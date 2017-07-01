Heritage wins fifth-annual N&O Cup competition

Heritage made a spring sports surge to win The News & Observer Cup competition among area high schools. The Huskies were tied for third with Orange after the winter sports season, but surpassed Green Hope and Cardinal Gibbons to win the fifth-annual N&O Cup.
The N&O Cup adds points in each of the nine top 25 area rankings from throughout the school year. Rankings are not done in every sport, and lacrosse rankings are only top 15. There are three top 25 rankings for each athletic season.
Heritage’s 138 points edged Green Hope (130), Leesville Road (120), Cardinal Gibbons (116) and Orange (108).
Heritage was ranked in eight of the nine sports – the only school to show up that many times in the top 25. The Huskies were No. 11 in boys soccer, No. 6 in football, No. 25 in wrestling, No. 3 in boys basketball, No. 4 in girls basketball, No. 5 in baseball, No. 6 in softball and No. 10 in girls soccer.
No school was ranked in all nine sports.
At No. 5, Orange was the highest-ranked 3A school; Carrboro, at No. 9, was the highest in 2A; North Raleigh Christian, which tied for 19th, was the highest-ranked N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association team; Rosewood, tied for 36th, was the top 1A school.
In total, 88 schools from the 17-county area were ranked at least once.
Carrboro (volleyball), Green Hope (boys soccer), Wake Forest (football), Orange (wrestling), Word of God (boys basketball), Southeast Raleigh (girls basketball), Holly Springs (baseball), South Granville (softball) and Cardinal Gibbons (girls soccer) all captured No. 1 rankings this year.
Previous N&O Cup titles went to: Green Hope (2012-13), Millbrook (2013-14), Broughton (2014-15) and Millbrook (2015-16).
N&O Cup Final Standings
School
Points
1. Heritage
138
2. Green Hope
130
3. Leesville Road
120
4. Cardinal Gibbons
116
5. Orange
108
6. Holly Springs
99
7. Millbrook
90
8. Middle Creek
85
9. Carrboro
82
10. Pinecrest
71
11. Garner
65
12. Panther Creek
63
T13. South Granville
60
T13. South Central
60
T13. Apex
60
16. D.H. Conley
58
T17. Chapel Hill
57
T17. Rocky Mount
57
T19. Cary
47
T19. NRCA
47
T21. East Chapel Hill
46
T21. Lee County
46
T21. J.H. Rose
46
24. Cleveland
44
T25. Sanderson
43
T25. West Johnston
43
26. Jordan
42
T27. Corinth Holders
41
T27. Hillside
41
T30. Northwood
40
T30. Broughton
40
T32. C.B. Aycock
35
T32. Southeast Raleigh
35
T34. Fuquay-Varina
34
T34. Union Pines
34
T36. Wakefield
33
T36. Rosewood
33
38. Ravenscroft
32
39. Wake Forest
30
40. Bunn
29
41. Louisburg
28
T42. North Johnston
27
T42. Southern Nash
27
44. Word of God
25
45. East Wake
24
T46. Roxboro Community
23
T46. Riverside
23
48. Franklin Academy
22
T49. Faith Christian Rocky Mount
20
T49. Knightdale
20
T51. Jordan-Matthews
19
T51. Farmville Central
19
53. Neuse Christian
18
54. Overhills
17
T55. J.F. Webb
16
T55. Person
16
T55. Triton
16
T58. Durham Academy
14
T58. Northern Nash
14
T60. Southern Lee
13
T60. Fike
13
T60. Kestrel Heights
13
63. Nash Central
10
T64. Hunt
9
T64. Northern Durham
9
T66. Cary Academy
8
T66. Princeton
8
T68. Beddingfield
7
T68. Rolesville
7
T70. Voyager Academy
6
T70. Raleigh Charter
6
T70. Southern Durham
6
73. Woods Charter
5
T74. NCSSM
4
T74. Chatham Central
4
T74. Franklinton
4
T77. DSA
3
T77 North Pitt
3
T77. Athens Drive
3
T77. Greenfield
3
T81. Cary Christian
2
T81. Wake Christian
2
T81. Friendship Christian
2
T81. Clayton
2
T81. Wayne Country Day
2
T86. Grace Christian Raleigh
1
T86. South Johnston
1
T86. Ayden-Grifton
1
