Pinecrest three-peats NCHSAA 4A boys golf championships behind Beechler’s individual title

The Pinecrest and Green Hope players gathered separately for their team photos to celebrate finishing 1-2 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A boys golf state championships Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6.
Nothing unusual about that except there was more to be read into these photos than perfunctory poses.
Pinecrest’s A.J. Beechler, the individual state champion with an 8-under, 36-hole total of 136 (shooting 68 both days), and Green Hope’s Jack Massei, who finished third at 2-under (69-73-142), both wanted their photos to be about the team.
But when the Pinecrest players gathered on the 18th green for a photo with the first-place plaque and NCHSAA banner, someone called out to wait. Beechler had left behind his individual plaque at the awards stage; he was ordered to run back and bring it to be included.
It was Pinecrest’s third straight NCHSAA 4A team, and Beechler, a junior, has been a part of all three.
“The team did such a great job,” Beechler said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them as teammates and friends. We have great camaraderie. Everybody pulled together, and it paid off.”
For Green Hope’s photo, Massei smiled broadly on the stage as he draped his arms around coach Mike Robinson to his right and sophomore Chris Kim and his teammates to his left. This was a proud team moment despite coming up short.
“We felt confident, and I thought we played well,” said Massei, who is committed to East Carolina. “But Pinecrest outplayed us. I was talking to their coach (co-coach Rich Wainwright), and he said they were putting well early and making birdies. I played with A.J., and he was flawless.”
The Patriots were steady, particularly on Tuesday’s second day. Following Beechler were junior Ben Crow (72-71-143); senior Drew Viney (78-72-150); and junior Attie Giles (78-73-151). That’s four second-day scores within five strokes.
Green Hope led by one shot over Pinecrest (293-294) after the first day, but Pinecrest’s 284 for even par on the second day was overwhelming.
Crow’s score tied for fourth individually with West Forsyth’s Brandon Einstein (the top four earned medals). Beechler and Crow are both committed to UNC-Greensboro.
“I don’t think anybody could have beaten Pinecrest today,” said Robinson, whose Falcons improved from fourth place last year. “We didn’t play badly; Pinecrest just played great.”
Massei overcame a shaky start with his driver on the front nine. He shot a 2-over 38 before recovering with a 1-under 35 on the back nine.
“Jack really fought hard out there,” Beechler said. “He should be proud of his round.”
Following Massei, who is committed to East Carolina, were senior Mike Coe (72-73-145); senior Seve Anfindsen (76-77-153); and Kim (79-75-154).
Finishing second individually between Beechler and Massei was Matt Sharpstein of T.C. Roberson in Asheville (69-68-137).
Beechler and Massei will return next year, but Beechler talked about Pinecrest winning a fourth straight title.
“There’s been a little more pressure each year,” he said. “But it’s our goal to four-peat.”
Among other Triangle schools in the 12-team finals, Broughton was fourth (613) and Panther Creek seventh. Broughton’s Peter Fountain (149) tied for ninth while teammate Jimbo Stanley tied Panther Creek’s Viraj Garewal (150) and others for 15th.
Broughton’s Biggs Hawley (151) tied for 20th and Middle Creek’s Austin Bonfiglio (152) tied for 28th.
