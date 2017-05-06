High School Sports

Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association softball playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association softball playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections).

If you see any corrections, or maybe just spot something that may be off, feel free to email me at mblake@newsobserver.com.

There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed.

The last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but it doesn’t update until Tuesday (fear not: the NCHSAA gets an early copy for Monday’s seeding).

Teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, so sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-32 overall rank than the 4-seed in another.

This link will expire after the brackets come out on Monday morning.

Last update: Saturday, 10:10 p.m. (just 4A, working on the rest)

Things that stand out so far:

▪ Not many 4A teams east of I-95 made the playoffs, so that pushed the East/Mideast line all the way to almost Fuquay-Varina. The Bengals are Mideast, but just down the road Harnett Central is in the East. Cape Fear is also in the East, and that’s usually a Mideast team.

▪ Lumberton’s win in the Southeastern Conference tournament jumps the Pirates from the 7 to the 4 in the Mideast.

▪ Very few softball teams got past 22 games, so there were few that were able to drop games. It resulted in few tiebreakers being needed.

4A EAST

1st round

1E Cape Fear

16ME Scotland County

8ME South View

9E Wake Forest

5E Laney

12ME Hoke County

4ME Lumberton

13E Millbrook

3E South Central

14ME Person

6ME Apex

11E Harnett Central

7E West Johnston

10ME Green Hope

2ME Holly Springs

15E Cardinal Gibbons

1ME Southern Alamance

16E Leesville Road

8E Rolesville

9ME Southeast Guilford

5ME Panther Creek

12E Wakefield

4E Garner

13ME Overhills

3ME Northern Durham

14E Middle Creek

6E D.H. Conley

11ME Fuquay-Varina

7ME East Chapel Hill

10E East Wake

2E Heritage

15ME Pinecrest

3A EAST

1st round

1E

16ME

8ME

9E

5E

12ME

4ME

13E

3E

14ME

6ME

11E

7E

10ME

2ME

15E

1ME

16E

8E

9ME

5ME

12E

4E

13ME

3ME

14E

6E

11ME

7ME

10E

2E

15ME

2A EAST

1st round

1E

16ME

8ME

9E

5E

12ME

4ME

13E

3E

14ME

6ME

11E

7E

10ME

2ME

15E

1ME

16E

8E

9ME

5ME

12E

4E

13ME

3ME

14E

6E

11ME

7ME

10E

2E

15ME

