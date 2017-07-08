A complete list of N&O players of the year from 2000-2017, in all sports

We’ve gone through old editions of The News & Observer to find every player of the year in every category since the 1999-2000 athletic season, as well as every N&O male and female athlete of the year award-winner since the 1990-91 year.

It’s a pretty darn good group. Here are few facts about them...

▪ Ten of these athletes since 1990-1991 were also winners of the state’s N.C. High School Athletic Association athlete of the year: Wendy Palmer (Person); Jamie Parsons (Millbrook); Aedrin Murray (Chatham Central); Anna Tharrington (Southern Nash); Katrelle Armwood (Durham School of the Arts); Gabby Mayo (Southeast Raleigh); Julius Peppers (Southern Nash); A.J. Davis (Northern Durham); Terell Hudgins (Rocky Mount); Tevin Hester (Granville Central); Marquavious Johnson (Knightdale).

▪ Since 1999-2000 there are a few future Olympians, like Enloe’s Charlie Houchin (swimming), East Chapel Hill’s Nick McCrory (diving), Riverside’s Megan Hodge (volleyball) and Broughton’s Jesse Williams (track and field). Athens Drive’s Lex Gillette may be the only Paralympian of the bunch.

▪ The NFL is well-represented with Peppers and Greg Ellis (East Wake) winning male athlete of the year, Manny Lawson (Eastern Wayne) – who was a track and field athlete of the year – and Weslye Saunders (Riverside).

▪ So too is the NBA: Courtney Alexander (Jordan), John Wall (Word of God), Ryan Kelly (Ravenscroft), P.J. Tucker (Enloe), Shavlik Randolph (Broughton) and Darius Johnson-Odom (Wakefield).

▪ Carlos Rodon (Holly Springs) and Matt Harrison (South Granville) are starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. (In case you’re wondering, Athens Drive alumnus Josh Hamilton was the 1999 winner.)

▪ And don’t forget boys golf, where the top award has gone to future pros like Brendon Todd (Green Hope), Webb Simpson (Broughton) and Grayson Murray (Leesville Road).

▪ Like Hudgins, who now coaches Rocky Mount Academy football, a few of these athletes are back coaching in the area today: Southern Lee baseball coach David Miller, Green Hope boys basketball coach John Green, East Wake volleyball coach Keauna Vinson and Harnett Central softball coach Lauren Taylor, among others.

A handful of winners come from schools no longer in the present-day N&O area, like West Craven and New Bern.

There have been a few more three-time honorees in this time span, but no one listed has been a player of the year for all four seasons. No school has had more honorees than Broughton, though Cardinal Gibbons is close behind.

Once, in 2012, there was no male athlete of the year. In 2002, there was no male scholar-athlete of the year.

And it’s always interesting to see which schools dominate certain awards.

▪ Wakefield has had a winner in girls indoor track and field in five of the last seven years.

▪ Athens Drive went six straight seasons with the N&O girls golfer of the year and Broughton went six straight in girls tennis.

▪ Seven of the last 12 volleyball players of the year have come from Cardinal Gibbons.

▪ Four of the last eight football players of the year are from Wake Forest (or Wake Forest-Rolesville, as it was previously known).

There are also a number of siblings in the list of honorees.

▪ Cary’s Sutton Schilawski was N&O male athlete of the year and younger brother Zach, who played a few years of Major League Soccer, was male scholar-athlete of the year.

▪ Orange’s Bryse and Payton Wilson went back-to-back as N&O male athlete of the year.

▪ Melissa Council (Cary), Christian Council (Cary Academy) and Cameron Council (Northwood) have all won N&O top honors because of their track and field success.

▪ Julie and Stephen Saleeby (Broughton) both won golfer of the year.

▪ We’ve had a pair of wrestling brothers win the award: Tyrone and Jermaine Hodge (Orange) and Brandon and Colton Palmer (Riverside).

But perhaps what stands out the most is what a diverse group it is. There are winners from private schools, boarding schools, charter schools, city schools and country schools. In all, 66 different schools have won at least one player of the year award since 2000.

