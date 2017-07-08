A complete list of N&O players of the year from 2000-2017, in all sports

We’ve gone through old editions of The News & Observer to find every player of the year in every category since the 1999-2000 athletic season, as well as every N&O male and female athlete of the year award-winner since the 1990-91 year.
It’s a pretty darn good group. Here are few facts about them...
▪ Ten of these athletes since 1990-1991 were also winners of the state’s N.C. High School Athletic Association athlete of the year: Wendy Palmer (Person); Jamie Parsons (Millbrook); Aedrin Murray (Chatham Central); Anna Tharrington (Southern Nash); Katrelle Armwood (Durham School of the Arts); Gabby Mayo (Southeast Raleigh); Julius Peppers (Southern Nash); A.J. Davis (Northern Durham); Terell Hudgins (Rocky Mount); Tevin Hester (Granville Central); Marquavious Johnson (Knightdale).
▪ Since 1999-2000 there are a few future Olympians, like Enloe’s Charlie Houchin (swimming), East Chapel Hill’s Nick McCrory (diving), Riverside’s Megan Hodge (volleyball) and Broughton’s Jesse Williams (track and field). Athens Drive’s Lex Gillette may be the only Paralympian of the bunch.
▪ The NFL is well-represented with Peppers and Greg Ellis (East Wake) winning male athlete of the year, Manny Lawson (Eastern Wayne) – who was a track and field athlete of the year – and Weslye Saunders (Riverside).
▪ So too is the NBA: Courtney Alexander (Jordan), John Wall (Word of God), Ryan Kelly (Ravenscroft), P.J. Tucker (Enloe), Shavlik Randolph (Broughton) and Darius Johnson-Odom (Wakefield).
▪ Carlos Rodon (Holly Springs) and Matt Harrison (South Granville) are starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. (In case you’re wondering, Athens Drive alumnus Josh Hamilton was the 1999 winner.)
▪ And don’t forget boys golf, where the top award has gone to future pros like Brendon Todd (Green Hope), Webb Simpson (Broughton) and Grayson Murray (Leesville Road).
▪ Like Hudgins, who now coaches Rocky Mount Academy football, a few of these athletes are back coaching in the area today: Southern Lee baseball coach David Miller, Green Hope boys basketball coach John Green, East Wake volleyball coach Keauna Vinson and Harnett Central softball coach Lauren Taylor, among others.
A handful of winners come from schools no longer in the present-day N&O area, like West Craven and New Bern.
There have been a few more three-time honorees in this time span, but no one listed has been a player of the year for all four seasons. No school has had more honorees than Broughton, though Cardinal Gibbons is close behind.
Once, in 2012, there was no male athlete of the year. In 2002, there was no male scholar-athlete of the year.
And it’s always interesting to see which schools dominate certain awards.
▪ Wakefield has had a winner in girls indoor track and field in five of the last seven years.
▪ Athens Drive went six straight seasons with the N&O girls golfer of the year and Broughton went six straight in girls tennis.
▪ Seven of the last 12 volleyball players of the year have come from Cardinal Gibbons.
▪ Four of the last eight football players of the year are from Wake Forest (or Wake Forest-Rolesville, as it was previously known).
There are also a number of siblings in the list of honorees.
▪ Cary’s Sutton Schilawski was N&O male athlete of the year and younger brother Zach, who played a few years of Major League Soccer, was male scholar-athlete of the year.
▪ Orange’s Bryse and Payton Wilson went back-to-back as N&O male athlete of the year.
▪ Melissa Council (Cary), Christian Council (Cary Academy) and Cameron Council (Northwood) have all won N&O top honors because of their track and field success.
▪ Julie and Stephen Saleeby (Broughton) both won golfer of the year.
▪ We’ve had a pair of wrestling brothers win the award: Tyrone and Jermaine Hodge (Orange) and Brandon and Colton Palmer (Riverside).
But perhaps what stands out the most is what a diverse group it is. There are winners from private schools, boarding schools, charter schools, city schools and country schools. In all, 66 different schools have won at least one player of the year award since 2000.
