Leesville Road softball finds leaders for the future

The playoffs won’t be in the cards for the Leesville Road softball team, but the Pride (6-10, 5-8) may be finding itself some leaders for future seasons.
And head coach Bryan James likes that they are showing it on the field.
“We are a young, young team,” he said. “And we are looking for leadership and it’s coming from those players that are stepping up.”
One player is sophomore pitcher Sarah Barnes.
The right-hander has shown what head coach James called a growing confidence at times on the mound as she has began to find her footing.
“As a sophomore, her stamina is coming along,” he said. “As a freshman, we could get maybe three innings from Sarah. She’s gone seven a couple times for us this year, mixing it up real good. One of the things she’s really starting to do is not get defeated. If they start hitting her, last year, we kind of had to take a couple pitches to regroup. Now, she gets right back at it.”
Junior pitcher/infielder Rebecca Jones has the team’s other victory, as well as being the team leader in RBIs with 10 and one of three (along with sophomores Vickie Finger and Lauren Sande) hitting over .400.
“We’ve got 15 underclassmen,” Barnes said. “Just two seniors and three juniors. We’re working on it.”
In the outfield many times this season, Leesville Road has played a couple sophomores and a freshman.
