Learn more about next week’s East-West all-stars

The N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star games are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Greensboro in conjunction with the NCCA Coaching Clinic.
The boys and girls basketball games are Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum, the boys and girls soccer games are Tuesday at UNC-Greensboro and the football game is Wednesday at Grimsley High School’s Jameison Stadium.
Below are the player profiles provided by the NCCA on all of the East players (plus one on Northwood’s Kristian Eanes, who will be playing for the West in the girls basketball game).
EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL BIOS
Talia Barnes
Talia…Charles E. Jordan…6-0…F/C…coached by Ty Cox…as senior, named All-Conference, NCBCA All-District, NCHSAA Performer of the Week, team captain…averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks…as junior, named All-Conference…averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block…also competed in track and field…member of honor roll… participated in chorus and dance…says “I feel excited about playing in the all-star game. I’m expecting to get a good workout, learn new things, play against a high level of competition, and meet great coaches and new athletes that are top players in the state.”
Castar Braswell
Castar…J.H. Rose…5-6…G…coached by Mark Johnson…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, Pitt County Christmas All-Tournament…team POY…averaged 16.5 points…428 total points, 127 steals, 106 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, team Defensive POY…was also a conference champ in the high jump in track and field and was named J.H. Rose Most Valuable Athlete…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Wake Tech…favorite pro athlete is Diggs…says “It is an honor to play with the best players in the state of North Carolina. I expect to learn what I can to make myself a better player.”
Rayvin Griffin
Rayvin…E.E. Smith…5-9…G/F…coached by Latanya Hardy…as senior, named All-Conference, Holiday Classic MVP, Up and Coming Scholar Athlete of the Week…averaged 14 points, 2 steals, 2 assists, 4 rebounds…shot 38 3-pointers on the season…as junior, named All-Conference…averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists…as sophomore, named Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team…also competed in volleyball and track and field…plans to play at Winston-Salem State University as a walk-on...plans to major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…her father, Rodney Gill, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Katie Lou Samuelson…favorite pro athlete is Candace Parker…says “I am excited to play in the all-star game! I expect intense competition on the court. I look forward to meeting and making friends with the other top players from the state. It will be a different experience!”
Asia Henderson
Asia…South View…6-2…C…coached by Brent Barker…as senior, named All-Conf, Conf POY, All-Dist, FayObserver All-Region, Holiday Classic All-Tournament, Conf All-Tournament, Teammate of the Year, team MVP...Carolinas All-Star participant…averaged 16 points, 14 rebounds, 5.7 blocks…career stats: 1,017 points, 907 rebounds…as junior, named All-Conf, All-Dist, Conf All-Tournament…avgd 11.2 pts, 11.3 rebs, 3.5 blks…as sophomore, named Conf All-Tournament…avgd 7.2 pts, 5.1 rebs, 2 blks…also played volleyball, where she was named team MVP and All-Conf, and track and field…SGA pres.…1st Sgt in ROTC…Outstanding Senior Award recipient…ROTC: National Daughters of the American Revolution Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Wichita State where she will major in Biochemistry…Taraji P. Henson is her role model…favorite college athlete is Kaela Davis…favorite pro athlete is Candace Parker…says “I expect to gain confidence as I continue my next season at Wichita.”
Kayla Jones
Kayla…Riverside-Martin…6-2…F…coached by Benjamin James…as senior, named NCBCA All-State, All-District, District 1 Player of the Year, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…NC/SC participant…averaged 20.7 points, 8.8 rebounds…missed junior year due to injury…as sophomore, named Academic All-American, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, NCHSAA MOP, All-State, Regional MVP, High School OT Holiday Invitational All-Tournament…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. State where she will major in sports medicine…Regina Keyes is her role model…favorite college athlete is Kelsey Plum…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I feel privileged and honored to be playing in the all-star game. I expect to gain new friends.”
Jasmine McBride
Jasmine…Lumberton…5-6…G…coached by Danny Graham…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-District, Esmark High School All-American, team captain…averaged 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals…as junior, named All-Conference, All-District, All-County, team captain…averaged 8 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals…as sophomore, averaged 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals…twice qualified for regional in cross country and also was the captain of the softball team…graduated Summa Cum Laude…member of National Beta Society, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Key Club…Breakfast Mentor…Teacher Cadet…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Guilford College where she will major in architect design…wants to pursue a career as an architecture designer, implementing structural designs throughout the U.S….her parents are her role models…favorite college athlete is Jessica Washington…favorite pro athlete is Shylar Diggins…says “I’m grateful to be selected to play in the game. It is one of the greatest accolades that a high school athlete can accomplish besides winning a state championship. I look to gain more experience by playing against the best of my peers at the high school level.”