N&O ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
(since 1990-91, all other categories from 1999-2000)
Year
Male
Female
1990-91
Lee Becton, West Craven
Melissa Joyner, Goldsboro
1991-92
David Miller, Lee County
Wendy Palmer, Person
1992-93
Greg Ellis, East Wake
Charlette Hargrove, Pinecrest
1993-94
Jason Peace, Northern Durham
Jamie Parsons, Millbrook
1994-95
Courtney Alexander, Jordan
Aedrin Murray, Chatham Central
1995-96
Terrence Newby, Jordan-Matthews
Lindsay Stoecker, Broughton
1996-97
Austin Grissom, Northern Vance
Julia Marslender, Broughton
1997-98
Julius Peppers, Southern Nash
Emily Hayes, Fuquay-Varina
1998-99
John Green, Beddingfield
Anna Tharrington, Southern Nash
1999-00
Sutton Schilawski (Sr.) Cary
Liz Bailey (Jr.) Sanderson
2000-01
A.J. Davis (Jr.) Northern Durham
Liz Bailey (Sr.) Sanderson
2001-02
A.J. Davis (Sr.) Northern Durham
Katrelle Armwood (Sr.) Durham School of the Arts
2002-03
Lex Gillette (Sr.) Athens Drive
Melissa Council (Jr.) Cary
2003-04
Eric Smalls (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
Kate Merrill (Sr.) Jordan
2004-05
Terrell Hudgins (Sr.) Rocky Mount
Nakisha Stewart (Sr.) Bunn
2005-06
Sandy Roberts (Sr.) Broughton
Gabby Mayo (Jr.) Southeast Raleigh
2006-07
Trey Grissom (Sr.) Garner
Amy Dodd (Sr.) Apex
2007-08
Thomas Wilson (Sr.) Leesville Road
Jacinda Evans (Sr.) Southern Durham
2008-09
Adam Flur (Sr.) Northern Durham
Adrianne Soo (Sr.) Durham Academy
2009-10
Brian Taylor (Jr.) Harnett Central
Cassie Crawford (Sr.) Panther Creek
2010-11
Brian Taylor (Sr.) Harnett Central
Keni Harrison (Sr.) Clayton
2011-12
Tevin Hester (Sr.) Granville Central
Alexis Perry (Sr.) Jordan
2012-13
none
Wesley Frazier (Sr.) Ravenscroft and Maura McDonell (Sr.) Green Hope
2013-14
Marquavious Johnson (Sr.) Knightdale
Morgan Reid (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2014-15
Nyheim Hines (Sr.) Garner
Sydnei Murphy (Sr.) Apex
2015-16
Bryse Wilson (Sr.) Orange
Nevada Mareno (Jr.) Leesville Road
2016-17
Payton Wilson (Jr.) Orange
Mia Davidson (Sr.) Orange
N&O BOYS/GIRLS SCHOLAR-ATHLETE POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Justin Mauney (Sr.) Cary
Carolyn Gillikin (Sr.) Fike
2000-01
Cameron Moccari (Sr.) Enloe
Kellie Todd (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville
2001-02
none
Rankin Williams (Sr.) Broughton and Georgia Davis (Sr.) Southern Nash
2002-03
Mark Egan (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
Anna Raynor (Sr.) South Johnston
2003-04
Jeff Hatcher (Sr.) Garner
Katherine Evans (Sr.) Broughton
2004-05
Karter Yutzy (Sr.) Princeton
Betsy Frederick (Sr.) Broughton
2005-06
Zach Schilawski (Sr.) Cary
Megan Hodge (Sr.) Riverside
2006-07
Geoffrey Sanders (Sr.) Enloe
Mary Laurence McMillan (Sr.) Broughton
2007-08
Matthew Duncan (Sr.) Jordan
Paige Dugal (Sr.) Garner
2008-09
Perry Simmons (Sr.) Sanderson
Sarah Brady (Sr.) Holly Springs
2009-10
Steven Bell (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
Mollie Pathman (Sr.) Durham Academy
2010-11
Ben Jacobs (Sr.) Princeton
Victoria Mitchell (Sr.) Cary
2011-12
Grant Spurney (Sr.) Jordan
Lauren Rogers (Sr.) Durham Academy
2012-13
Colin Godwin (Sr.) Cary Academy
Pegah Kamrani (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
2013-14
Koya Osada (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
Catherine Romaine (Sr.) Chapel Hill
2014-15
Bryce Love (Sr.) Wake Forest
Sarah Towne (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
2015-16
