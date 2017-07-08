Tevin Hester senior at Granville Central High School. He is a sprinter specializing in 100-meter and 200-meter dash. He will go to Clemson University. N&O 2012 High School Athlete of the Year.
High School Sports

July 08, 2017 1:31 PM

A complete list of N&O players of the year from 2000-2017, in all sports

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

We’ve gone through old editions of The News & Observer to find every player of the year in every category since the 1999-2000 athletic season, as well as every N&O male and female athlete of the year award-winner since the 1990-91 year.

It’s a pretty darn good group. Here are few facts about them...

▪ Ten of these athletes since 1990-1991 were also winners of the state’s N.C. High School Athletic Association athlete of the year: Wendy Palmer (Person); Jamie Parsons (Millbrook); Aedrin Murray (Chatham Central); Anna Tharrington (Southern Nash); Katrelle Armwood (Durham School of the Arts); Gabby Mayo (Southeast Raleigh); Julius Peppers (Southern Nash); A.J. Davis (Northern Durham); Terell Hudgins (Rocky Mount); Tevin Hester (Granville Central); Marquavious Johnson (Knightdale).

▪ Since 1999-2000 there are a few future Olympians, like Enloe’s Charlie Houchin (swimming), East Chapel Hill’s Nick McCrory (diving), Riverside’s Megan Hodge (volleyball) and Broughton’s Jesse Williams (track and field). Athens Drive’s Lex Gillette may be the only Paralympian of the bunch.

▪ The NFL is well-represented with Peppers and Greg Ellis (East Wake) winning male athlete of the year, Manny Lawson (Eastern Wayne) – who was a track and field athlete of the year – and Weslye Saunders (Riverside).

▪ So too is the NBA: Courtney Alexander (Jordan), John Wall (Word of God), Ryan Kelly (Ravenscroft), P.J. Tucker (Enloe), Shavlik Randolph (Broughton) and Darius Johnson-Odom (Wakefield).

▪ Carlos Rodon (Holly Springs) and Matt Harrison (South Granville) are starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. (In case you’re wondering, Athens Drive alumnus Josh Hamilton was the 1999 winner.)

▪ And don’t forget boys golf, where the top award has gone to future pros like Brendon Todd (Green Hope), Webb Simpson (Broughton) and Grayson Murray (Leesville Road).

▪ Like Hudgins, who now coaches Rocky Mount Academy football, a few of these athletes are back coaching in the area today: Southern Lee baseball coach David Miller, Green Hope boys basketball coach John Green, East Wake volleyball coach Keauna Vinson and Harnett Central softball coach Lauren Taylor, among others.

A handful of winners come from schools no longer in the present-day N&O area, like West Craven and New Bern.

There have been a few more three-time honorees in this time span, but no one listed has been a player of the year for all four seasons. No school has had more honorees than Broughton, though Cardinal Gibbons is close behind.

Once, in 2012, there was no male athlete of the year. In 2002, there was no male scholar-athlete of the year.

And it’s always interesting to see which schools dominate certain awards.

▪ Wakefield has had a winner in girls indoor track and field in five of the last seven years.

▪ Athens Drive went six straight seasons with the N&O girls golfer of the year and Broughton went six straight in girls tennis.

▪ Seven of the last 12 volleyball players of the year have come from Cardinal Gibbons.

▪ Four of the last eight football players of the year are from Wake Forest (or Wake Forest-Rolesville, as it was previously known).

There are also a number of siblings in the list of honorees.

▪ Cary’s Sutton Schilawski was N&O male athlete of the year and younger brother Zach, who played a few years of Major League Soccer, was male scholar-athlete of the year.

▪ Orange’s Bryse and Payton Wilson went back-to-back as N&O male athlete of the year.

▪ Melissa Council (Cary), Christian Council (Cary Academy) and Cameron Council (Northwood) have all won N&O top honors because of their track and field success.