Jonisha McCoy
Jonisha…East Duplin…5-11…G…coached by Mark Lane…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, County Player of the Year, Christmas Tournament MVP, team MVP…scored over 1,000 career points…missed junior year due to injury…as sophomore, named All-Conference, County Player of the Year, team MVP…member of Beta Club, HOSA, Health Science Academy, FCA…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. A&T State University where she will major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…favorite college athlete is Devonte Graham…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “I am honored to be able to participate in the East-West All-Star game of 2017. It is truly a blessing and a dream come true to be able to play in the event. I can’t wait to gain friendships and knowledge about the game.”
Jaylin Powell
Jaylin…Rolesville…5-10…F…coached by Clinton Williams…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, Conference Player of the Year, Academic All-Conference, team MVP…averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-District, Academic All-Conference, team MVP…averaged 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-District, Academic All-Conference, team MVP…averaged 16.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Elon University where she will major in sports marketing/management…wants to pursue a career as a pro basketball player and then coach…Beyonce is her role model…favorite college athlete is Diamond Deshields…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “I am very honored to be selected to play in this event and gain more experience while playing with other great players from North Carolina. I hope to learn new things form the coaches and enjoy my time with other players.”
Nyona Shields
Nyona…Union Pines…5-5…G…coached by Greg Meyer…as senior, named All-Dist, District POY, All-Conf, Conf POY, Holiday All-Tournament…Academic All-Conf…NC Scholar…averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 assists…as junior, named All-Dist, All-Conf, TWC Female Athlete of the Week, Holiday All-Tournament, Academic All-Conf…NC Scholar Athlete…averaged 16.2 points, 4.2 assists…as sophomore named All-Dist, All-Conf, Holiday All-Tournament, Academic All-Conf…NC Scholar Athlete…averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 assists…scored 1,657 career points, 500 career assists…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Winston-Salem State University where she will major in exercise science…favorite college athlete is Jessica Washington…favorite pro athlete is Tim Duncan…says “I feel honored to have the opportunity to play and represent my school in the all-star game. I’m looking forward to meeting and competing against some of the top female basketball players in the state.”
Keyanna Spivey
Keyanna…Rocky Mount…5-9…F…coached by Pamela Gainey…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area, All-Area POY, All-District, Big East Christmas All-Tournament, Conference All-Tournament…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area, All-Area POY, All-District, Big East Christmas All-Tournament and MVP, Conference All-Tournament…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Christmas All-Tournament, Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament Player of the Game…also competed in track and field where she was the indoor state champion in the shot put…member of NHS, orchestra…coached middle schoolers…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Belmont Abbey where she will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career as a coach…favorite college athlete is Diamond DeShields…favorite pro is Kevin Durant…says “Being selected to play in this game is a privilege! I am very thankful for an opportunity as big as this one! I will love being able to play and be around so many players and coaches. I love to be in that high-intensity environment.”
WEST GIRLS BASKETBALL BIO
Kristian Eanes
Kristian…Northwood…5-7…G…coached by Cameron Vernon…as senior, named All-Dist, All-Conf, Lee County Christmas All-Tournament…WRAL Extra Effort Award recipient…avgd 15.6 pts, 4.7 rebs, 2.4 asts…4.5 stls…as junior, named All-Dist, All-Conf, Lee County Christmas All-Tournament…avgd 13.9 pts, 2.4 asts, 2.9 rebs, 3 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conf, Lee County Christmas All-Tournament…avgd 15.4 pts, 2.1 asts, 5 rebs, 3.2 stls…school career points leader with 1,544...also competed in volleyball and track…member of NHS, English NHS, Dance NHS, Fuel Up Team, Relay for Life…My Sisters’ Keeper president…Young People’s Dept. president at Mt. Sinai AME Church…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Queens University of Charlotte…will major in nursing…plans a career as a nurse anesthetist…Michelle Obama is her role model…favorite college athlete is Alisha Gray…favorite pro is Tameka Catchings...says “I am very honored and proud to be able to represent my school and community in the all-star game.”