Will Macmillan (Sr.) Carrboro
Chloe Mikles (Sr.) Ravenscroft
2016-17
Thayer Thomas (Sr.) Heritage
Isabel Pearce (Sr.) Woods Charter
N&O FOOTBALL POTY
Year
Player
1999-00
Jermicus Banks (Sr.) Millbrook
2000-01
Brandon Harris (Sr.) Millbrook
2001-02
Boo Smith (Sr.) Garner
2002-03
Terry Hunter (Sr.) East Wake
2003-04
Daniel Evans (Sr.) Broughton
2004-05
Josh Adams (Jr.) Cary
2005-06
Josh Adams (Sr.) Cary
2006-07
Weslye Saunders (Sr.) Riverside
2007-08
Tobais Palmer (Sr.) Northwood
2008-09
Desmond Scott (Sr.) Hillside
2009-10
Trea Jones (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville
2010-11
Vad Lee (Sr.) Hillside
2011-12
Juwan Moye (Sr.) Garner
2012-13
Connor Mitch (Sr.) Wakefield
2013-14
Nyheim Hines (Jr.) Garner
2014-15
Dexter Lawrence (Jr.) Wake Forest
2015-16
Dexter Lawrence (Sr.) Wake Forest
2016-17
Darius Hodge (Sr.) Wake Forest
N&O BOYS/GIRLS BASKETBALL POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Shavlik Randolph (Soph.) Broughton
Tracy Alston (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
2000-01
Anthony Richardson (Sr.) Leesville Road
Keauna Vinson (Jr.) East Wake
2001-02
Shavlik Randolph (Sr.) Broughton
Keauna Vinson (Sr.) East Wake
2002-03
P.J. Tucker (Sr.) Enloe
Angel Buie (Fr.) Lee County
2003-04
James Mays (Sr.) Garner
Alex Miller (Sr.) Hillside
2004-05
Freddy Little (Sr.) Bunn
Jasmine Newkirk (Sr.) Broughton
2005-06
Darius Johnson-Odom (Jr.) Wakefield
October Harris (Sr.) Beddingfield
2006-07
Darius Johnson-Odom (Sr.) Wakefield
Lauren Taylor (Sr.) Harnett Central
2007-08
John Wall (Jr.) Word of God
Kristen Hanzer (Sr.) Wakefield
2008-09
Ryan Kelly (Sr.) Ravenscroft
Asia Williams (Sr.) Hillside
2009-10
C.J. Leslie (Sr.) Word of God
Kristen Gaffney (Soph.) Green Hope
2010-11
Donald Johnson (Sr.) Garner
Kristen Gaffney (Jr.) Green Hope
2011-12
Rodney Purvis (Sr.) Upper Room
Briana Day (Jr.) Millbrook
2012-13
Isaiah Hicks (Sr.) J.F. Webb
Ryan Flowers (Sr.) Millbrook
2013-14
T.J. Evans (Sr.) Apex
Azura Stevens (Sr.) Cary
2014-15
Julius Barnes (Sr.) Garner
Grace Hunter (Sr.) Athens Drive
2015-16
Cory Gensler (Sr.) Cary
Kai Crutchfield (Jr.) Millbrook
2016-17
Coby White (Jr.) Greenfield
Elisia Grissett (Sr.) Hillside
N&O BOYS/GIRLS SOCCER POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Andy Tabor (Jr.) Leesville Road
Ellie Sharpe (Jr.) Broughton
2000-01
Justin Branch (Sr.) Apex
Kathleen Andrews (Sr.) Broughton
2001-02
Phillip Long (Sr.) Hunt
Jennifer Perkins (Jr.) St. Mary’s
2002-03
Justin Hughes (Sr.) Wakefield
Jennifer Perkins (Sr.) St. Mary’s
2003-04
Stephen Bickford (Jr.) Green Hope
Sterling Smith (Jr.) East Chapel Hill
2004-05
Stephen Bickford (Sr.) Green Hope
Casey Nogueira (Soph.) Broughton
2005-06
Justin Wyatt (Sr.) Sanderson
Kelly Attayek (Sr.) Broughton
2006-07
William Mackvick (Sr.) Broughton
Jennifer Partenheimer (Sr.) Apex
2007-08
Watt Williams (Sr.) Broughton
Kim Kern (Sr.) Leesville Road
2008-09
Daniel Montero (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Mollie Pathman (Jr.) Durham Academy
2009-10
Teddy Mullin (Sr.) Jordan
Nicole Jewell (Sr.) Leesville Road
2010-11
Cooper Vandermaas-Peeler (Sr.) Athens Drive
Caroline Gentry (Jr.) Leesville Road
2011-12
Adrian Gonzales (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina
Alexis Shaffer (Jr.) Green Hope
2012-13
Ade Taiwo (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Alexis Degler (Sr.) Green Hope
2013-14
Ben Fisher (Jr.) Chapel Hill
Alexandra Kimball (Sr.) Chapel Hill
