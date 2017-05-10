Brandon Lusk named new Clayton baseball coach

The day after being eliminated from the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs, Clayton announced its new head baseball coach. Assistant Brandon Lusk will take over for the Comets effecitve immediately.
Lusk, a Garner graduate, has been an assistant baseball coach at South Johnston, Clayton, Southeast Raleigh and the now-defunct Clayton Post 71 American Legion team. He’s also been an assistant softball coach at West Johnston and an assistant in football at Clayton, West Johnston and South Johnston.
He replaces the retired Stacey Houser, who led Clayton for the last 14 seasons. Houser replaced Andy Pleasant, who coached for 30 seasons.
Clayton principal Bennett Jones said in a statement: “I have known coach Lusk a long time and have seen first-hand how well he communicates with student-athletes and parents. Coach Lusk has a tremendous passion for teaching and coaching which benefits our school and our students.”
Lusk said in a statement that he was honored to step in for the Comets.
“The Clayton community displays a tremendous amount of support for athletics and baseball, in particular, which makes this job so special. There are not many high school programs that can say they have had only two head coaches over the last 44 seasons like CHS can,” he said. “Now, I look forward to continuing the CHS baseball program’s strong tradition of excellence that coach Stacey Houser and coach Andy Pleasant established before me.”
