Heritage wins fifth-annual N&O Cup competition

Austin Dowler (21) of Heritage celebrates along his teammates Emmett Gbarbea, second from left, Jaedon Williams (17) and Shaun Burwell (62) after scoring a touchdown. The Jordan Falcons played the Heritage Huskies in a football game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, September 9, 2016. Heritage won 32-17. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com