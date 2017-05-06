Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections).
There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed.
The last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but it doesn’t update until Tuesday (fear not: the NCHSAA gets an early copy for Monday’s seeding).
Teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, so sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-32 overall rank than the 4-seed in another.
Last update: Friday, 11:59 p.m.
Things that stand out so far:
▪ Pinecrest leapfrogs a few 4A teams after winning its conference tournament.
▪ ▪ Cary and Riverside were some of the first teams left out of the 4A playoffs. Five teams tied for the final spot, which goes to Hopewell High near Charlotte on the conference winning percentage tiebreaker. Hopewell was 8-4 in league play, the only one of those five teams with a winning mark.
▪ 3A will switch its seeding depending on the outcome of West Craven and West Carteret on Saturday. They are playing a tiebreaker for the top seed in the Coastal Conference. If West Craven wins, the brackets below hold. If West Carteret wins your changes are are: 1-C.B. Aycock, 2-West Carteret, 7-West Craven, 8-Corinth Holders.
▪ The 3A East is stacked, but that’s the good thing about the crossover games in the first round.
▪ Northern Guilford is in the 3A Midwest. If the Nighthawks were on the other side of the line and in the Mideast, they would have been the top seed.
▪ The 2A bracket extends from the Outer Banks to Thomasville! East Davidson is slated to visit First Flight. Why are there never enough 2A wild-cards in that large swath of area between the Triad and Johnston County?
▪ The 1A bracket is in flux. If Pender wins a tiebreaker over Union, the Patriots are in, bumping River Mill Academy out of the bracket entirely, pushing West Columbus into the 1A Midwest. Pender would take the No. 5 seed in the Mideast and bump Union down to the No. 15.
▪ Also in 1A, Chatham Charter, North Moore, River Mill Academy and Roxboro Community are all in the Midwest.
4A EAST
1st round
1E J.H. Rose
16ME South View
8ME Fuquay-Varina
9E Ashley
5E Leesville Road
12ME Jack Britt
4ME Purnell Swett
13E Millbrook
3E Heritage
14ME Apex
6ME Cardinal Gibbons
11E Clayton
7E South Central
10ME Green Hope
2ME Holly Springs
15E Rolesville
1ME Jordan
16E West Johnston
8E D.H. Conley
9ME Scotland County
5ME Pinecrest
12E New Bern
4E Garner
13ME Pine Forest
3ME Cape Fear
14E East Wake
6E Hoggard
11ME East Chapel Hill
7ME Middle Creek
10E Wake Forest
2E New Hanover
15ME Southern Alamance
3A EAST
1st round
1E West Craven
16ME Northeast Guilford
8ME Cedar Ridge
9E West Brunswick
5E South Johnston
12ME Douglas Byrd
4ME Rockingham County
13E Northern Vance
3E Topsail
14ME Eastern Guilford
6ME Union Pines
11E South Brunswick
7E Corinth Holders
10ME Triton
2ME Northwood
15E Fike
1ME Terry Sanford
16E J.F. Webb
8E West Carteret
9ME Lee County
5ME Chapel Hill
12E Southern Nash
4E Hunt
13ME Gray’s Creek
3ME Southern Lee
14E Jacksonville
6E Rocky Mount
11ME Orange
7ME Western Alamance
10E Nash Central
2E C.B. Aycock
15ME Eastern Alamance
2A EAST
1st round
1E Edenton Holmes
16ME Wheatmore
8ME East Davidson
9E Washington
5E Roanoke Rapids
12ME Trinity
4ME Midway
13E East Duplin
3E Norh Lenoir
14ME Fairmont
6ME East Bladen
11E North Pitt
7E Dixon
10ME N.C. School of Science and Math
2ME St. Pauls
15E Northeastern
1ME South Granville
16E Croatan
8E Currituck County
9ME West Bladen
5ME Reidsvile
12E Ayden-Grifton
4E North Brunswick
13ME South Stokes
3ME Randleman
14E Greene Central
6E Bunn
11ME South Columbus
7ME East Davidson
10E First Flight
2E North Johnston
15ME Clinton
1A EAST
1st round
1E Perquimans
16ME East Wake Academy
8ME Falls Lake Academy
9E Southside
5E Manteo
12ME Princeton
4ME Oxford Prep
13E KIPP Pride
3E Bear Grass Charter
14ME North Duplin
6ME Franklin Academy
11E Pamlico County
7E Camden County
10ME Lakewood
2ME Whiteville
15E East Carteret
1ME Rosewood
16E Mattamuskeet
8E Tarboro
9ME James Kenan
5ME Union
12E South Creek
4E Northside (Pinetown)
13ME West Columbus
3ME Voyager Academy
14E Cape Hatteras
6E Gates County
11ME Granville Central
7ME Louisburg
10E Spring Creek
2E Riverside (Williamston)
15ME East Columbus
