Fuquay-Varina girls soccer blows by Clayton in first round

Hannah McClaugherty scored two goals and Maddie Smith had a couple of assists as No. 27 Fuquay-Varina toppled No. 5 Clayton, 4-1, in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer playoffs Tuesday night.
With the win, the Bengals (11-9-3) advance to play at either No. 11 Jack Britt or No. 22 Garner in a second-round match on either Friday or Saturday.
“I’m giving the girls a lot of credit,” Fuquay-Varina coach Nick Acosta said. “Going down early, after that, they kind of figured the game out. They started putting them under pressure. The energy level from the girls was very high the entire game.”
Clayton (15-3-1) got on the board first in the sixth minute when Holland Mills was fouled in the box. Emery Biggs stepped to the spot and slotted the ball in the bottom right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Bengals slowly started taking control of the match after the opening goal, building possession out of their own half and eventually working down the wings to send in crosses.
Josey Wilson got on the end of one of those from Liz Wiltsey in the 14th minute to knot the score at 1-1, and eight minutes later, McClaugherty ran under a long pass from Smith and scored on a breakaway to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break.
McClaugherty added another in the 52nd minute on an assist from Smith and Allison Knick knocked home a loose ball after a corner kick in the 79th minute to complete the scoring.
“We were playing a really high-pressure defense,” Clayton coach Brian Stevens said. “Looking for turnovers and quick counter attacks. We were struggling a little moving as a unit, and therefore, we left holes. And they did a good job finding those holes. They took advantage of the opportunities that they had, and we missed some opportunities.”
The game marked just the third time this season that the Bengals scored at least four goals, thanks in large part to playing 16 matches in the rugged Southwest Wake Athletic Conference.
“A lot of people look at our conference as a negative,” Acosta said. “You’re playing a tough game every day, but I look at it as a positive. That’s what you want. You want competitive games. … For everyone in our conference, this is what that prepares you for.”
For the Comets, Tuesday’s loss ends a season filled with adversity.
The team lost leading scorer Janelle Reid to a leg injury, and several players had deaths in their families in the last few months.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Stevens said. “We’ve been through the ringer this year. All my girls are better for it. They’re better people. They understand that it’s a game that we love, and we play it for each other. And they did that. And that’s all I can ask.”
Acosta and the Bengals, on the other hand, live to play another day.
“I worried all day about this one,” Acosta said when asked about potential second-round opponents. “It’s like I told the girls. ‘Don’t worry about that stuff. We’ll figure it out.’ We’ve got to take care of what we can control. We’ll work on some things tomorrow in training and get ready for whoever it is.”