N&O ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

(since 1990-91, all other categories from 1999-2000)

Year Male Female 1990-91 Lee Becton, West Craven Melissa Joyner, Goldsboro 1991-92 David Miller, Lee County Wendy Palmer, Person 1992-93 Greg Ellis, East Wake Charlette Hargrove, Pinecrest 1993-94 Jason Peace, Northern Durham Jamie Parsons, Millbrook 1994-95 Courtney Alexander, Jordan Aedrin Murray, Chatham Central 1995-96 Terrence Newby, Jordan-Matthews Lindsay Stoecker, Broughton 1996-97 Austin Grissom, Northern Vance Julia Marslender, Broughton 1997-98 Julius Peppers, Southern Nash Emily Hayes, Fuquay-Varina 1998-99 John Green, Beddingfield Anna Tharrington, Southern Nash 1999-00 Sutton Schilawski (Sr.) Cary Liz Bailey (Jr.) Sanderson 2000-01 A.J. Davis (Jr.) Northern Durham Liz Bailey (Sr.) Sanderson 2001-02 A.J. Davis (Sr.) Northern Durham Katrelle Armwood (Sr.) Durham School of the Arts 2002-03 Lex Gillette (Sr.) Athens Drive Melissa Council (Jr.) Cary 2003-04 Eric Smalls (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh Kate Merrill (Sr.) Jordan 2004-05 Terrell Hudgins (Sr.) Rocky Mount Nakisha Stewart (Sr.) Bunn 2005-06 Sandy Roberts (Sr.) Broughton Gabby Mayo (Jr.) Southeast Raleigh 2006-07 Trey Grissom (Sr.) Garner Amy Dodd (Sr.) Apex 2007-08 Thomas Wilson (Sr.) Leesville Road Jacinda Evans (Sr.) Southern Durham 2008-09 Adam Flur (Sr.) Northern Durham Adrianne Soo (Sr.) Durham Academy 2009-10 Brian Taylor (Jr.) Harnett Central Cassie Crawford (Sr.) Panther Creek 2010-11 Brian Taylor (Sr.) Harnett Central Keni Harrison (Sr.) Clayton 2011-12 Tevin Hester (Sr.) Granville Central Alexis Perry (Sr.) Jordan 2012-13 none Wesley Frazier (Sr.) Ravenscroft and Maura McDonell (Sr.) Green Hope 2013-14 Marquavious Johnson (Sr.) Knightdale Morgan Reid (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2014-15 Nyheim Hines (Sr.) Garner Sydnei Murphy (Sr.) Apex 2015-16 Bryse Wilson (Sr.) Orange Nevada Mareno (Jr.) Leesville Road 2016-17 Payton Wilson (Jr.) Orange Mia Davidson (Sr.) Orange

N&O BOYS/GIRLS SCHOLAR-ATHLETE POTY

Year Male Female 1999-00 Justin Mauney (Sr.) Cary Carolyn Gillikin (Sr.) Fike 2000-01 Cameron Moccari (Sr.) Enloe Kellie Todd (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville 2001-02 none Rankin Williams (Sr.) Broughton and Georgia Davis (Sr.) Southern Nash 2002-03 Mark Egan (Sr.) East Chapel Hill Anna Raynor (Sr.) South Johnston 2003-04 Jeff Hatcher (Sr.) Garner Katherine Evans (Sr.) Broughton 2004-05 Karter Yutzy (Sr.) Princeton Betsy Frederick (Sr.) Broughton 2005-06 Zach Schilawski (Sr.) Cary Megan Hodge (Sr.) Riverside 2006-07 Geoffrey Sanders (Sr.) Enloe Mary Laurence McMillan (Sr.) Broughton 2007-08 Matthew Duncan (Sr.) Jordan Paige Dugal (Sr.) Garner 2008-09 Perry Simmons (Sr.) Sanderson Sarah Brady (Sr.) Holly Springs 2009-10 Steven Bell (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh Mollie Pathman (Sr.) Durham Academy 2010-11 Ben Jacobs (Sr.) Princeton Victoria Mitchell (Sr.) Cary 2011-12 Grant Spurney (Sr.) Jordan Lauren Rogers (Sr.) Durham Academy 2012-13 Colin Godwin (Sr.) Cary Academy Pegah Kamrani (Sr.) East Chapel Hill 2013-14 Koya Osada (Sr.) East Chapel Hill Catherine Romaine (Sr.) Chapel Hill 2014-15 Bryce Love (Sr.) Wake Forest Sarah Towne (Sr.) East Chapel Hill 2015-16 Will Macmillan (Sr.) Carrboro Chloe Mikles (Sr.) Ravenscroft 2016-17 Thayer Thomas (Sr.) Heritage Isabel Pearce (Sr.) Woods Charter