2014-15
Cooper Duplantis (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Kat McDonald (Sr.) Wakefield
2015-16
Logan Shytle (Sr.) Heritage
Abby Staker (Sr.) Cary Academy
2016-17
Camden Holbrook (Jr.) Green Hope
Maggie Pierce (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons
N&O VOLLEYBALL POTY
Year
Athlete
1999-00
Katy Deroeck (Sr.) Riverside
2000-01
Juliet Anderson (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2001-02
Tiffany Perry (Sr.) Southern Vance
2002-03
Arlene Mitchell (Sr.) Southern Vance
2003-04
Michelle Bruin (Sr.) Chapel Hill
2004-05
Megan Hodge (Jr.) Riverside
2005-06
Christine Falcone (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2006-07
Katie Kabbes (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2007-08
Katie Kabbes (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2008-09
Katie Slay (Sr.) Wakefield
2009-10
Madi Bugg (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons
2010-11
Kristen Harris (Sr.) Apex
2011-12
Madi Bugg (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2012-13
Sasha Karelov (Sr.) Leesville Road
2013-14
Darian Mack (Sr.) Wakefield
2014-15
Briley Brind’Amour (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2015-16
Tori Dozier (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2016-17
Destiny Cox (Jr.) Carrboro
N&O BASEBALL/SOFTBALL POTY
Year
Baseball
Softball
1999-00
Tom Graham (Sr.) Apex
Lucinda Bost (Sr.) South Granville
2000-01
Jason Brown (Sr.) Lee County
Jessica Mitchell (Jr.) South Granville
2001-02
Will Hunt (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina
Jessica Mitchell (Sr.) South Granville
2002-03
Matt Harrison (Sr.) South Granville
Lauren Caviness (Jr.) Harnett Central
2003-04
Hayes Hinson (Sr.) Athens Drive
Bre Brown (Jr.) Jordan
2004-05
Andrew Taylor (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville
Bre Brown (Sr.) Jordan
2005-06
Seth Kivett (Sr.) Chatham Central
Alyson Burr (Jr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville
2006-07
Stephen Harrold (Sr.) Leesville Road
Samme Lisowsky (Sr.) Chapel Hill
2007-08
Corey Thompson (Sr.) Apex
Jenn Ladd (Sr.) Riverside
2008-09
Charles Wolfe (Sr.) Sanderson
Alex Ryan (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina
2009-10
Carlos Rodon (Jr.) Holly Springs
Mary Katherine Pegram (Sr.) Harnett Central
2010-11
Carlos Rodon (Sr.) Holly Springs
Erica Nunn (Jr.) Holly Springs
2011-12
Jimmy Boyd (Sr.) Middle Creek
Erica Nunn (Sr.) Holly Springs
2012-13
Garrett Suggs (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina
Brittaney Dahle (Sr.) Wake Forest
2013-14
Troy Maslowski (Jr.) Green Hope
Holly Clark (Soph.) Jordan-Matthews
2014-15
Ty Adcock (Sr.) South Granville
Erin Boone (Sr.) South Granville
2015-16
Justin Bullock (Jr.) South Granville
Mia Davidson (Jr.) Orange
2016-17
Justin Bullock (Sr.) South Granville
Whitney Sanford (Sr.) Lee County
N&O BOYS/GIRLS LACROSSE POTY
Year
Male
Female
2008-09
John Haus IV (Sr.) Chapel Hill
Cawley Bromley (Soph.) Apex
2009-10
Emil Weiss (Jr.) Apex
Emma Rosenthal (Sr.) Wakefield
2010-11
Chandler Zirkle (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
Cawley Bromley (Sr.) Apex
2011-12
Connor Prevost (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Maggie Auslander (Jr.) Green Hope
2012-13
Derek Sweet (Sr.) Apex
Sydney Holman (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
2013-14