▪ Julie and Stephen Saleeby (Broughton) both won golfer of the year.

▪ We’ve had a pair of wrestling brothers win the award: Tyrone and Jermaine Hodge (Orange) and Brandon and Colton Palmer (Riverside).

But perhaps what stands out the most is what a diverse group it is. There are winners from private schools, boarding schools, charter schools, city schools and country schools. In all, 66 different schools have won at least one player of the year award since 2000.

N&O ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

(since 1990-91, all other categories from 1999-2000)

Year

Male

Female

1990-91

Lee Becton, West Craven

Melissa Joyner, Goldsboro

1991-92

David Miller, Lee County

Wendy Palmer, Person

1992-93

Greg Ellis, East Wake

Charlette Hargrove, Pinecrest

1993-94

Jason Peace, Northern Durham

Jamie Parsons, Millbrook

1994-95

Courtney Alexander, Jordan

Aedrin Murray, Chatham Central

1995-96

Terrence Newby, Jordan-Matthews

Lindsay Stoecker, Broughton

1996-97

Austin Grissom, Northern Vance

Julia Marslender, Broughton

1997-98

Julius Peppers, Southern Nash

Emily Hayes, Fuquay-Varina

1998-99

John Green, Beddingfield

Anna Tharrington, Southern Nash

1999-00

Sutton Schilawski (Sr.) Cary

Liz Bailey (Jr.) Sanderson

2000-01

A.J. Davis (Jr.) Northern Durham

Liz Bailey (Sr.) Sanderson

2001-02

A.J. Davis (Sr.) Northern Durham

Katrelle Armwood (Sr.) Durham School of the Arts

2002-03

Lex Gillette (Sr.) Athens Drive

Melissa Council (Jr.) Cary

2003-04

Eric Smalls (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

Kate Merrill (Sr.) Jordan

2004-05

Terrell Hudgins (Sr.) Rocky Mount

Nakisha Stewart (Sr.) Bunn

2005-06

Sandy Roberts (Sr.) Broughton

Gabby Mayo (Jr.) Southeast Raleigh

2006-07

Trey Grissom (Sr.) Garner

Amy Dodd (Sr.) Apex

2007-08

Thomas Wilson (Sr.) Leesville Road

Jacinda Evans (Sr.) Southern Durham

2008-09

Adam Flur (Sr.) Northern Durham

Adrianne Soo (Sr.) Durham Academy

2009-10

Brian Taylor (Jr.) Harnett Central

Cassie Crawford (Sr.) Panther Creek

2010-11

Brian Taylor (Sr.) Harnett Central

Keni Harrison (Sr.) Clayton

2011-12

Tevin Hester (Sr.) Granville Central

Alexis Perry (Sr.) Jordan

2012-13

none

Wesley Frazier (Sr.) Ravenscroft and Maura McDonell (Sr.) Green Hope

2013-14

Marquavious Johnson (Sr.) Knightdale

Morgan Reid (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2014-15

Nyheim Hines (Sr.) Garner

Sydnei Murphy (Sr.) Apex

2015-16

Bryse Wilson (Sr.) Orange

Nevada Mareno (Jr.) Leesville Road

2016-17

Payton Wilson (Jr.) Orange

Mia Davidson (Sr.) Orange

N&O BOYS/GIRLS SCHOLAR-ATHLETE POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Justin Mauney (Sr.) Cary

