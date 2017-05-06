Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association softball playoffs

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association softball playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections).
There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed.
The last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but it doesn’t update until Tuesday (fear not: the NCHSAA gets an early copy for Monday’s seeding).
Teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, so sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-32 overall rank than the 4-seed in another.
Last update: Saturday, 10:10 p.m. (just 4A, working on the rest)
Things that stand out so far:
▪ Not many 4A teams east of I-95 made the playoffs, so that pushed the East/Mideast line all the way to almost Fuquay-Varina. The Bengals are Mideast, but just down the road Harnett Central is in the East. Cape Fear is also in the East, and that’s usually a Mideast team.
▪ Lumberton’s win in the Southeastern Conference tournament jumps the Pirates from the 7 to the 4 in the Mideast.
▪ Very few softball teams got past 22 games, so there were few that were able to drop games. It resulted in few tiebreakers being needed.
4A EAST
1st round
1E Cape Fear
16ME Scotland County
8ME South View
9E Wake Forest
5E Laney
12ME Hoke County
4ME Lumberton
13E Millbrook
3E South Central
14ME Person
6ME Apex
11E Harnett Central
7E West Johnston
10ME Green Hope
2ME Holly Springs
15E Cardinal Gibbons
1ME Southern Alamance
16E Leesville Road
8E Rolesville
9ME Southeast Guilford
5ME Panther Creek
12E Wakefield
4E Garner
13ME Overhills
3ME Northern Durham
14E Middle Creek
6E D.H. Conley
11ME Fuquay-Varina
7ME East Chapel Hill
10E East Wake
2E Heritage
15ME Pinecrest
