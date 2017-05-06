High School Sports

May 06, 2017 11:35 PM

Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association girls soccer playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections).

If you see any corrections, or maybe just spot something that may be off, feel free to email me at mblake@newsobserver.com.

There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed.

The last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but it doesn’t update until Tuesday (fear not: the NCHSAA gets an early copy for Monday’s seeding).

Teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, so sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-32 overall rank than the 4-seed in another.

This link will expire after the brackets come out on Monday morning.

Last update: Saturday, 11:30 p.m. (just 4A, working on the rest)

Things that stand out so far:

▪ Overhills’ victory in the Mid-South Conference tournaments – one of just two tournaments in all of 4A – didn’t move the Jaguars up at all. They were going to be the No. 4 Mideast seed no matter what.

▪ Richmond County, Pinecrest and Southern Alamance are in the 4A Midwest.

▪ Triangle soccer coaches may disagree on these seedings, and might prefer next year’s system that will use MaxPreps rankings over win-loss to decide who the final teams in are, but it at least rewarded their conferences.

The Southwest Wake Athletic and Cap-8 conferences got six teams each into the field.

4A EAST

1st round

1E Wakefield

16ME Harnett Central

8ME Middle Creek

9E D.H. Conley

5E Leesville Road

12ME New Hanover

4ME Overhills

13E Heritage

3E Clayton

14ME Fuquay-Varina

6ME Millbrook

11E Garner

7E Ashley

10ME Holly Springs

2ME Cardinal Gibbons

15E Knightdale

1ME Green Hope

16E Broughton

8E Laney

9ME East Chapel Hill

5ME Jack Britt

12E New Hanover

4E J.H. Rose

13ME Purnell Swett

3ME Pine Forest

14E Sanderson

6E West Johnston

11ME Northern Durham

7ME Panther Creek

10E New Bern

2E Hoggard

15ME Apex