Carolyn Gillikin (Sr.) Fike

2000-01

Cameron Moccari (Sr.) Enloe

Kellie Todd (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville

2001-02

none

Rankin Williams (Sr.) Broughton and Georgia Davis (Sr.) Southern Nash

2002-03

Mark Egan (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

Anna Raynor (Sr.) South Johnston

2003-04

Jeff Hatcher (Sr.) Garner

Katherine Evans (Sr.) Broughton

2004-05

Karter Yutzy (Sr.) Princeton

Betsy Frederick (Sr.) Broughton

2005-06

Zach Schilawski (Sr.) Cary

Megan Hodge (Sr.) Riverside

2006-07

Geoffrey Sanders (Sr.) Enloe

Mary Laurence McMillan (Sr.) Broughton

2007-08

Matthew Duncan (Sr.) Jordan

Paige Dugal (Sr.) Garner

2008-09

Perry Simmons (Sr.) Sanderson

Sarah Brady (Sr.) Holly Springs

2009-10

Steven Bell (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

Mollie Pathman (Sr.) Durham Academy

2010-11

Ben Jacobs (Sr.) Princeton

Victoria Mitchell (Sr.) Cary

2011-12

Grant Spurney (Sr.) Jordan

Lauren Rogers (Sr.) Durham Academy

2012-13

Colin Godwin (Sr.) Cary Academy

Pegah Kamrani (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

2013-14

Koya Osada (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

Catherine Romaine (Sr.) Chapel Hill

2014-15

Bryce Love (Sr.) Wake Forest

Sarah Towne (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

2015-16

Will Macmillan (Sr.) Carrboro

Chloe Mikles (Sr.) Ravenscroft

2016-17

Thayer Thomas (Sr.) Heritage

Isabel Pearce (Sr.) Woods Charter

N&O FOOTBALL POTY

Year

Player

1999-00

Jermicus Banks (Sr.) Millbrook

2000-01

Brandon Harris (Sr.) Millbrook

2001-02

Boo Smith (Sr.) Garner

2002-03

Terry Hunter (Sr.) East Wake

2003-04

Daniel Evans (Sr.) Broughton

2004-05

Josh Adams (Jr.) Cary

2005-06

Josh Adams (Sr.) Cary

2006-07

Weslye Saunders (Sr.) Riverside

2007-08

Tobais Palmer (Sr.) Northwood

2008-09

Desmond Scott (Sr.) Hillside

2009-10

Trea Jones (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville

2010-11

Vad Lee (Sr.) Hillside

2011-12

Juwan Moye (Sr.) Garner

2012-13

Connor Mitch (Sr.) Wakefield

2013-14

Nyheim Hines (Jr.) Garner

2014-15

Dexter Lawrence (Jr.) Wake Forest

2015-16

Dexter Lawrence (Sr.) Wake Forest

2016-17

Darius Hodge (Sr.) Wake Forest

N&O BOYS/GIRLS BASKETBALL POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Shavlik Randolph (Soph.) Broughton

Tracy Alston (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

2000-01

Anthony Richardson (Sr.) Leesville Road

Keauna Vinson (Jr.) East Wake

2001-02

Shavlik Randolph (Sr.) Broughton

Keauna Vinson (Sr.) East Wake

2002-03

P.J. Tucker (Sr.) Enloe

Angel Buie (Fr.) Lee County

2003-04

James Mays (Sr.) Garner

Alex Miller (Sr.) Hillside

2004-05

Freddy Little (Sr.) Bunn

Jasmine Newkirk (Sr.) Broughton

2005-06

Darius Johnson-Odom (Jr.) Wakefield

October Harris (Sr.) Beddingfield

2006-07

Darius Johnson-Odom (Sr.) Wakefield

Lauren Taylor (Sr.) Harnett Central

2007-08

John Wall (Jr.) Word of God

Kristen Hanzer (Sr.) Wakefield

2008-09

Ryan Kelly (Sr.) Ravenscroft

Asia Williams (Sr.) Hillside

2009-10

C.J. Leslie (Sr.) Word of God

Kristen Gaffney (Soph.) Green Hope

2010-11

Donald Johnson (Sr.) Garner

Kristen Gaffney (Jr.) Green Hope

2011-12

Rodney Purvis (Sr.) Upper Room

Briana Day (Jr.) Millbrook

2012-13

Isaiah Hicks (Sr.) J.F. Webb

Ryan Flowers (Sr.) Millbrook

2013-14

T.J. Evans (Sr.) Apex

Azura Stevens (Sr.) Cary

2014-15

Julius Barnes (Sr.) Garner

Grace Hunter (Sr.) Athens Drive

2015-16

Cory Gensler (Sr.) Cary

Kai Crutchfield (Jr.) Millbrook

2016-17

Coby White (Jr.) Greenfield

Elisia Grissett (Sr.) Hillside

N&O BOYS/GIRLS SOCCER POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Andy Tabor (Jr.) Leesville Road

