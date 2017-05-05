Middle Creek hires Jeremy Cunningham as boys basketball coach

After 13 years at the school, Jeremy Cunningham will finally get the chance to lead the boys basketball program.
Cunningham was named coach on Friday, three days after his boys tennis team bowed out of its first-ever playoff appearance in school history. Cunningham has been the JV boys basketball coach for 12 years, winning five conference championships times and having almost 100 more wins (171) than losses (73).
Middle Creek had made 11 straight playoff appearances in boys basketball and won three conference titles under former coach David Kushner, who stepped down at the end of last season to spend more time with family.