N&O FOOTBALL POTY

Year Player 1999-00 Jermicus Banks (Sr.) Millbrook 2000-01 Brandon Harris (Sr.) Millbrook 2001-02 Boo Smith (Sr.) Garner 2002-03 Terry Hunter (Sr.) East Wake 2003-04 Daniel Evans (Sr.) Broughton 2004-05 Josh Adams (Jr.) Cary 2005-06 Josh Adams (Sr.) Cary 2006-07 Weslye Saunders (Sr.) Riverside 2007-08 Tobais Palmer (Sr.) Northwood 2008-09 Desmond Scott (Sr.) Hillside 2009-10 Trea Jones (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville 2010-11 Vad Lee (Sr.) Hillside 2011-12 Juwan Moye (Sr.) Garner 2012-13 Connor Mitch (Sr.) Wakefield 2013-14 Nyheim Hines (Jr.) Garner 2014-15 Dexter Lawrence (Jr.) Wake Forest 2015-16 Dexter Lawrence (Sr.) Wake Forest 2016-17 Darius Hodge (Sr.) Wake Forest

N&O BOYS/GIRLS BASKETBALL POTY

Year Male Female 1999-00 Shavlik Randolph (Soph.) Broughton Tracy Alston (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh 2000-01 Anthony Richardson (Sr.) Leesville Road Keauna Vinson (Jr.) East Wake 2001-02 Shavlik Randolph (Sr.) Broughton Keauna Vinson (Sr.) East Wake 2002-03 P.J. Tucker (Sr.) Enloe Angel Buie (Fr.) Lee County 2003-04 James Mays (Sr.) Garner Alex Miller (Sr.) Hillside 2004-05 Freddy Little (Sr.) Bunn Jasmine Newkirk (Sr.) Broughton 2005-06 Darius Johnson-Odom (Jr.) Wakefield October Harris (Sr.) Beddingfield 2006-07 Darius Johnson-Odom (Sr.) Wakefield Lauren Taylor (Sr.) Harnett Central 2007-08 John Wall (Jr.) Word of God Kristen Hanzer (Sr.) Wakefield 2008-09 Ryan Kelly (Sr.) Ravenscroft Asia Williams (Sr.) Hillside 2009-10 C.J. Leslie (Sr.) Word of God Kristen Gaffney (Soph.) Green Hope 2010-11 Donald Johnson (Sr.) Garner Kristen Gaffney (Jr.) Green Hope 2011-12 Rodney Purvis (Sr.) Upper Room Briana Day (Jr.) Millbrook 2012-13 Isaiah Hicks (Sr.) J.F. Webb Ryan Flowers (Sr.) Millbrook 2013-14 T.J. Evans (Sr.) Apex Azura Stevens (Sr.) Cary 2014-15 Julius Barnes (Sr.) Garner Grace Hunter (Sr.) Athens Drive 2015-16 Cory Gensler (Sr.) Cary Kai Crutchfield (Jr.) Millbrook 2016-17 Coby White (Jr.) Greenfield Elisia Grissett (Sr.) Hillside