Ellie Sharpe (Jr.) Broughton

2000-01

Justin Branch (Sr.) Apex

Kathleen Andrews (Sr.) Broughton

2001-02

Phillip Long (Sr.) Hunt

Jennifer Perkins (Jr.) St. Mary’s

2002-03

Justin Hughes (Sr.) Wakefield

Jennifer Perkins (Sr.) St. Mary’s

2003-04

Stephen Bickford (Jr.) Green Hope

Sterling Smith (Jr.) East Chapel Hill

2004-05

Stephen Bickford (Sr.) Green Hope

Casey Nogueira (Soph.) Broughton

2005-06

Justin Wyatt (Sr.) Sanderson

Kelly Attayek (Sr.) Broughton

2006-07

William Mackvick (Sr.) Broughton

Jennifer Partenheimer (Sr.) Apex

2007-08

Watt Williams (Sr.) Broughton

Kim Kern (Sr.) Leesville Road

2008-09

Daniel Montero (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Mollie Pathman (Jr.) Durham Academy

2009-10

Teddy Mullin (Sr.) Jordan

Nicole Jewell (Sr.) Leesville Road

2010-11

Cooper Vandermaas-Peeler (Sr.) Athens Drive

Caroline Gentry (Jr.) Leesville Road

2011-12

Adrian Gonzales (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina

Alexis Shaffer (Jr.) Green Hope

2012-13

Ade Taiwo (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Alexis Degler (Sr.) Green Hope

2013-14

Ben Fisher (Jr.) Chapel Hill

Alexandra Kimball (Sr.) Chapel Hill

2014-15

Cooper Duplantis (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Kat McDonald (Sr.) Wakefield

