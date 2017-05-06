Projecting the NC High School Athletic Association girls soccer playoffs

I’ve taken a stab at projecting the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer playoffs to help give coaches in the East an idea of who they may be facing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As much as I’d love this to be 100 percent correct, in my experience there is always some unforeseen discrepancy that throws you off (exception: football projections).
If you see any corrections, or maybe just spot something that may be off, feel free to email me at.
There are a few quirks in the seeding process that cannot be predicted, like which team wins a draw for the top seed.
The last tiebreaker is MaxPreps ranking, but it doesn’t update until Tuesday (fear not: the NCHSAA gets an early copy for Monday’s seeding).
Teams are broken into East and Mideast to help avoid most conference rematches in the first round, so sometimes a 5-seed in one division has a higher 1-32 overall rank than the 4-seed in another.
This link will expire after the brackets come out on Monday morning.
Last update: Saturday, 11:30 p.m. (just 4A, working on the rest)
Things that stand out so far:
▪ Overhills’ victory in the Mid-South Conference tournaments – one of just two tournaments in all of 4A – didn’t move the Jaguars up at all. They were going to be the No. 4 Mideast seed no matter what.
▪ Richmond County, Pinecrest and Southern Alamance are in the 4A Midwest.
▪ Triangle soccer coaches may disagree on these seedings, and might prefer next year’s system that will use MaxPreps rankings over win-loss to decide who the final teams in are, but it at least rewarded their conferences.
The Southwest Wake Athletic and Cap-8 conferences got six teams each into the field.
4A EAST
1st round
1E Wakefield
16ME Harnett Central
8ME Middle Creek
9E D.H. Conley
5E Leesville Road
12ME New Hanover
4ME Overhills
13E Heritage
3E Clayton
14ME Fuquay-Varina
6ME Millbrook
11E Garner
7E Ashley
10ME Holly Springs
2ME Cardinal Gibbons
15E Knightdale
1ME Green Hope
16E Broughton
8E Laney
9ME East Chapel Hill
5ME Jack Britt
12E New Hanover
4E J.H. Rose
13ME Purnell Swett
3ME Pine Forest
14E Sanderson
6E West Johnston
11ME Northern Durham
7ME Panther Creek
10E New Bern
2E Hoggard
15ME Apex