N&O BOYS/GIRLS SOCCER POTY

Year Male Female 1999-00 Andy Tabor (Jr.) Leesville Road Ellie Sharpe (Jr.) Broughton 2000-01 Justin Branch (Sr.) Apex Kathleen Andrews (Sr.) Broughton 2001-02 Phillip Long (Sr.) Hunt Jennifer Perkins (Jr.) St. Mary’s 2002-03 Justin Hughes (Sr.) Wakefield Jennifer Perkins (Sr.) St. Mary’s 2003-04 Stephen Bickford (Jr.) Green Hope Sterling Smith (Jr.) East Chapel Hill 2004-05 Stephen Bickford (Sr.) Green Hope Casey Nogueira (Soph.) Broughton 2005-06 Justin Wyatt (Sr.) Sanderson Kelly Attayek (Sr.) Broughton 2006-07 William Mackvick (Sr.) Broughton Jennifer Partenheimer (Sr.) Apex 2007-08 Watt Williams (Sr.) Broughton Kim Kern (Sr.) Leesville Road 2008-09 Daniel Montero (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Mollie Pathman (Jr.) Durham Academy 2009-10 Teddy Mullin (Sr.) Jordan Nicole Jewell (Sr.) Leesville Road 2010-11 Cooper Vandermaas-Peeler (Sr.) Athens Drive Caroline Gentry (Jr.) Leesville Road 2011-12 Adrian Gonzales (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina Alexis Shaffer (Jr.) Green Hope 2012-13 Ade Taiwo (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons Alexis Degler (Sr.) Green Hope 2013-14 Ben Fisher (Jr.) Chapel Hill Alexandra Kimball (Sr.) Chapel Hill 2014-15 Cooper Duplantis (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Kat McDonald (Sr.) Wakefield 2015-16 Logan Shytle (Sr.) Heritage Abby Staker (Sr.) Cary Academy 2016-17 Camden Holbrook (Jr.) Green Hope Maggie Pierce (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons

N&O VOLLEYBALL POTY

Year Athlete 1999-00 Katy Deroeck (Sr.) Riverside 2000-01 Juliet Anderson (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2001-02 Tiffany Perry (Sr.) Southern Vance 2002-03 Arlene Mitchell (Sr.) Southern Vance 2003-04 Michelle Bruin (Sr.) Chapel Hill 2004-05 Megan Hodge (Jr.) Riverside 2005-06 Christine Falcone (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2006-07 Katie Kabbes (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2007-08 Katie Kabbes (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2008-09 Katie Slay (Sr.) Wakefield 2009-10 Madi Bugg (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons 2010-11 Kristen Harris (Sr.) Apex 2011-12 Madi Bugg (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2012-13 Sasha Karelov (Sr.) Leesville Road 2013-14 Darian Mack (Sr.) Wakefield 2014-15 Briley Brind’Amour (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2015-16 Tori Dozier (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2016-17 Destiny Cox (Jr.) Carrboro

N&O BASEBALL/SOFTBALL POTY

Year Baseball Softball 1999-00 Tom Graham (Sr.) Apex Lucinda Bost (Sr.) South Granville 2000-01 Jason Brown (Sr.) Lee County Jessica Mitchell (Jr.) South Granville 2001-02 Will Hunt (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina Jessica Mitchell (Sr.) South Granville 2002-03 Matt Harrison (Sr.) South Granville Lauren Caviness (Jr.) Harnett Central 2003-04 Hayes Hinson (Sr.) Athens Drive Bre Brown (Jr.) Jordan 2004-05 Andrew Taylor (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville Bre Brown (Sr.) Jordan 2005-06 Seth Kivett (Sr.) Chatham Central Alyson Burr (Jr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville 2006-07 Stephen Harrold (Sr.) Leesville Road Samme Lisowsky (Sr.) Chapel Hill 2007-08 Corey Thompson (Sr.) Apex Jenn Ladd (Sr.) Riverside 2008-09 Charles Wolfe (Sr.) Sanderson Alex Ryan (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina 2009-10 Carlos Rodon (Jr.) Holly Springs Mary Katherine Pegram (Sr.) Harnett Central 2010-11 Carlos Rodon (Sr.) Holly Springs Erica Nunn (Jr.) Holly Springs 2011-12 Jimmy Boyd (Sr.) Middle Creek Erica Nunn (Sr.) Holly Springs 2012-13 Garrett Suggs (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina Brittaney Dahle (Sr.) Wake Forest 2013-14 Troy Maslowski (Jr.) Green Hope Holly Clark (Soph.) Jordan-Matthews 2014-15 Ty Adcock (Sr.) South Granville Erin Boone (Sr.) South Granville 2015-16 Justin Bullock (Jr.) South Granville Mia Davidson (Jr.) Orange 2016-17 Justin Bullock (Sr.) South Granville Whitney Sanford (Sr.) Lee County