EAST BOYS BASKETBALL BIOS
Connor Crabtree
Connor…Orange…6-5, 190…G…coached by Greg Motley…as senior, named AP All-State, NCBCA All-State 2nd Team, All-District, All-Conference, District Player of the Year, Conference Player of the Year…averaged 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.5 steals…as junior, named All-Conference…averaged 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists…as sophomore, averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Asheville…wants to pursue a career as a business manager…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Malik Monk…favorite pro athlete is Damion Lillard…says “I am excited to be able to compete against other high level talent and represent NC. I am expecting to have fun, meet new people, and compete.”
Eric Fox
Eric…Apex…6-8, 180…F...coached by David Neal…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, team MVP…averaged 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds…scored in double figures in 28 of 29 games…as junior, averaged 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds…as sophomore, averaged 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds…finished with 1,020 career points…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I am very excited to be playing in this game, and I expect to learn a lot from the other coaches and players and also to have fun.”
Zach Hobbs
Zach…Northside-Jacksonville…5-11, 170…G…coached by Tony Marshburn…as senior, named AP All-State, NCBCA All-State 2nd Team, All-Dist, All-Conf, Dist POY, Conf POY… Jacksonville Daily News POY, state championship game MVP, Christmas Tournament MVP, Conf Tournament MVP…all-time leading scorer in school history…as junior, named All-Dist, All-Conf, Conf POY, Jacksonville Daily News POY, All-Conf Tournament, All-Christmas Tournament…as sophomore, named All-Dist, All-Conf, Conf POY, Jacksonville Daily News POY, All-Conf Tournament, All-Christmas Tournament, All-2A Regional, NCPreps All-State…school’s leading scorer with 1,766 career pts…member of NHS…plans to major and pursue a career in sports medicine…Coach Tony Marshburn is his role model…favorite college athlete is De’Aaron Fox…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “It’s an honor to play in the all-star game, and it will be an exciting experience. I will gain lots of memories from this experience.”
Alex Hunter
Alex…Leesville Road…6-0, 165…G…coached by Russ Frazier…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, All-Metro, team MVP…averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference POY, team MVP…averaged 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team MVP…averaged 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists…school’s all-team leader in career points, with 1,788, and assists, with 767…member of NHS…4-times named Academic All-Conference…4-times named Scholar Athlete…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Furman University…wants to own his own business…Bill Gates is his role model…favorite college athlete is Frank Mason…favorite pro athlete is Damian Lillard…says “It’s an honor to be selected for this game. I am blessed to be able to represent myself as well as my family, coaches, teammates, and school.”
Tyrell Kirk
Tyrell…Whiteville…6-4, 165…G…coached by Jerry Singletary…as senior, named NCBCA All-State 2nd Team, All-Conference, Conference POY, All-Christmas Tournament, NewsReporter All-County POY, StarNews All-Area, All-Region, NCBCA District POY, team MVP…averaged 21.9 pts, 9 rebs, 8.8 ast, 4 blks…logged 12 double doubles…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference POY, All-Christmas Tournament, All-Conference Tournament, NewsReporter All-County POY, StarNews All-Area, All-Region, NCBCA All-District, team MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, NewsReporter All-County…Coach’s Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke…Uncle Wilmo Johnson is his role model…favorite college athlete is brother Shaun Kirk…favorite pro athlete is Stephen Curry…says “I feel this all-star game will give me a chance to play with the best in North Carolina.”
