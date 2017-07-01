Austin Dowler (21) of Heritage celebrates along his teammates Emmett Gbarbea, second from left, Jaedon Williams (17) and Shaun Burwell (62) after scoring a touchdown. The Jordan Falcons played the Heritage Huskies in a football game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, September 9, 2016. Heritage won 32-17.
Austin Dowler (21) of Heritage celebrates along his teammates Emmett Gbarbea, second from left, Jaedon Williams (17) and Shaun Burwell (62) after scoring a touchdown. The Jordan Falcons played the Heritage Huskies in a football game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, September 9, 2016. Heritage won 32-17. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com
Austin Dowler (21) of Heritage celebrates along his teammates Emmett Gbarbea, second from left, Jaedon Williams (17) and Shaun Burwell (62) after scoring a touchdown. The Jordan Falcons played the Heritage Huskies in a football game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, September 9, 2016. Heritage won 32-17. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

High School Sports

Heritage wins fifth-annual N&O Cup competition

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

July 01, 2017 1:43 PM

Heritage made a spring sports surge to win The News & Observer Cup competition among area high schools. The Huskies were tied for third with Orange after the winter sports season, but surpassed Green Hope and Cardinal Gibbons to win the fifth-annual N&O Cup.

The N&O Cup adds points in each of the nine top 25 area rankings from throughout the school year. Rankings are not done in every sport, and lacrosse rankings are only top 15. There are three top 25 rankings for each athletic season.

Heritage’s 138 points edged Green Hope (130), Leesville Road (120), Cardinal Gibbons (116) and Orange (108).

Heritage was ranked in eight of the nine sports – the only school to show up that many times in the top 25. The Huskies were No. 11 in boys soccer, No. 6 in football, No. 25 in wrestling, No. 3 in boys basketball, No. 4 in girls basketball, No. 5 in baseball, No. 6 in softball and No. 10 in girls soccer.

No school was ranked in all nine sports.

At No. 5, Orange was the highest-ranked 3A school; Carrboro, at No. 9, was the highest in 2A; North Raleigh Christian, which tied for 19th, was the highest-ranked N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association team; Rosewood, tied for 36th, was the top 1A school.

In total, 88 schools from the 17-county area were ranked at least once.

Carrboro (volleyball), Green Hope (boys soccer), Wake Forest (football), Orange (wrestling), Word of God (boys basketball), Southeast Raleigh (girls basketball), Holly Springs (baseball), South Granville (softball) and Cardinal Gibbons (girls soccer) all captured No. 1 rankings this year.

Previous N&O Cup titles went to: Green Hope (2012-13), Millbrook (2013-14), Broughton (2014-15) and Millbrook (2015-16).

N&O Cup Final Standings

School

Points

1. Heritage

138

2. Green Hope

130

3. Leesville Road

120

4. Cardinal Gibbons

116

5. Orange

108

6. Holly Springs

99

7. Millbrook

90

8. Middle Creek

85

9. Carrboro

82

10. Pinecrest

71

11. Garner

65

12. Panther Creek

63

T13. South Granville

60

T13. South Central

60

T13. Apex

60

16. D.H. Conley

58

T17. Chapel Hill

57

T17. Rocky Mount

57

T19. Cary

47

T19. NRCA

47

T21. East Chapel Hill

46

T21. Lee County

46

T21. J.H. Rose

46

24. Cleveland

44

T25. Sanderson

43

T25. West Johnston

43

26. Jordan

42

T27. Corinth Holders

41

T27. Hillside

41

T30. Northwood

40

T30. Broughton

40

T32. C.B. Aycock

35

T32. Southeast Raleigh

35

T34. Fuquay-Varina

34

T34. Union Pines

34

T36. Wakefield

33

T36. Rosewood

33

38. Ravenscroft

32

39. Wake Forest

30

40. Bunn

29

41. Louisburg

28

T42. North Johnston

27

T42. Southern Nash

27

44. Word of God

25

45. East Wake

24

T46. Roxboro Community

23

T46. Riverside

23

48. Franklin Academy

22

T49. Faith Christian Rocky Mount

20

T49. Knightdale

20

T51. Jordan-Matthews

19

T51. Farmville Central

19

53. Neuse Christian

18

54. Overhills

17

T55. J.F. Webb

16

T55. Person

16

T55. Triton

16

T58. Durham Academy

14

T58. Northern Nash

14

T60. Southern Lee

13

T60. Fike

13

T60. Kestrel Heights

13

63. Nash Central

10

T64. Hunt

9

T64. Northern Durham

9

T66. Cary Academy

8

T66. Princeton

8

T68. Beddingfield

7

T68. Rolesville

7

T70. Voyager Academy

6

T70. Raleigh Charter

6

T70. Southern Durham

6

73. Woods Charter

5

T74. NCSSM

4

T74. Chatham Central

4

T74. Franklinton

4

T77. DSA

3

T77 North Pitt

3

T77. Athens Drive

3

T77. Greenfield

3

T81. Cary Christian

2

T81. Wake Christian

2

T81. Friendship Christian

2

T81. Clayton

2

T81. Wayne Country Day

2

T86. Grace Christian Raleigh

1

T86. South Johnston

1

T86. Ayden-Grifton

1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New Rocky Mount rivalry game debuts to packed house

New Rocky Mount rivalry game debuts to packed house 1:24

New Rocky Mount rivalry game debuts to packed house
Green Hope volleyball still atop Tri-6 Conference after rivalry win at Panther Creek 1:37

Green Hope volleyball still atop Tri-6 Conference after rivalry win at Panther Creek
Cardinal Gibbons football ready for Sanderson showdown 1:07

Cardinal Gibbons football ready for Sanderson showdown

View More Video