N&O BOYS/GIRLS LACROSSE POTY

Year Male Female 2008-09 John Haus IV (Sr.) Chapel Hill Cawley Bromley (Soph.) Apex 2009-10 Emil Weiss (Jr.) Apex Emma Rosenthal (Sr.) Wakefield 2010-11 Chandler Zirkle (Sr.) East Chapel Hill Cawley Bromley (Sr.) Apex 2011-12 Connor Prevost (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Maggie Auslander (Jr.) Green Hope 2012-13 Derek Sweet (Sr.) Apex Sydney Holman (Sr.) East Chapel Hill 2013-14 Gannon Morrison (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Shelby Scanlin (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2014-15 Nick Forbes (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Jordan Lappin (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons 2015-16 Chris Wozencroft (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons Erica Skowron (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2016-17 Owen Caputo (Jr.) Middle Creek Jordan Lappin (Sr. ) Cardinal Gibbons

N&O BOYS/GIRLS TENNIS POTY

Year Male Female 1999-00 Andrew Simpson (Sr.) Broughton Rankin Williams (Soph.) Broughton 2000-01 Will Plyler (Fr.) Broughton Rankin Williams (Jr.) Broughton 2001-02 Will Plyler (Soph.) Broughton Christine Simpson (Jr.) Broughton 2002-03 Andrew Watkins (Sr.) East Chapel Hill Christine Simpson (Sr.) Broughton 2003-04 Will Plyler (Sr.) Broughton Julia Roach (Sr.) Broughton 2004-05 David Chermak (Soph.) Sanderson Hampton Williams (Sr.) Broughton 2005-06 Michael Greenberg (Sr.) East Chapel Hill Heather Prior (Jr.) Wakefield 2006-07 Chase Helpinstine (Sr.) Chapel Hill Heather Prior (Sr.) Wakefield 2007-08 Will Rollinson (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Kirsten Kohagen (Jr.) Cary Academy 2008-09 Jake Bowling (Jr.) Green Hope Jennifer Huang (Sr.) East Chapel Hill 2009-10 Wesley Barrett (Sr.) Apex Melissa Kandinata (Jr.) Green Hope 2010-11 Peter McDonald (Sr.) East Chapel Hill Melissa Kandinata (Sr.) Green Hope 2011-12 Matt Daly (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Haleigh Morgus (Sr.) Cary Academy 2012-13 Nick Stachowiak (Fr.) Middle Creek Maggie Kane (Jr.) Broughton 2013-14 Robert Kelly (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Susanne Boyden (Soph.) Wakefield 2014-15 Nick Stachowiak (Jr.) Middle Creek Susanne Boyden (Jr.) Wakefield 2015-16 Nick Stachowiak (Sr.) Middle Creek Sammi Smith (Sr.) Panther Creek 2016-17 Ben Wayand (Sr.) Green Hope Stephanie Pyritz (Jr.) North Raleigh Christian