2015-16

Logan Shytle (Sr.) Heritage

Abby Staker (Sr.) Cary Academy

2016-17

Camden Holbrook (Jr.) Green Hope

Maggie Pierce (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons

N&O VOLLEYBALL POTY

Year

Athlete

1999-00

Katy Deroeck (Sr.) Riverside

2000-01

Juliet Anderson (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2001-02

Tiffany Perry (Sr.) Southern Vance

2002-03

Arlene Mitchell (Sr.) Southern Vance

2003-04

Michelle Bruin (Sr.) Chapel Hill

2004-05

Megan Hodge (Jr.) Riverside

2005-06

Christine Falcone (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2006-07

Katie Kabbes (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2007-08

Katie Kabbes (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2008-09

Katie Slay (Sr.) Wakefield

2009-10

Madi Bugg (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons

2010-11

Kristen Harris (Sr.) Apex

2011-12

Madi Bugg (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2012-13

Sasha Karelov (Sr.) Leesville Road

2013-14

Darian Mack (Sr.) Wakefield

2014-15

Briley Brind’Amour (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2015-16

Tori Dozier (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2016-17

Destiny Cox (Jr.) Carrboro

N&O BASEBALL/SOFTBALL POTY

Year

Baseball

Softball

1999-00

Tom Graham (Sr.) Apex

Lucinda Bost (Sr.) South Granville

2000-01

Jason Brown (Sr.) Lee County

Jessica Mitchell (Jr.) South Granville

2001-02

Will Hunt (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina

Jessica Mitchell (Sr.) South Granville

2002-03

Matt Harrison (Sr.) South Granville

Lauren Caviness (Jr.) Harnett Central

2003-04

Hayes Hinson (Sr.) Athens Drive

Bre Brown (Jr.) Jordan

2004-05

Andrew Taylor (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville

Bre Brown (Sr.) Jordan

2005-06

Seth Kivett (Sr.) Chatham Central

Alyson Burr (Jr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville

2006-07

Stephen Harrold (Sr.) Leesville Road

Samme Lisowsky (Sr.) Chapel Hill

2007-08

Corey Thompson (Sr.) Apex

Jenn Ladd (Sr.) Riverside

2008-09

Charles Wolfe (Sr.) Sanderson

Alex Ryan (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina

2009-10

Carlos Rodon (Jr.) Holly Springs

Mary Katherine Pegram (Sr.) Harnett Central

2010-11

Carlos Rodon (Sr.) Holly Springs

Erica Nunn (Jr.) Holly Springs

2011-12

Jimmy Boyd (Sr.) Middle Creek

Erica Nunn (Sr.) Holly Springs

2012-13

Garrett Suggs (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina

Brittaney Dahle (Sr.) Wake Forest

2013-14

Troy Maslowski (Jr.) Green Hope

Holly Clark (Soph.) Jordan-Matthews

2014-15

Ty Adcock (Sr.) South Granville

Erin Boone (Sr.) South Granville

2015-16

Justin Bullock (Jr.) South Granville

Mia Davidson (Jr.) Orange

2016-17

Justin Bullock (Sr.) South Granville

Whitney Sanford (Sr.) Lee County

N&O BOYS/GIRLS LACROSSE POTY

Year

Male

Female

2008-09

John Haus IV (Sr.) Chapel Hill

Cawley Bromley (Soph.) Apex

2009-10

Emil Weiss (Jr.) Apex

Emma Rosenthal (Sr.) Wakefield

2010-11

Chandler Zirkle (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

Cawley Bromley (Sr.) Apex

2011-12

Connor Prevost (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Maggie Auslander (Jr.) Green Hope

2012-13

Derek Sweet (Sr.) Apex

Sydney Holman (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

2013-14

Gannon Morrison (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Shelby Scanlin (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2014-15

Nick Forbes (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Jordan Lappin (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons

2015-16

Chris Wozencroft (Soph.) Cardinal Gibbons

Erica Skowron (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2016-17

Owen Caputo (Jr.) Middle Creek

Jordan Lappin (Sr. ) Cardinal Gibbons

N&O BOYS/GIRLS TENNIS POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Andrew Simpson (Sr.) Broughton

Rankin Williams (Soph.) Broughton

2000-01

Will Plyler (Fr.) Broughton

Rankin Williams (Jr.) Broughton

2001-02

Will Plyler (Soph.) Broughton

Christine Simpson (Jr.) Broughton

2002-03

Andrew Watkins (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

Christine Simpson (Sr.) Broughton

2003-04

Will Plyler (Sr.) Broughton

Julia Roach (Sr.) Broughton

2004-05

David Chermak (Soph.) Sanderson

Hampton Williams (Sr.) Broughton

2005-06

Michael Greenberg (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

Heather Prior (Jr.) Wakefield

2006-07

Chase Helpinstine (Sr.) Chapel Hill

Heather Prior (Sr.) Wakefield

2007-08

Will Rollinson (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Kirsten Kohagen (Jr.) Cary Academy

2008-09

Jake Bowling (Jr.) Green Hope

Jennifer Huang (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

2009-10

Wesley Barrett (Sr.) Apex

Melissa Kandinata (Jr.) Green Hope

2010-11

Peter McDonald (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

Melissa Kandinata (Sr.) Green Hope

2011-12

Matt Daly (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Haleigh Morgus (Sr.) Cary Academy

2012-13

Nick Stachowiak (Fr.) Middle Creek

Maggie Kane (Jr.) Broughton

2013-14

Robert Kelly (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Susanne Boyden (Soph.) Wakefield

