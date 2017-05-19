Corinth Holders girls soccer gets boost from energetic Carolina Solis

As far as Fike’s defenders were concerned on March 18, Corinth Holders’ Carolina Solis was really the Energizer bunny as Pirates coach Alison Vetterl labeled her.
Regardless of the situation – and Fike had at least two defenders marking her and usually more on watch – Solis never lost her composure.
“She has honestly been that way since her freshman year,” Vetterl said. “You can’t teach that. You just can’t teach that composure on the ball. She’s very mellow and we’re trying to look a little bit more because there are times she is looking down too much. ... When she’s going, we’re rolling.”
While Solis consistently brings the ball down the pitch. Sometimes on a solo run. At other times, she has the help of teammates Rose Fitzpatrick, Lindy Morgan and Summer Mitchell among others.
Solis leads the team with 19 goals to go with 11 assists.
Solis’ speed, conditioning and desire to improve are components Vetterl respects and appreciates, but does acknowledge there are some points of improvement.
“She is confident to an extent,” Vetterl said. “If things start not to go her way, she gets very frustrated very quickly. We try to work on that. Sometimes, she doesn’t like to be taken out of a game, but sometimes it’s just to regroup her.”
Solis’ ability to handle frustration and adversity has progressed entering Friday’s fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs. On one of her numerous second-half runs, she got down the pitch with the ball despite two Fike defenders draped on her, and deposited the ball where she thought a teammate would be. The Demons picked up the ball and ended the threat.
Solis didn’t sulk, slump her shoulders or show any other signs of frustration. She just went back up the pitch to help defend and prepare for another run – with boundless energy.
Comments