Gannon Morrison (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Shelby Scanlin (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2014-15
Nick Forbes (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Jordan Lappin (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons
2015-16
Chris Wozencroft (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons
Erica Skowron (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2016-17
Owen Caputo (Jr.) Middle Creek
Jordan Lappin (Sr. ) Cardinal Gibbons
N&O BOYS/GIRLS TENNIS POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Andrew Simpson (Sr.) Broughton
Rankin Williams (Soph.) Broughton
2000-01
Will Plyler (Fr.) Broughton
Rankin Williams (Jr.) Broughton
2001-02
Will Plyler (Soph.) Broughton
Christine Simpson (Jr.) Broughton
2002-03
Andrew Watkins (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
Christine Simpson (Sr.) Broughton
2003-04
Will Plyler (Sr.) Broughton
Julia Roach (Sr.) Broughton
2004-05
David Chermak (Soph.) Sanderson
Hampton Williams (Sr.) Broughton
2005-06
Michael Greenberg (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
Heather Prior (Jr.) Wakefield
2006-07
Chase Helpinstine (Sr.) Chapel Hill
Heather Prior (Sr.) Wakefield
2007-08
Will Rollinson (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Kirsten Kohagen (Jr.) Cary Academy
2008-09
Jake Bowling (Jr.) Green Hope
Jennifer Huang (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
2009-10
Wesley Barrett (Sr.) Apex
Melissa Kandinata (Jr.) Green Hope
2010-11
Peter McDonald (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
Melissa Kandinata (Sr.) Green Hope
2011-12
Matt Daly (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Haleigh Morgus (Sr.) Cary Academy
2012-13
Nick Stachowiak (Fr.) Middle Creek
Maggie Kane (Jr.) Broughton
2013-14
Robert Kelly (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Susanne Boyden (Soph.) Wakefield
2014-15
Nick Stachowiak (Jr.) Middle Creek
Susanne Boyden (Jr.) Wakefield
2015-16
Nick Stachowiak (Sr.) Middle Creek
Sammi Smith (Sr.) Panther Creek
2016-17
Ben Wayand (Sr.) Green Hope
Stephanie Pyritz (Jr.) North Raleigh Christian
N&O BOYS/GIRLS GOLF POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Brendon Todd (Fr.) Green Hope
Adrienne Millican (Jr.) Harnett Central
2000-01
Rand Williams (Sr.) Broughton
Chris Brady (Soph.) Green Hope
2001-02
Brendon Todd (Jr.) Green Hope
Josie Shinn (Sr.) Pinecrest
2002-03
Brendon Todd (Sr.) Green Hope
Chris Brady (Sr.) Green Hope
2003-04
Webb Simpson (Sr.) Broughton
Kaylan Barbrey (Sr.) Millbrook
2004-05
Brad Dilen (Sr.) Apex
Jennifer O’Connor (Soph.) Leesville Road
2005-06
Henry Zaytoun III (Jr.) Ravenscroft
Julie Saleeby (Jr.) Broughton
2006-07
Henry Zaytoun III (Sr.) Ravenscroft
Coleen Estes (Sr.) Green Hope
2007-08
Lavelle Ryan (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Courtney McKim (Jr.) Wakefield
2008-09
Michael Cromie (Jr.) Green Hope
Courtney McKim (Sr.) Wakefield
2009-10
Grayson Murray (Soph.) Leesville Road
Katherine Perry (Sr.) Athens Drive
2010-11
Ben Griffin (Fr.) East Chapel Hill
Sarah Bae (Soph.) Athens Drive
2011-12
Stephen Saleeby (Fr.) Broughton
Sarah Bae (Jr.) Athens Drive
2012-13
Ben Griffin (Jr.) East Chapel Hill
Sarah Bae (Sr.) Athens Drive
2013-14
Stephen Franken (Jr.) Millbrook
Emilia Migliaccio (Fr.) Athens Drive
2014-15
Doc Redman (Jr.) Leesville Road
Jennifer Chang (Fr.) Athens Drive
2015-16
Patrick Stephenson (Sr.) South Johnston
Gina Kim (Soph.) Chapel Hill
2016-17
A.J. Beechler (Jr.) Pinecrest
