N&O All-Metro softball team and final top 25 rankings - 2017

A midseason nonconference meeting between Orange and South Granville turned out to be the difference between No. 1 and No. 2 in the final edition of The News & Observer 17-county area top 25 softball rankings.
South Granville beat Orange head-to-head 6-2. The Vikings remained undefeated until faltering in three games to Parkwood in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A championships, coming up just short in a quest for a “three-peat.”
Orange, meanwhile, also got to the state championships, sweeping Piedmont to win the 3A crown. The Panthers were followed in the rankings by South Central (lost in 4A fourth round to eventual runner-up Cape Fear), Lee County (lost to 3A semifinalist West Brunswick in the fourth round) and D.H. Conley (lost to 4A semifinalist Southern Alamance in the fourth round).
Headlining the 30-player N&O All-Metro team is the state’s all-time home run leader Mia Davidson of Orange. She makes her third appearance on the team, as does South Granville’s Miranda Barker and Megan White and Lee County’s Whitney Sanford.
Louisburg’s Arianna Fuller-Bell and Princeton’s Beth Braswell were selected for a second time.
Note: not all stats may be exact as many softball coaches left MaxPreps season stats incomplete, missing a game or two.
N&O ALL-METRO SOFTBALL TEAM
Miranda Barker, South Granville
Senior pitcher is making the N&O All-Metro team for the third straight season and was the Northern Carolina Conference player of the year. Led the N&O No. 1 Vikings to a third straight 2A state championship. Going into the title series: batted .609 with 49 RBIs and five home runs while posting a 0.88 ERA with no-hitters and 209 strikeouts in 151 innings pitched.
Jordan Blake, Pinecrest
Senior was voted Southeastern Conference co-player of the year. Barton College recruit batted .509 with 26 RBIs and seven HRs. As a pitcher, she posted a 2.49 ERA with 100 strikeouts in 129.1 innings pitched.
Nadia Blevins, West Johnston
The senior lefty slap-hitter was voted the Greater Neuse River Conference player of the year. She helped the No. 18 Wildcats to a 17-5 record.
Beth Braswell, Princeton
The senior registered a 15-5 record in the circle while posting a 1.45 ERA. She had 152 strikeouts in just 115 2/3 innings. Led the No. 23 Bulldogs to an 18-6 mark and the Carolina 1A Conference title. Also hit .449 with six HRs and 26 RBIs. This is Braswell’s second straight appearance on the team, and last year it was primarily as a hitter.
Mary Anna Clement, J.F. Webb
A force on the mound and at the plate for the breakout Warriors, which went from unranked last year to No. 10 this year. The senior posted a 1.61 ERA with 161 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings. Also hit .455 with 37 RBIs, six homers and a whopping 13 doubles.
Hailee Cutts, J.F. Webb
One of two Warriors selected to the team, the senior hit .538 with 35 RBIs and seven home runs. It’s the first time J.F. Webb has ended the year ranked since it was first tracked in 2013, and Cutts and Clement are also the only two All-Metro picks in that time.
Mia Davidson, Orange
Two-time N.C. Gatorade state player of the year, Mississippi State recruit and the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s all-time home run leader also led her team to the 3A state title. She hit .517 with a staggering 50 RBIs and 12 homers for the No. 2 Panthers and also added 22 stolen bases. Perhaps the most insane stat is how many times she was walked this year – 46. No one else in the state recorded more than 27, according to MaxPreps.
Cam Davis, South Central
The junior was among the state’s leaders in RBIs and helped lead the No. 3 Falcons to a 23-3 mark including the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference title. Davis batted .453 with 49 RBIs, seven homers and 11 doubles.
Cara Davis, D.H. Conley
The senior centerfielder for the No. 5 Vikings was well-rounded. The UNC-Pembroke recruit hit .488 with 25 RBIs, seven homers and added 20 stolen bases.
Arianna Fuller-Bell, Louisburg
Making her second appearance on the team – she also made it her sophomore year – for the No. 15 Warriors. Fuller-Bell went 13-5 in the circle with a 0.80 ERA. She struck out 95 batters in 98 innings and also did a lot of damage as a hitter. The Salem College recruit hit .523 with 34 RBIs and four homers.
Kristina Givens, Orange
Went out on top with the No. 2 Panthers, going 22-3 as a pitcher with a 1.36 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 119 innings. Also hit .413 with 39 RBIs and four homers.
Ally Goss, South Granville
One of three freshmen on the team and one of three South Granville players, she hit .506 with a whopping 48 RBIs and staggering 18 doubles.