2014-15

Nick Stachowiak (Jr.) Middle Creek

Susanne Boyden (Jr.) Wakefield

2015-16

Nick Stachowiak (Sr.) Middle Creek

Sammi Smith (Sr.) Panther Creek

2016-17

Ben Wayand (Sr.) Green Hope

Stephanie Pyritz (Jr.) North Raleigh Christian

N&O BOYS/GIRLS GOLF POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Brendon Todd (Fr.) Green Hope

Adrienne Millican (Jr.) Harnett Central

2000-01

Rand Williams (Sr.) Broughton

Chris Brady (Soph.) Green Hope

2001-02

Brendon Todd (Jr.) Green Hope

Josie Shinn (Sr.) Pinecrest

2002-03

Brendon Todd (Sr.) Green Hope

Chris Brady (Sr.) Green Hope

2003-04

Webb Simpson (Sr.) Broughton

Kaylan Barbrey (Sr.) Millbrook

2004-05

Brad Dilen (Sr.) Apex

Jennifer O’Connor (Soph.) Leesville Road

2005-06

Henry Zaytoun III (Jr.) Ravenscroft

Julie Saleeby (Jr.) Broughton

2006-07

Henry Zaytoun III (Sr.) Ravenscroft

Coleen Estes (Sr.) Green Hope

2007-08

Lavelle Ryan (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Courtney McKim (Jr.) Wakefield

2008-09

Michael Cromie (Jr.) Green Hope

Courtney McKim (Sr.) Wakefield

2009-10

Grayson Murray (Soph.) Leesville Road

Katherine Perry (Sr.) Athens Drive

2010-11

Ben Griffin (Fr.) East Chapel Hill

Sarah Bae (Soph.) Athens Drive

2011-12

Stephen Saleeby (Fr.) Broughton

Sarah Bae (Jr.) Athens Drive

2012-13

Ben Griffin (Jr.) East Chapel Hill

Sarah Bae (Sr.) Athens Drive

2013-14

Stephen Franken (Jr.) Millbrook

Emilia Migliaccio (Fr.) Athens Drive

2014-15

Doc Redman (Jr.) Leesville Road

Jennifer Chang (Fr.) Athens Drive

2015-16

Patrick Stephenson (Sr.) South Johnston

Gina Kim (Soph.) Chapel Hill

2016-17

A.J. Beechler (Jr.) Pinecrest

Gina Kim (Jr.) Chapel Hill

N&O BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Cameron Moccari (Jr.) Enloe

