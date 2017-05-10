Middle Creek girls soccer wins at D.H. Conley to start playoffs

The Middle Creek Mustangs, hoping to make another deep run in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer playoffs, started on the right foot Tuesday with a 3-1 win at D.H. Conley.

Middle Creek, last year’s 4A runner-up and No. 17 overall seed (No. 9 Mideast) in the tournament, will likely visit No. 3 overall seed (No. 1 East) Wakefield in the next round, to be played either Friday or Saturday.

Middle Creek (13-5-3) is on a three-game winning streak. Conley ends its year at 13-6-2 overall. The Vikings were the No. 15 overall seed and No. 8 in the East.