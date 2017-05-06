High School Sports

May 06, 2017 12:11 AM

Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections).

If you see any corrections, or maybe just spot something that may be off, feel free to email me at mblake@newsobserver.com.

There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed.

The last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but it doesn’t update until Tuesday (fear not: the NCHSAA gets an early copy for Monday’s seeding).

Teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, so sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-32 overall rank than the 4-seed in another.

This link will expire after the brackets come out on Monday morning.

Last update: Friday, 11:59 p.m.

Things that stand out so far:

▪ Pinecrest leapfrogs a few 4A teams after winning its conference tournament.

▪ ▪ Cary and Riverside were some of the first teams left out of the 4A playoffs. Five teams tied for the final spot, which goes to Hopewell High near Charlotte on the conference winning percentage tiebreaker. Hopewell was 8-4 in league play, the only one of those five teams with a winning mark.

▪ 3A will switch its seeding depending on the outcome of West Craven and West Carteret on Saturday. They are playing a tiebreaker for the top seed in the Coastal Conference. If West Craven wins, the brackets below hold. If West Carteret wins your changes are are: 1-C.B. Aycock, 2-West Carteret, 7-West Craven, 8-Corinth Holders.

▪ The 3A East is stacked, but that’s the good thing about the crossover games in the first round.

▪ Northern Guilford is in the 3A Midwest. If the Nighthawks were on the other side of the line and in the Mideast, they would have been the top seed.

▪ The 2A bracket extends from the Outer Banks to Thomasville! East Davidson is slated to visit First Flight. Why are there never enough 2A wild-cards in that large swath of area between the Triad and Johnston County?

▪ The 1A bracket is in flux. If Pender wins a tiebreaker over Union, the Patriots are in, bumping River Mill Academy out of the bracket entirely, pushing West Columbus into the 1A Midwest. Pender would take the No. 5 seed in the Mideast and bump Union down to the No. 15.

▪ Also in 1A, Chatham Charter, North Moore, River Mill Academy and Roxboro Community are all in the Midwest.

4A EAST

1st round

1E J.H. Rose

16ME South View

8ME Fuquay-Varina

9E Ashley

5E Leesville Road

12ME Jack Britt

4ME Purnell Swett

13E Millbrook

3E Heritage

14ME Apex

6ME Cardinal Gibbons

11E Clayton

7E South Central

10ME Green Hope

2ME Holly Springs

15E Rolesville

1ME Jordan

16E West Johnston

8E D.H. Conley

9ME Scotland County

5ME Pinecrest

12E New Bern

4E Garner

13ME Pine Forest

3ME Cape Fear

14E East Wake

6E Hoggard

11ME East Chapel Hill

7ME Middle Creek

10E Wake Forest

2E New Hanover

15ME Southern Alamance

3A EAST

1st round

1E West Craven

16ME Northeast Guilford

8ME Cedar Ridge

9E West Brunswick

5E South Johnston

12ME Douglas Byrd

4ME Rockingham County

13E Northern Vance

3E Topsail

14ME Eastern Guilford

6ME Union Pines

11E South Brunswick

7E Corinth Holders

10ME Triton

2ME Northwood

15E Fike

1ME Terry Sanford

16E J.F. Webb

8E West Carteret

9ME Lee County

5ME Chapel Hill

12E Southern Nash

4E Hunt

13ME Gray’s Creek

3ME Southern Lee

14E Jacksonville

6E Rocky Mount

11ME Orange

7ME Western Alamance

10E Nash Central

2E C.B. Aycock

15ME Eastern Alamance

2A EAST

1st round

1E Edenton Holmes

16ME Wheatmore

8ME East Davidson

9E Washington

5E Roanoke Rapids

12ME Trinity

4ME Midway

13E East Duplin

3E Norh Lenoir

14ME Fairmont

6ME East Bladen

11E North Pitt

7E Dixon

10ME N.C. School of Science and Math

2ME St. Pauls

15E Northeastern

1ME South Granville

16E Croatan

8E Currituck County

9ME West Bladen

5ME Reidsvile

12E Ayden-Grifton

4E North Brunswick

13ME South Stokes

3ME Randleman

14E Greene Central

6E Bunn

11ME South Columbus

7ME East Davidson

10E First Flight

2E North Johnston

15ME Clinton

1A EAST

1st round

1E Perquimans

16ME East Wake Academy

8ME Falls Lake Academy

9E Southside

5E Manteo

12ME Princeton

4ME Oxford Prep

13E KIPP Pride

3E Bear Grass Charter

14ME North Duplin

6ME Franklin Academy

11E Pamlico County

7E Camden County

10ME Lakewood

2ME Whiteville

15E East Carteret

1ME Rosewood

16E Mattamuskeet

8E Tarboro

9ME James Kenan

5ME Union

12E South Creek

4E Northside (Pinetown)

13ME West Columbus

3ME Voyager Academy

14E Cape Hatteras

6E Gates County

11ME Granville Central

7ME Louisburg

10E Spring Creek

2E Riverside (Williamston)

15ME East Columbus

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Heritage's Jason Taylor downs Millbrook with walk-off hit

Heritage's Jason Taylor downs Millbrook with walk-off hit 0:42

Heritage's Jason Taylor downs Millbrook with walk-off hit
Christopher Davis on being hired at Millbrook 1:39

Christopher Davis on being hired at Millbrook
Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record 0:40

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record

View More Video

Sports Videos