Rebecca Rose (Sr.) Cary Academy

2000-01

Andrew Ackley (Sr.) Enloe

Ruth Nichols (Sr.) Leesville Road

2001-02

Scott Detloff (Sr.) Enloe

Stephanie Glover (Soph.) Athens Drive

2002-03

Matt McGinnis (Jr.) Ravenscroft

Stephanie Glover (Jr.) Athens Drive

2003-04

Matt McGinnis (Sr.) Ravenscroft

Julie Smith (Fr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2004-05

Eric McGinnis (Jr.) Ravenscroft

Kirsten Smith (Fr.) Athens Drive

2005-06

Charlie Houchin (Sr.) Enloe

Melanie Roberts (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2006-07

Matt Donch (Sr.) Knightdale

Kirsten Smith (Jr.) Athens Drive

2007-08

Chris Gunnels (Sr.) Chapel Hill

Kirsten Smith (Sr.) Athens Drive

2008-09

Nick McCrory (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

Torrey Bussey (Jr.) Cary

2009-10

Dominick Glavich (Sr.) Green Hope

Julie Doran (Sr.) Holly Springs

2010-11

Ollie Clayton-Luce (Sr.) Sanderson

Henriette Stenkvist (Sr.) Panther Creek

2011-12

Joe Bonk (Sr.) Raleigh Charter

Hannah Lincoln (Sr.) Leesville Road

2012-13

Colin Ellington (Jr.) Holly Springs

Hannah Moore (Jr.) Green Hope

2013-14

Colin Ellington (Sr.) Holly Springs

Hannah Moore (Sr.) Green Hope

2014-15

Justin Ress (Sr.) Cary

Claire DeSelm (Jr.) Chapel Hill

2015-16

Connor Blandford (Sr.) Corinth Holders

Julia Poole (Jr.) Middle Creek

2016-17

Jack Messenger (Sr.) Broughton

Julia Poole (Sr.) Middle Creek

N&O GYMNASTICS POTY

Year

Athlete

2016-17

Nhyla Bryant (Fr.) Rolesville

N&O WRESTLING POTY

Year

Athlete

1999-00

Jermaine Hodge (Sr.) Orange

2000-01

Tyrone Hodge (Sr.) Orange

2001-02

Brandon Palmer (Sr.) Riverside

2002-03

Raymond Jordan (Jr.) New Bern

2003-04

Raymond Jordan (Sr.) New Bern

2004-05

Colton Palmer (Soph.) Riverside

2005-06

Thomas Ferguson (Jr.) Cary

2006-07

Joey Farnsworth (Sr.) Cary

2007-08

Jon Burns (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2008-09

Eloheim Palma (Sr.) Cary

2009-10

Tyrone Eatmon (Sr.) Riverside

2010-11

John Sparks (Jr.) Green Hope

2011-12

Zach Rimmer (Sr.) Orange

2012-13

Phillip Shuler (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

2013-14

David Peters-Logue (Sr.) Orange

2014-15

Will Clark (Sr.) Cary

2015-16

Cam Devers (Sr.) Holly Springs

2016-17

Nick Daggett (Sr.) Chatham Central

N&O BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Kenan Demir (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Alicia Valtin (Soph.) Western Harnett

2000-01

Chris Elder (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Alicia Valtin (Jr.) Western Harnett

2001-02

Kevin Timp (Sr.) Chapel Hill

Jessica Collins (Sr.) Eastern Wayne

2002-03

Jesus Rojas (Jr.) Harnett Central

Kate Merrill (Jr.) Jordan

2003-04

Summer Graham (Sr.) Princeton

Nick Hutchins (Sr.) Millbrook

2004-05

Sandy Roberts (Jr.) Broughton

Lindsey Nadolski (Sr.) Chapel Hill

2005-06

Jack Bolas (Sr.) Chapel Hill

Callan Fike (Jr.) Athens Drive

2006-07

Taylor Gilland (Soph.) Chapel Hill

Heather Beichner (Jr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2007-08

Taylor Gilland (Jr.) Chapel Hill

Heather Beichner (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2008-09

Taylor Gilland (Sr.) Chapel Hill

Carolyn Baskir (Jr.) East Chapel Hill

2009-10

Thomas Graham (Soph.) Cary Academy

Wesley Frazier (Fr.) Ravenscroft

2010-11

Blake Williams (Sr.) Northern Durham

Sarah Rapp (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

2011-12

Thomas Graham (Sr.) Cary Academy

Samantha George (Sr.) Millbrook

2012-13

Bakri Abushouk (Sr.) Cary

Megan Sullivan (Jr.) Broughton

2013-14

William Roberson (Sr.) Broughton

Elly Henes (Soph.) Green Hope

2014-15

Jeremy Brown (Jr.) Broughton

Elly Henes (Jr.) Green Hope

2015-16

Jeremy Brown (Sr.) Broughton

Elly Henes (Sr.) Green Hope

2016-17

Connor Lane (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Nevada Mareno (Sr.) Leesville Road

N&O BOYS/GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Austin Wakefield (Sr.) Wake Forest-Rolesville

