Enloe softball stayed patient after rough start

After a March 24 loss to Sanderson, a spirited meeting was held by first-year Enloe softball head coach Harry Fields.
One by one the players voiced their opinions on some of the reasons for the squad’s struggles as they remained winless at 0-11 overall and 0-4 in league play.
“Losing is tough,” senior pitcher/infielder Niya Boone said. “It is hard to deal with it. But we try to stay positive though the tough losses.”
The consensus among coaches and players was the team has some great fight in it, but sometimes the players need to be ready to fight from the get-go. Not just when they have to.
It worked. Enloe went 5-6 the rest of the way to end the year 5-17 and tied for sixth in the Cap-8 Conference.
Junior Hailey Ryan, who plays in the infield and the outfield as needed, loved that her team scrapes and claws their way back when they get down. It’s a great thing, she said.
“Some days yes, it’s great,” she said. “But it's too late. I'd rather battle hard at the end then not at all, but it should start as soon as someone throws the first pitch. As soon as we step on the field after school. That is when it should start.”
First-year coach Harry Fields agreed wholeheartedly.
“They fight to come back. They do that,” he said. “Just like Hailey said, you have to learn when to begin to fight. Now we are fighting too late instead of from the very first pitch. That is the difference between winning consistently and still learning how. When that first pitch is thrown, whether you’re at bat or we are the one’s throwing it you’ve got to be in the fight now.”
The Eagles are blessed with some power in their lineup. At any moment, Boone, senior catcher Andrea Wearing, freshmen Breauna Frye and Brianna Jordan, or junior My-Lin Kennedy could put the ball in play with authority.
The Eagles got the bats going and scored at least 11 runs in five of their final six games.
Boone said it was just a matter of work, and then staying positive.
“When we are down, we can’t play as good as we can. Not up to the best of our ability,” Boone said. “In everything, it’s about not thinking about what we have to do next, but what we have to do now.”