N&O BOYS/GIRLS GOLF POTY

Year Male Female 1999-00 Brendon Todd (Fr.) Green Hope Adrienne Millican (Jr.) Harnett Central 2000-01 Rand Williams (Sr.) Broughton Chris Brady (Soph.) Green Hope 2001-02 Brendon Todd (Jr.) Green Hope Josie Shinn (Sr.) Pinecrest 2002-03 Brendon Todd (Sr.) Green Hope Chris Brady (Sr.) Green Hope 2003-04 Webb Simpson (Sr.) Broughton Kaylan Barbrey (Sr.) Millbrook 2004-05 Brad Dilen (Sr.) Apex Jennifer O’Connor (Soph.) Leesville Road 2005-06 Henry Zaytoun III (Jr.) Ravenscroft Julie Saleeby (Jr.) Broughton 2006-07 Henry Zaytoun III (Sr.) Ravenscroft Coleen Estes (Sr.) Green Hope 2007-08 Lavelle Ryan (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Courtney McKim (Jr.) Wakefield 2008-09 Michael Cromie (Jr.) Green Hope Courtney McKim (Sr.) Wakefield 2009-10 Grayson Murray (Soph.) Leesville Road Katherine Perry (Sr.) Athens Drive 2010-11 Ben Griffin (Fr.) East Chapel Hill Sarah Bae (Soph.) Athens Drive 2011-12 Stephen Saleeby (Fr.) Broughton Sarah Bae (Jr.) Athens Drive 2012-13 Ben Griffin (Jr.) East Chapel Hill Sarah Bae (Sr.) Athens Drive 2013-14 Stephen Franken (Jr.) Millbrook Emilia Migliaccio (Fr.) Athens Drive 2014-15 Doc Redman (Jr.) Leesville Road Jennifer Chang (Fr.) Athens Drive 2015-16 Patrick Stephenson (Sr.) South Johnston Gina Kim (Soph.) Chapel Hill 2016-17 A.J. Beechler (Jr.) Pinecrest Gina Kim (Jr.) Chapel Hill

N&O BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING POTY

Year Male Female 1999-00 Cameron Moccari (Jr.) Enloe Rebecca Rose (Sr.) Cary Academy 2000-01 Andrew Ackley (Sr.) Enloe Ruth Nichols (Sr.) Leesville Road 2001-02 Scott Detloff (Sr.) Enloe Stephanie Glover (Soph.) Athens Drive 2002-03 Matt McGinnis (Jr.) Ravenscroft Stephanie Glover (Jr.) Athens Drive 2003-04 Matt McGinnis (Sr.) Ravenscroft Julie Smith (Fr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2004-05 Eric McGinnis (Jr.) Ravenscroft Kirsten Smith (Fr.) Athens Drive 2005-06 Charlie Houchin (Sr.) Enloe Melanie Roberts (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2006-07 Matt Donch (Sr.) Knightdale Kirsten Smith (Jr.) Athens Drive 2007-08 Chris Gunnels (Sr.) Chapel Hill Kirsten Smith (Sr.) Athens Drive 2008-09 Nick McCrory (Sr.) East Chapel Hill Torrey Bussey (Jr.) Cary 2009-10 Dominick Glavich (Sr.) Green Hope Julie Doran (Sr.) Holly Springs 2010-11 Ollie Clayton-Luce (Sr.) Sanderson Henriette Stenkvist (Sr.) Panther Creek 2011-12 Joe Bonk (Sr.) Raleigh Charter Hannah Lincoln (Sr.) Leesville Road 2012-13 Colin Ellington (Jr.) Holly Springs Hannah Moore (Jr.) Green Hope 2013-14 Colin Ellington (Sr.) Holly Springs Hannah Moore (Sr.) Green Hope 2014-15 Justin Ress (Sr.) Cary Claire DeSelm (Jr.) Chapel Hill 2015-16 Connor Blandford (Sr.) Corinth Holders Julia Poole (Jr.) Middle Creek 2016-17 Jack Messenger (Sr.) Broughton Julia Poole (Sr.) Middle Creek

N&O GYMNASTICS POTY

Year Athlete 2016-17 Nhyla Bryant (Fr.) Rolesville

N&O WRESTLING POTY

Year Athlete 1999-00 Jermaine Hodge (Sr.) Orange 2000-01 Tyrone Hodge (Sr.) Orange 2001-02 Brandon Palmer (Sr.) Riverside 2002-03 Raymond Jordan (Jr.) New Bern 2003-04 Raymond Jordan (Sr.) New Bern 2004-05 Colton Palmer (Soph.) Riverside 2005-06 Thomas Ferguson (Jr.) Cary 2006-07 Joey Farnsworth (Sr.) Cary 2007-08 Jon Burns (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2008-09 Eloheim Palma (Sr.) Cary 2009-10 Tyrone Eatmon (Sr.) Riverside 2010-11 John Sparks (Jr.) Green Hope 2011-12 Zach Rimmer (Sr.) Orange 2012-13 Phillip Shuler (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh 2013-14 David Peters-Logue (Sr.) Orange 2014-15 Will Clark (Sr.) Cary 2015-16 Cam Devers (Sr.) Holly Springs 2016-17 Nick Daggett (Sr.) Chatham Central