Jaquan Miles
Jaquan…Northampton County…6-7, 200…F…coached by Jonathan White…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, POY, Holiday Classic MVP…as junior, named All-Conference, All-District, POY…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Daily Herald All-Star…also played football where he rushed for 1,800 career yards and was named Rookie of the Year, MOP, MVP…member of SGA…plans to major in engineering or physical education…wants to pursue a career in the NBA or become an engineer…Jonathan White is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jason Tatum…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I am delighted and grateful to have this opportunity. I am the second person in my family to play in the East-West All-Star game. This opportunity will allow me to grow, build relationships, and learn how to deal with adversity. This is truly a blessing, and I give all praises to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Devonte Pettaway
Devonte…North Pitt…6-0, 170…G…coached by Mark Carson…as senior, named All-Conf, All-District, All-Area, All-Christmas Tournament, team captain, NCHSAA Performance of the Week…averaged 28 points, 6 rebounds, 3.1 assists…had 9 30-point games…as junior, named All-Conf, team MOP and captain, All-Christmas Tournament…School Athletic Dedication in Sports Award recipient…averaged 16 points a game…as sophomore, named All-Conference……member of LinkCrew Club, Friends of Rachel Club, SASI…AVID Leadership Award recipient…Citizenship Award recipient…wants to major in sports medicine or business management…wants to pursue a career as an athletic trainer or as a partner in business…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Dennis Smith, Jr….favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I feel great being associated with other great players in a fun environment. I hope to gain even more memories that conclude my high school career.”
Jeremiah Pope
Jeremiah…Clinton…6-3,175…G…coached by Randy Jordan…as senior, named All-Dist, All-Conf, Conf POY, All-Cnty…avgd 15.7 pts, 4.8 rbds, 2.7 asts…scored 1,303 career pts…as junior, named All-Dist, All-Conf, All-County, County POY, All-Dark Horse Christmas Classic Tournament…avgd 13.4 pts…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-County, All-Dark Horse Christmas Classic Tournament…avgd 15.7 pts…also competed in football and in track…member of SGA, DECA, BMO…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Fayetteville State where he will major in marketing…wants to pursue a career as a pro ball player or in marketing or sports management…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Malik Monk…favorite pro athlete is Russel Westbrook…says “It’s a great honor to be selected for this rich game. I look forward to representing the Clinton community, my family, and the Dark Horse program with pride. I am excited to play with the best players in NC and to learn new things from the coaching staff.”
Alex Reed
Alex…Garner…6-4, 215…F…coached by Eddie Gray…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference MVP, All-Academic, North/South All-Star…averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists…as junior, named All-District, All-Conference, All-Academic…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Regional MVP…played on state championship team…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with the Citadel where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career in law enforcement, possibly the FBI…his brother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Malik Monk…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I am proud to be selected to play in the all-star game. I feel like it’s an honor and wouldn’t miss it. I expect to gain more experience for my further career.”
Samson Strickland
Samson…Fike…6-5, 200…F…coached by Brent Secrest…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, Conference Tournament MVP, Farris and Farris Holiday All-Tournament, Farris and Farris Holiday Tournament Harvey Reid MVP…NC Orthopedic All-Star, Fab 40 Elite Player, Carolina Varsity Top 10 leading rebounder, team Offensive MVP…averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3.5 blocks…got triple double during the season…as junior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference All-Tournament, Farris and Farris Holiday All-Tournament, team Offensive MVP…averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds…also competed in track and field…member of NHS, National Tech Honor Society…plans to major in environmental science…says “I feel that it’s a great honor to play in the all-star game, and I hope to gain more experience, exposure, and to have a fun experience.”
EAST GIRLS SOCCER BIOS
Taylor Cammarata
Taylor…Green Hope…5-1…M…coached by Stacy Lamb…as senior, named All-State, team captain…as junior, named All-Conference…3 goals, 10 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…3 goals, 12 assists…member of National Honor Society, Make-a-Wish, Falcon Faithful, Generocity…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Carnegie Mellon University where she will major in statistics…wants to pursue a career in biomedical research…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Christian Gibbons…favorite pro athlete is Jaccob Slavin…says “I am honored to be playing in this all-star game, and I look forward to being teammates with players who I am usually competing against.”
Abbey Campbell
Abbey…New Hanover…5-9…D…coached by Theodore Rennie…as senior, named team captain…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, defensive MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, defensive MVP…plans to attend the University of South Carolina where she will major in business and healthcare…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I am very honored to be selected to participate in the all-star game. I am looking forward to a challenging few days of soccer. I also look forward to spending time and developing friendships with other soccer players at this event. I hope to gain more experience and knowledge from playing against talented players.”
Lilly Dunn
Lillian…Green Hope…5-6…G…coached by Stacy Lamb…4-year starting goalie…twice voted team MVP…member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Make-a-Wish Club, YMCA Leader’s Club…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Appalachian State University where she will major in nursing…wants to pursue a career in the medical field…her sister Caley is her role model…favorite college athlete is E.J. Proctor…favorite pro athlete is Tim Howard…says “I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to play with other skilled players and to be coached by experienced coaches. From this all-star game I am hoping to gain more knowledge of the game and to improve my soccer abilities as well as meet new people.”
