Millbrook softball spearheaded by senior pitcher

Millbrook coach Josh Bunting knew his team faced a challenge to compete in the Cap-8 Conference this year with the loss of a strong senior class. But while relying on senior left-handed pitcher Nichole Mooney, the Wildcats (9-10, 8-6) tied for third behind powers Heritage and Wake Forest.
“She’s the heart and soul of our team,” Bunting said. “She’s leading us in pitching and hitting. She has a young team behind her, so she needs to keep the other girls focused and playing hard. But she’s been doing a great job for us.”
Mooney is in her third year as the Wildcats’ ace pitcher and is considering small-college recruiting offers.
She has more inexperienced teammates, but timely hitting and defense have helped put the Wildcats in contention for a playoff spot.
“We’re a young team overall,” Bunting said. “I’ve had to bring up a lot of freshmen and sophomores that don’t have a lot of experience. We’re still learning the system and learning situations. But I’m proud of the girls. Our hitting has been struggling, but they’re playing hard and learning to make the right plays in the right situations.”
Comments