Gina Kim (Jr.) Chapel Hill
N&O BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Cameron Moccari (Jr.) Enloe
Rebecca Rose (Sr.) Cary Academy
2000-01
Andrew Ackley (Sr.) Enloe
Ruth Nichols (Sr.) Leesville Road
2001-02
Scott Detloff (Sr.) Enloe
Stephanie Glover (Soph.) Athens Drive
2002-03
Matt McGinnis (Jr.) Ravenscroft
Stephanie Glover (Jr.) Athens Drive
2003-04
Matt McGinnis (Sr.) Ravenscroft
Julie Smith (Fr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2004-05
Eric McGinnis (Jr.) Ravenscroft
Kirsten Smith (Fr.) Athens Drive
2005-06
Charlie Houchin (Sr.) Enloe
Melanie Roberts (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2006-07
Matt Donch (Sr.) Knightdale
Kirsten Smith (Jr.) Athens Drive
2007-08
Chris Gunnels (Sr.) Chapel Hill
Kirsten Smith (Sr.) Athens Drive
2008-09
Nick McCrory (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
Torrey Bussey (Jr.) Cary
2009-10
Dominick Glavich (Sr.) Green Hope
Julie Doran (Sr.) Holly Springs
2010-11
Ollie Clayton-Luce (Sr.) Sanderson
Henriette Stenkvist (Sr.) Panther Creek
2011-12
Joe Bonk (Sr.) Raleigh Charter
Hannah Lincoln (Sr.) Leesville Road
2012-13
Colin Ellington (Jr.) Holly Springs
Hannah Moore (Jr.) Green Hope
2013-14
Colin Ellington (Sr.) Holly Springs
Hannah Moore (Sr.) Green Hope
2014-15
Justin Ress (Sr.) Cary
Claire DeSelm (Jr.) Chapel Hill
2015-16
Connor Blandford (Sr.) Corinth Holders
Julia Poole (Jr.) Middle Creek
2016-17
Jack Messenger (Sr.) Broughton
Julia Poole (Sr.) Middle Creek
N&O GYMNASTICS POTY
Year
Athlete
2016-17
Nhyla Bryant (Fr.) Rolesville
N&O WRESTLING POTY
Year
Athlete
1999-00
Jermaine Hodge (Sr.) Orange
2000-01
Tyrone Hodge (Sr.) Orange
2001-02
Brandon Palmer (Sr.) Riverside
2002-03
Raymond Jordan (Jr.) New Bern
2003-04
Raymond Jordan (Sr.) New Bern
2004-05
Colton Palmer (Soph.) Riverside
2005-06
Thomas Ferguson (Jr.) Cary
2006-07
Joey Farnsworth (Sr.) Cary
2007-08
Jon Burns (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2008-09
Eloheim Palma (Sr.) Cary
2009-10
Tyrone Eatmon (Sr.) Riverside
2010-11
John Sparks (Jr.) Green Hope
2011-12
Zach Rimmer (Sr.) Orange
2012-13
Phillip Shuler (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
2013-14
David Peters-Logue (Sr.) Orange
2014-15
Will Clark (Sr.) Cary
2015-16
Cam Devers (Sr.) Holly Springs
2016-17
Nick Daggett (Sr.) Chatham Central
N&O BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Kenan Demir (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Alicia Valtin (Soph.) Western Harnett
2000-01
Chris Elder (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Alicia Valtin (Jr.) Western Harnett
2001-02
Kevin Timp (Sr.) Chapel Hill
Jessica Collins (Sr.) Eastern Wayne
2002-03
Jesus Rojas (Jr.) Harnett Central
Kate Merrill (Jr.) Jordan
2003-04
Summer Graham (Sr.) Princeton
Nick Hutchins (Sr.) Millbrook
2004-05
Sandy Roberts (Jr.) Broughton
Lindsey Nadolski (Sr.) Chapel Hill
2005-06
Jack Bolas (Sr.) Chapel Hill
Callan Fike (Jr.) Athens Drive
2006-07
Taylor Gilland (Soph.) Chapel Hill
Heather Beichner (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2007-08
Taylor Gilland (Jr.) Chapel Hill
Heather Beichner (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2008-09
Taylor Gilland (Sr.) Chapel Hill
Carolyn Baskir (Jr.) East Chapel Hill
2009-10
Thomas Graham (Soph.) Cary Academy
Wesley Frazier (Fr.) Ravenscroft
2010-11
Blake Williams (Sr.) Northern Durham
Sarah Rapp (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
2011-12