Haley Garrett
Haley…Cardinal Gibbons…5-4…M…coached by Michele Miller…as senior, named All-State…as junior, 6 goals, 8 assists…member of Math Club…Bio Club vice president…plans to play at Louisiana State University as a walk-on and major in animal sciences…wants to pursue a career as a veterinarian and open her own practice…her sister is her role model…favorite college athlete is Jackie Schaefer…favorite pro athlete is Tobin Heath…says “I’m extremely excited and blessed to be playing in the all-star game. Playing with other players from around the state will be an awesome experience and something I can learn from. I think it will help me adapt to playing with other people and quickly learning what their skills are, which is an important thing to know how to do. It will also challenge me to get better because I will be playing with and against some of the best players in the state, and it can help me realize what I need to work on.”
Rachel Golden
Rachel…Leesville Road…5-9…D…coached by Paul Dinkenor…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team captain…member of Spanish National Honor Society (historian and Homecoming Court representative), Sports Medicine National Honor Society…Homecoming Princess…Scholar Athlete…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Asheville where she will major in health and wellness…wants to get her Doctorate in physical therapy…her father is her role model…favorite college athlete is Sydney Wooten…favorite pro athlete is Meghan Klingenberg…says “I feel very honored to be able to represent Leesville Road at the all-star game. I am excited to play against the best high school athletes in the state in the sport I love. I hope that this will give me a good taste of what the competition will be like at the next level.”
Madison Hoopes
Madison…Jacksonville…5-6…F…coached by David Miller…as senior, named All-State…junior, named All-State, All-Conference, All-Mid Atlantic, Conference POY…licensed referee and middle school assistant coach...35 goals, 16 assists…as sophomore…licensed referee and middle school assistant coach…40 goals, 15 assists…broke all-time school career record for boys and girls…also competed in volleyball…member of Interact Club, HOSA…Academy Coach…Top Soccer Coach…Teacher’s Intern…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Longwood University where she will major in teaching…wants to play professional soccer and be a member of the U.S. Women’s National team…her father is her role model…favorite pro athlete is Heather O’Reilly…says “I’m motivated to represent my school at the highest level. I expect a faster pace and a higher level of soccer.”
Brianna Kropinack
Brianna…Swansboro…5-0…M…coached by Doug Kidd…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-State, All-Conference, All-Region, JD News All-Area…23 goals, 12 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-Region, JD News All-Area…5- goals, 7 assists…member of Student 2 Student, Swansboro Area Youth Development Foundation, Model UN, National Honor Society, RHO Kappa, Onslow County Ainsley’s Angels, HOSA (historian)…2015 Onslow Youth in Action Award recipient…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Bucknell University…wants to work for a nonprofit organization after graduation…Jackie Skinner is her role model…favorite college athlete is Jackie Ham…favorite pro is Edinson Cavani…says “My entire high school career I have had the goal of being selected to participate in this wonderful event, and I am honored to have this opportunity. I hope to gain perspective from other knowledgeable coaches and players. I expect to take what I learn to college with me.”
Madison McNally
Madison…Wake Forest…5-4…G…coached by Jeremiah Mattingly…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-Academic, team MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-Region, Academic All-Conference, team MVP…A/B Honor Roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with the University of South Carolina at Upstate where she will major in nursing…wants to pursue a career as a nurse anesthetist…favorite pro athlete is Thibaut Courtois…says “I feel honored to have received this opportunity, and I expect to gain a memorable experience from participating.”
Brianna Morris
Brianna…Millbrook…5-6…M…coached by Matt Edwards…as senior, named All-State, team captain…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, team captain…11 goals, 6 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…5 goals, 2 assists…also competed in gymnastics…member of Honor Roll, Best Buddies…PE Pupil Instructor…Interact treasurer…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Charlotte where she will major in pre-nursing…wants to pursue a career in nursing…her older brother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Justin Jackson…favorite pro is Julie Johnston…says “I’ve very excited to have this opportunity to represent my school in the all-star game. To know my hard work has been recognized is a great feeling. I’m excited to gain more experience and have the opportunity to play against harder competition. I’m also looking forward to the social aspect where I’ll be able to meet new players and make new friends.”