Anissa Gainey (Sr.) Clayton

2000-01

Jesse Williams (Jr.) Broughton

Ashley Dutch (Sr.) Broughton

2001-02

Manny Lawson (Sr.) Eastern Wayne

Sharonda Johnson (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

2002-03

Douglas Noreen (Sr.) Apex

Michelle Duffey (Jr.) Hillside

2003-04

Fredy Torres (Sr.) Cardinal Gibbons

Michelle Duffey (Sr.) Hillside

2004-05

Joe Kindred (Sr.) Fuquay-Varina

Gabby Mayo (Soph.) Southeast Raleigh

2005-06

Johnny Dutch (Jr.) Clayton

Andie Cozzarelli (Soph.) Apex

2006-07

Lamarr Davis (Sr.) East Wake

Gabby Mayo (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

2007-08

Keare Smith (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

Adrianne Soo (Jr.) Durham Academy

2008-09

Christian Council (Sr.) Cary Academy

Cassie Crawford (Jr.) Panther Creek

2009-10

Mar-Keo Jones (Jr.) Knightdale

Keni Harrison (Jr.) Clayton

2010-11

Ellis Burkheart Jr (Sr.) Knightdale

Wesley Frazier (Soph.) Ravenscroft

2011-12

Jon Beyle (Jr.) East Chapel Hill

Wesley Frazier (Jr.) Ravenscroft

2012-13

Marquavious Johnson (Sr.) Knightdale

Grace Morken (Sr.) Carrboro

2013-14

Drew Pedersen (Jr.) Apex

Sydnei Murphy (Jr.) Apex

2014-15

Emmanuel Jackson (Sr.) Sanderson

Maysa Araba (Sr.) Carrboro

2015-16

Terrell Adams (Sr.) Middle Creek

Sydni Fields (Sr.) Cleveland

2016-17

Cameron Council (Jr.) Northwood

Sarah Bodmer (Sr.) Cary Academy

N&O BOYS/GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD POTY

Year

Male

Female

1999-00

Steve Taylor (Jr.) Leesville Road

Carol Merritt (Sr.) Garner

2000-01

Steve Taylor (Sr.) Leesville Road

Karen Medlin (Sr.) Broughton

2001-02

Jesse Williams (Sr.) Broughton

Debbie Martin (Jr.) Apex

2002-03

Eric Smalls (Jr.) Southeast Raleigh

Debbie Martin (Sr.) Apex

2003-04

Emmanuel Ross (Jr.) Apex

Patience Coleman (Fr.) Southern Durham

2004-05

Johnny Dutch (Soph.) Clayton

Callan Fike (Soph.) Athens Drive

2005-06

Karjuan Williams (Sr.) New Bern

Patience Coleman (Jr.) Southern Durham

2006-07

Johnny Dutch (Sr.) Clayton

Patience Coleman (Sr.) Southern Durham

2007-08

Wayne Davis II (Jr.) Southeast Raleigh

Andie Cozzarelli (Sr.) Apex

2008-09

Wayne Davis II (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

Chrishawn Williams (Sr.) Southeast Raleigh

2009-10

Desmond Lawrence (Sr.) Southern Durham

Samantha George (Soph.) Millbrook

2010-11

Aaron Covington (Sr.) Wakefield

Ariah Graham (Jr.) Wakefield

2011-12

Jonathan Addison (Sr.) Enloe

Ariah Graham (Sr.) Wakefield

2012-13

Jon Beyle (Sr.) East Chapel Hill

Tyra Lea (Sr.) Wakefield

2013-14

Kimani Hoffman (Sr.) Knightdale

Ama-Selina Tschume (Sr.) Wakefield

2014-15

Marcus Krah (Jr.) Hillside

Nevada Mareno (Soph.) Leesville Road

2015-16

Marcus Krah (Sr.) Hillside

Breanne Bygrave (Sr.) Wakefield

2016-17

J Johnson (Sr.) Panther Creek

Michaela Nelms (Sr.) Nash Central

