a team has been well-received by the players.
“I think kids want that,” he said. “They want to be held accountable, they want high standards. I think I had a fairly easy job. Coach Sliwa came in over the past couple of years and took us from one level to the next and left me with a table set to continue that journey.”
While the Knights are far from a finished product, Galloway is starting to put the pieces together for what he hopes is a sustainable program with high expectations.
Student interest in the sport is increasing, he said, and his current players are starting to grasp what it takes of them get the results they want.
“We’re making the strides,” he said. “We’re doing the little things that it takes to be successful and they’re buying in. And that’s all you can really ask. If as a coach, you can get your team to buy in on the front end and do those things, the success will come.”
Still, there is a long way to go. The Knights’ loss to previously-winless Riverside is evidence of that and Galloway will have his work cut out for him with so many of his key players graduating soon.
With that said, both Harding and Lee believe the program is in good hands with Galloway leading the way and both are happy to be a part of the senior class that played a key role in changing the perception of lacrosse at Northern.