Thomas Graham (Sr.) Cary Academy
Samantha George (Sr.) Millbrook
2012-13
Bakri Abushouk (Sr.) Cary
Megan Sullivan (Jr.) Broughton
2013-14
William Roberson (Sr.) Broughton
Elly Henes (Soph.) Green Hope
2014-15
Jeremy Brown (Jr.) Broughton
Elly Henes (Jr.) Green Hope
2015-16
Jeremy Brown (Sr.) Broughton
Elly Henes (Sr.) Green Hope
2016-17
Connor Lane (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Nevada Mareno (Sr.) Leesville Road
N&O BOYS/GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Austin Wakefield (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville
Anissa Gainey (Sr.) Clayton
2000-01
Jesse Williams (Jr.) Broughton
Ashley Dutch (Sr.) Broughton
2001-02
Manny Lawson (Sr.) Eastern Wayne
Sharonda Johnson (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
2002-03
Douglas Noreen (Sr.) Apex
Michelle Duffey (Jr.) Hillside
2003-04
Fredy Torres (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons
Michelle Duffey (Sr.) Hillside
2004-05
Joe Kindred (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina
Gabby Mayo (Soph.) Southeast Raleigh
2005-06
Johnny Dutch (Jr.) Clayton
Andie Cozzarelli (Soph.) Apex
2006-07
Lamarr Davis (Sr.) East Wake
Gabby Mayo (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
2007-08
Keare Smith (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
Adrianne Soo (Jr.) Durham Academy
2008-09
Christian Council (Sr.) Cary Academy
Cassie Crawford (Jr.) Panther Creek
2009-10
Mar-Keo Jones (Jr.) Knightdale
Keni Harrison (Jr.) Clayton
2010-11
Ellis Burkheart Jr (Sr.) Knightdale
Wesley Frazier (Soph.) Ravenscroft
2011-12
Jon Beyle (Jr.) East Chapel Hill
Wesley Frazier (Jr.) Ravenscroft
2012-13
Marquavious Johnson (Sr.) Knightdale
Grace Morken (Sr.) Carrboro
2013-14
Drew Pedersen (Jr.) Apex
Sydnei Murphy (Jr.) Apex
2014-15
Emmanuel Jackson (Sr.) Sanderson
Maysa Araba (Sr.) Carrboro
2015-16
Terrell Adams (Sr.) Middle Creek
Sydni Fields (Sr.) Cleveland
2016-17
Cameron Council (Jr.) Northwood
Sarah Bodmer (Sr.) Cary Academy
N&O BOYS/GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD POTY
Year
Male
Female
1999-00
Steve Taylor (Jr.) Leesville Road
Carol Merritt (Sr.) Garner
2000-01
Steve Taylor (Sr.) Leesville Road
Karen Medlin (Sr.) Broughton
2001-02
Jesse Williams (Sr.) Broughton
Debbie Martin (Jr.) Apex
2002-03
Eric Smalls (Jr.) Southeast Raleigh
Debbie Martin (Sr.) Apex
2003-04
Emmanuel Ross (Jr.) Apex
Patience Coleman (Fr.) Southern Durham
2004-05
Johnny Dutch (Soph.) Clayton
Callan Fike (Soph.) Athens Drive
2005-06
Karjuan Williams (Sr.) New Bern
Patience Coleman (Jr.) Southern Durham
2006-07
Johnny Dutch (Sr.) Clayton
Patience Coleman (Sr.) Southern Durham
2007-08
Wayne Davis II (Jr.) Southeast Raleigh
Andie Cozzarelli (Sr.) Apex
2008-09
Wayne Davis II (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
Chrishawn Williams (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh
2009-10
Desmond Lawrence (Sr.) Southern Durham
Samantha George (Soph.) Millbrook
2010-11
Aaron Covington (Sr.) Wakefield
Ariah Graham (Jr.) Wakefield
2011-12
Jonathan Addison (Sr.) Enloe
Ariah Graham (Sr.) Wakefield
2012-13
Jon Beyle (Sr.) East Chapel Hill
Tyra Lea (Sr.) Wakefield
2013-14
Kimani Hoffman (Sr.) Knightdale
Ama-Selina Tschume (Sr.) Wakefield
2014-15
Marcus Krah (Jr.) Hillside
Nevada Mareno (Soph.) Leesville Road
2015-16
Marcus Krah (Sr.) Hillside
Breanne Bygrave (Sr.) Wakefield
2016-17
J Johnson (Sr.) Panther Creek
Michaela Nelms (Sr.) Nash Central
