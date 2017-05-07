Broughton golf’s historic depth takes on state championships

Very few teams anywhere in the country have matched the level of supremacy the Caps have shown in Cap-8 Conference golf this season.
Placing all six starters onto a 10-man all-conference team is impressive enough, but led by freshman player of the year Peter Fountain, the Caps claimed the top six positions in the season scoring.
No wonder the Caps – who will look for their third state 4A title in five years after finishing third behind Pinecrest and Myers Park last season – won all eight conference octagonal matches and took the finale by 15 strokes.
“It’s the first time that (sweep of the top six) has ever happened in our conference,” said Caps coach Anderson Marlowe, whose conference dominance over the past decade was interrupted only by Leesville Road’s 2011 state 4A champions. “That’s just so unusual. They’ve known each other for years. They’re good friends and they all practice together.”
Jimbo Stanley, Broughton’s only senior and bound for East Carolina in the fall, joined Fountain on the squad along with fellow Caps Patrick Carlin, Biggs Hawley, Connor Jones and Frank Gilliam.
“It’s pretty cool to be player of the year because my brother won it too,” said Fountain, who committed to play at North Carolina – where his brother Preyer is a sophomore for the Tar Heels – before his freshman season even started. “I’ve been playing five or six years now. This is probably my biggest accomplishment. Jimbo’s probably the best player on this team – a really good leader. If we just stay consistent, we can keep winning.”
Leesville Road’s Joey Pettis and David Schoening, Millbrook’s Fredrik Olebratt and Enloe’s Justin Miller rounded out the all-conference squad.
“I had four birdies and a triple-bogey (in the final conference match),” said Stanley, who committed to ECU before his junior season and considers Broughton alum Webb Simpson a role model. “But I just got back from spring break. Maybe that was it. I had the triple on No. 7, but I didn’t worry about it so much because those last two holes (at Wildwood Green) aren’t too tough. Sometimes things don’t go well, but you have to be able to recover quickly.”
The Caps are almost certain to compete in the state 4A championships, which will be played Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6. Broughton, which tied for second at the 4A Mideast regional with Panther Creek, will be seeking its eighth state title in 20 seasons.
“I’ve been playing competitively since I was about 10,” said Carlin, a junior who is still weighing his college options. “The guys on our team have known each other for a long time. We all get along and we’ve bonded pretty well. I think that helps us all play better. And it’s fun to cheer on your teammates and be positive.”
NCHSAA championships
Monday and Tuesday
1A: at The Country Club of Whispering Pines (Pines course)
2A: at Beacon Ridge Country Club at Seven Lakes
3A: at Foxfire Village (Red Fox course)
4A: at Pinehurst No. 6