Marissa Green, Wake Christian
The TISAC player of the year got it done in multiple ways for the No. 24 Bulldogs. The junior hit .472 with 36 RBIs and eight homers but was even better pitching with a 1.05 ERA, and 163 strikeouts in 87 innings.
Haley Haislip, Wake Christian
The freshman tied for the most home runs in The N&O area with 12 while hitting .425 with 46 RBIs. One of two Bulldogs players to make the team after helping Wake Christian go 26-6 to finish No. 24 in the N&O rankings.
Summer Howerton, Rolesville
The junior pitcher had a solid 2.14 ERA with 59 strikeouts (one game missing from the stats) but did more damage with the bat: she hit .500 with 34 RBIs and four RBIs.
Carmen Keene, South Johnston
The senior was voted the Two Rivers 3A Conference player of the year after posting a 1.45 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings and also batting .449 with 24 RBIs.
Makenna Matthijs, D.H. Conley
The senior and UNC-Greensboro recruit had one of the best stat lines from any slugger in the area: batted .580 with 47 RBIs, six homers, 7 triples and added 10 stolen bases to boot.
Lindsey McCallum, South Central
One of two South Central players to make the team and, like Cam Davis, she too had 49 RBIs on the year. The senior shortstop hit .511 with 13 doubles.
McKenzie McCullen, Northern Durham
The junior was voted PAC-6 Conference Player of the Year after having a great year in the circle (1.22 ERA, 76 strikeouts in 46 innings) and an even better one at the plate (hit .571, 20 RBIs, seven triples).
Mary Elaine Murdock, Rolesville
One of two Rams to make the All-Metro team – her and Summer Howerton are the first two in school history to do so. Murdock also broke the .500 mark at the plate, batting .562 with 25 RBIs and three homers. The catcher added 13 stolen bases.
Olivia Oates, Apex
The senior and William Peace recruit was 13-2 as a pitcher with a 1.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings. She also hit .424 with 23 RBIs.
Amberlynn Pearce, North Johnston
The sophomore was a strikeout machine for the No. 13 Panthers, going 20-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 151 Ks in just 89 innings.
Mookie Powell, C.B. Aycock
The speedy senior easily had the best batting average of any All-Metro player this season, posting a .620 with 18 RBIs and 16 stolen bases for the No. 8 Golden Falcons.
Raygan Rensing, Heritage
One of two freshmen to make the team, she went 16-1 as a pitcher with a 1.87 ERA and a stellar 136 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings. Also batted a respectable .360 at the plate for the No. 6 Huskies.
Kaylee Saunders, Louisburg
No one in the state stole more bases than did the sophomore. Saunders batted .562 with 18 RBIs and five triples and stole 50 – yes, 50 – bags this year for the 1A East runner-up.
Whitney Sanford, Lee County
The East Carolina recruit was almost unhittable and led the No. 4 Yellow Jackets to a 25-2 mark and fourth-round appearance. The senior was 20-1 with a 0.27 ERA (lowest in the area) and an eye-popping 295 strikeouts (most in the area) in just 132 innings pitched. Also did well as a hitter, batting .419 with 23 RBIs.
Carson Shaner, Northwood
The senior was one of just two players to top the .600-mark on the year and had the most triples of anyone on the team. The UNC-Wilmington recruit batted .609 with 47 RBIs, eight home runs and 11 triples for the No. 17 Chargers.
Cassidy Somers, Panther Creek
One of the top 4A pitchers in the state went 18-3 with a 1.65 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 127 innings. The senior led Panther Creek to a 19-4 mark and a No. 12 final ranking – the first time the Catamounts have ended the year ranked.
Megan White, South Granville
The junior catcher is making her third straight appearance on the All-Metro team. Going into the 2A title series she was hitting .521 with 40 RBIs and 11 homers.
Grace Valchar, Heritage
The junior catcher was named the district’s 4A player of the year after batting .512 with 37 RBIs and three homers for the 22-3-1 Huskies.
Final N&O Softball Rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs
Rec.
