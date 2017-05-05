Cary girls soccer injuries piled up to the extreme

The Cary girls soccer team (4-13, 2-13) has taken injuries struggles to a new level this year.
The Imps were outmanned 10 against 11 at one point in the season as injuries piled up and the team ran out of days for those players to recover. Cary had to play games close together due to rain delays.
“We’ve been struggling with numbers the entire season,” said coach Laura Kerrigan. “To have to go down to 10 players playing against 11 in our last game was rough.”
Due to injuries to starters and only having 11 players on the initial roster, Cary had to call in backup just to participate.
“We had to bring up three JV players just to have enough numbers for us to play (against Athens Drive),” said Kerrigan. “I really felt like it was a tremendously gutsy performance by our players. We were absolutely exhausted by the end of the game but I think they really showed a lot of heart.”
Cary will finish eighth in its last season in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference – for the next four years at least. The Imps are moving to the new Triangle 6 with Panther Creek, Green Hope and Athens Drive. Jordan and Riverside out of Durham will round out the conference.
Were that league together this year, Cary would be in position to finish third after splitting with Athens.
Comments