N&O BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY POTY

Year Male Female 1999-00 Kenan Demir (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Alicia Valtin (Soph.) Western Harnett 2000-01 Chris Elder (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Alicia Valtin (Jr.) Western Harnett 2001-02 Kevin Timp (Sr.) Chapel Hill Jessica Collins (Sr.) Eastern Wayne 2002-03 Jesus Rojas (Jr.) Harnett Central Kate Merrill (Jr.) Jordan 2003-04 Summer Graham (Sr.) Princeton Nick Hutchins (Sr.) Millbrook 2004-05 Sandy Roberts (Jr.) Broughton Lindsey Nadolski (Sr.) Chapel Hill 2005-06 Jack Bolas (Sr.) Chapel Hill Callan Fike (Jr.) Athens Drive 2006-07 Taylor Gilland (Soph.) Chapel Hill Heather Beichner (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2007-08 Taylor Gilland (Jr.) Chapel Hill Heather Beichner (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2008-09 Taylor Gilland (Sr.) Chapel Hill Carolyn Baskir (Jr.) East Chapel Hill 2009-10 Thomas Graham (Soph.) Cary Academy Wesley Frazier (Fr.) Ravenscroft 2010-11 Blake Williams (Sr.) Northern Durham Sarah Rapp (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons 2011-12 Thomas Graham (Sr.) Cary Academy Samantha George (Sr.) Millbrook 2012-13 Bakri Abushouk (Sr.) Cary Megan Sullivan (Jr.) Broughton 2013-14 William Roberson (Sr.) Broughton Elly Henes (Soph.) Green Hope 2014-15 Jeremy Brown (Jr.) Broughton Elly Henes (Jr.) Green Hope 2015-16 Jeremy Brown (Sr.) Broughton Elly Henes (Sr.) Green Hope 2016-17 Connor Lane (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Nevada Mareno (Sr.) Leesville Road

N&O BOYS/GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD POTY

Year Male Female 1999-00 Austin Wakefield (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville Anissa Gainey (Sr.) Clayton 2000-01 Jesse Williams (Jr.) Broughton Ashley Dutch (Sr.) Broughton 2001-02 Manny Lawson (Sr.) Eastern Wayne Sharonda Johnson (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh 2002-03 Douglas Noreen (Sr.) Apex Michelle Duffey (Jr.) Hillside 2003-04 Fredy Torres (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons Michelle Duffey (Sr.) Hillside 2004-05 Joe Kindred (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina Gabby Mayo (Soph.) Southeast Raleigh 2005-06 Johnny Dutch (Jr.) Clayton Andie Cozzarelli (Soph.) Apex 2006-07 Lamarr Davis (Sr.) East Wake Gabby Mayo (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh 2007-08 Keare Smith (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh Adrianne Soo (Jr.) Durham Academy 2008-09 Christian Council (Sr.) Cary Academy Cassie Crawford (Jr.) Panther Creek 2009-10 Mar-Keo Jones (Jr.) Knightdale Keni Harrison (Jr.) Clayton 2010-11 Ellis Burkheart Jr (Sr.) Knightdale Wesley Frazier (Soph.) Ravenscroft 2011-12 Jon Beyle (Jr.) East Chapel Hill Wesley Frazier (Jr.) Ravenscroft 2012-13 Marquavious Johnson (Sr.) Knightdale Grace Morken (Sr.) Carrboro 2013-14 Drew Pedersen (Jr.) Apex Sydnei Murphy (Jr.) Apex 2014-15 Emmanuel Jackson (Sr.) Sanderson Maysa Araba (Sr.) Carrboro 2015-16 Terrell Adams (Sr.) Middle Creek Sydni Fields (Sr.) Cleveland 2016-17 Cameron Council (Jr.) Northwood Sarah Bodmer (Sr.) Cary Academy

N&O BOYS/GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD POTY