1. South Granville
1
27-2
2. Orange
8
26-3
3. South Central
3
23-3
4. Lee County
2
25-2
5. D.H. Conley
5
23-4
6. Heritage
4
22-3-1
7. Holly Springs
6
18-5
8. C.B. Aycock
9
22-4
9. Garner
7
20-3
10. J.F. Webb
10
21-5
11. Apex
12
18-4
12. Panther Creek
14
19-4
13. North Johnston
13
20-6
14. Bunn
11
18-3
15. Louisburg
18
24-5
16. Cleveland
15
19-6
17. Northwood
16
18-6
18. West Johnston
22
17-5
19. Beddingfield
23
16-5
20. East Chapel Hill
24
17-4
21. Jordan-Matthews
20
19-7
22. Chatham Central
21
19-4
23. Princeton
17
18-6
24. Wake Christian
19
26-6
25. Fuquay-Varina
25
11-9
N&O All-Metro softball team
Name, school
Yr.
Accomplishments
Miranda Barker, South Granville#
Sr.
Hit .609, 49 RBIs, 5 HRs / 0.88 ERA, 8 no-hitters, 209 Ks in 151 IP
Jordan Blake, Pinecrest
Sr.
Hit .509, 26 RBIs, 7 HRs / 2.49 ERA, 100 Ks in 129.1 IP
Nadia Blevins, West Johnston
Sr.
Greater Neuse River POTY
Beth Braswell, Princeton*
Sr.
1.45 ERA, 152 Ks in 115.2 IP / Hit .449 with 6 HRs and 26 RBIs
Mary Anna Clement, J.F. Webb
Sr.
1.61 ERA, 161 Ks in 130.1 IP / Hit .455, 37 RBIs, 6 HRs, 13 doubles
Hailee Cutts, J.F. Webb
Sr.
Hit .538, 35 RBIs, 7 HRs
Mia Davidson, Orange#
Sr.
Hit .517, 50 RBIs, 12 HRs, 22 SBs, 46 BB
Cam Davis, South Central
Jr.
Hit .453, 49 RBIs, 7 HRs, 11 doubles
Cara Davis, D.H. Conley
Sr.
Hit .488, 25 RBIs, 7 HRs, 20 SBs
Arianna Fuller-Bell, Louisburg*
Sr.
13-5 with 0.80 ERA, 95 Ks in 98 IP / Hit .523, 34 RBIs, 4 HRs
Kristina Givens, Orange
Sr.
1.36 ERA, 126 Ks in 119 IP / Hit .413, 39 RBIs, 4 HRs
Ally Goss, South Granville
Fr.
Hit .506, 48 RBIs, 18 doubles
Marissa Green, Wake Christian
Jr.
Hit .472, 36 RBIs, 8 HRs / 1.05 ERA, 163 Ks in 87 IP
Haley Haislip, Wake Christian
Fr.
Hit .425, 46 RBIs, 12 HRs
Summer Howerton, Rolesville
Jr.
Hit .500, 34 RBIs, 4 HRs / 2.14 ERA, 59 Ks
Carmen Keene, South Johnston
Sr.
1.45 ERA, 72 Ks in 86.2 IP / Hit .449, 24 RBIs
Makenna Mattijs, D.H. Conley
Sr.
Hit .580, 47 RBIs, 6 HRs, 7 triples, 10 SBs
Lindsey McCallum, South Central
Sr.
Hit .511, 49 RBIs, 13 doubles
McKenzie McCullen, Northern Durham
Jr.
1.22 ERA, 76 Ks in 46 IP / Hit .571, 20 RBIs, 7 triples
Mary Elaine Murdock, Rolesville
Jr.
Hit .562, 25 RBIs, 3 HRs, 13 SBs
Olivia Oates, Apex
Sr.
1.19 ERA, 99 Ks in 99.2 IP / Hit .424, 23 RBIs
Amberlynn Pearce, North Johnston
Soph.
2.75 ERA, 151 Ks in 89 IP / Hit .256
Mookie Powell, C.B. Aycock
Sr.
Hit .620, 18 RBIs, 16 SBs
Raygan Rensing, Heritage
Fr.
16-1 with 1.87 ERA, 136 Ks in 93.2 IP / Hit .360
Kaylee Saunders, Louisburg
Soph.
Hit .562, 18 RBIs, 5 triples, 50 SBs
Whitney Sanford, Lee County#
Sr.
20-1 with 0.27 ERA, 295 Ks in 132 IP / Hit .419, 23 RBIs
Carson Shaner, Northwood
Sr.
Hit .609, 47 RBIs, 8 HRs, 11 triples
Cassidy Somers, Panther Creek
Sr.
18-3 with 1.65 ERA, 181 Ks in 127 IP
Megan White, South Granville*
Jr.
Hit .521, 41 RBIs, 11 HRs
Grace Valchar, Heritage
Jr.
Hit .512, 37 RBIs, 3 HRs
*-Two-time pick; #-Three-time pick.
Comments