Northern Durham’s Spencer Smith glad he battled through injury to play one more year of baseball

Northern Durham senior catcher Spencer Smith could have taken the easy way out when he developed inflammation in his shoulder and a losing season developed for the Knights (6-16). He could have sat out his senior year to protect his future as an East Carolina-bound scholarship player.
But Smith says he’s enjoyed his time playing for the Knights too much to sit and watch. He was limited to playing designated hitter, but he wanted to contribute anyway he could.
“I love playing with the guys around me,” Smith said. “They’ve been my best friends since little league, and we have fun. After this year, baseball becomes a job. I’m having fun playing my last year of high school baseball and trying to make the most out of it. We’re a family.”
Smith said his shoulder was fine by the end of the season, and that playing DH was a precautionary measure. He wanted to finish strong after he started slow due to a familiar reason that plagues a lot of highly publicized college-bound seniors that struggle early in the year.
“People weren’t pitching to me, and I was chasing balls,” Smith said. “I’ve had to learn to be patient. I’ve got to let the game come to me.”
Smith was still Northern’s leading hitter, batting .414 with seven homers, 25 RBIs and 10 doubles. He ends his four-year career with 23 homers, 100 RBIs and a .459 average (this year was the only one where he batted below .500).
Although the Knights suffered a down year, Smith said it’s not a beaten team.
“It was tough in the beginning because we’re an inexperienced team, and I went out early,” he said. “But James Betts has done a great job (replacing him) at catcher. We have a lot of guys that are getting their first hits this late in the season.”
One reason for the inexperience is the Knights are so low on numbers there is no JV team this year. But Smith still wants to contribute to the program once he’s gone off to college.
“There’s supposed to be a lot of players coming from Carrington Middle School that are planning to play baseball here,” Smith said. “I’ll do whatever I can to support them. This is a great place to play.”
It never hurts to have a college player return home.