Robin Pollard
Robin…West Johnston…5-6…F…coached by Luke Waddell…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Offensive POY, Johnson United Soccer Association 2016 Ms. Soccer, team MVP…59 goals, 9 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Conference Offensive POY, team MVP…58 goals, 3 assists…member of National Honor Society…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with the University of Nevada Las Vegas where she will major in nursing…wants to pursue a career as a nurse anesthetist…favorite college athlete is her sister, Lauren Pollard…favorite pro is Carli Lloyd…says “I am appreciative that I was both nominated and selected to represent the eastern half of NC in the all-star game, and I am eager for the challenge that this games presents. I am also excited to play with some of my friends that I have been on teams with before as well meet other seniors from across the state. This game takes place soon before I leave for college preseason at UNLV, so I consider it a training opportunity as well as a chance to have fun.”
Katie Quinn
Katie…Heritage…5-3, D/M…coached by Scott Sloan…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, Academic All-Conference, team captain…as junior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…as sophomore, named Academic All-Conference…Hamilton Sportsmanship Award recipient…Capital Area Soccer Player NC Premier Player…member of National Honor Society…plans to play with Meredith as a walk-on…plans to major in psychology…wants to pursue a career as a pediatric occupational therapist…Frida Kahlo is her role model…favorite college athlete is Erin Tanhauser…favorite pro athlete is Neymar…says “I’m very excited to play in the all-star game! I never thought that I would be good enough to be considered an all-star, but I’ve grown a lot as a player over my high school career. Participating in this event would allow me to grow as an athlete and play at a challenging level.”
Victoria Riggs
Victoria…Croatan…5-6…F…coached by Paul Slater…as senior, named All-State…as junior, 6 goals, 3 assists…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team MVP…25 goals, 15 assists…also competed in indoor track where she was twice a state champion in the 4x400 (2015) and the 4x800 (2016)…member of Beta Club, Academic Achievement…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with East Carolina University where she will major in exercise physiology…wants to play professionally and become a physician’s assistant…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Morgan Brian…favorite pro athlete is Leo Messi…says “I’m excited to be chosen to play with other athletes that are at a high level. This competitive atmosphere will help prepare me for Division I college soccer in the fall.”
Siara Southerland
Siara…Hoggard…5-7…F…coached by Justin Schatz…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Area, All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Area, All-Conference…also played volleyball as a freshman…member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Campbell University where she will major in pre-medicine…wants to pursue a career as a doctor…her mom, Leah Southerland, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Luke Kennard…favorite pro athlete is Jose Gimenez…says “I feel very excited about playing in the all-star game. I am thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to playing with other girls in the state. I hope to walk away being a better player from experiencing this level of play and to develop some new friendships.”
Laura Sparling
Laura…Carrboro…5-5…M…coached by Jared Drexler…as senior, named All-State…as junior, played on state championship team…as sophomore, named All-Conference…played for state championship team…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Chapel Hill…wants to pursue a career as a professional soccer player or explore interests in business and sports…favorite college athlete is Jo Boyles…favorite pro athlete is Ronaldhino…says “It is a great honor to be selected to play in the East-West All-Star game. I’m proud to be a part of this event and would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates who have helped me during my high school career. I hope to challenge myself by playing against the very best high school soccer players in North Carolina.”
Lauryn Taiwo
Lauryn…Cardinal Gibbons…5-4…D…coached by Michele Miller…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference, All-Region, team captain…Clash of the Carolinas selection…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region…also competed in track…2015 National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award of Excellence recipient…ADARE Soccer Clinic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines coach/trainer…Movement of Youth J.U.S.T. Global Fellowship in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Youth Ambassador…2016 UNC Rex Healthcare VolunTEEN Program volunteer…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with the University of Tampa where she will major in nursing…wants to pursue a career as a pediatric nurse practitioner…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Morgan Reid…favorite pro athlete is Mia Hamm…says “I’m very excited about playing and hope to gain camaraderie, enhance my skills, and develop life-long friendships with the best players in the Carolinas.”
Natasha Turner
Natasha…Carrboro…5-10…D/M…coached by Jared Drexler…as senior, named All-State, team captain…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, team captain and MVP…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team MVP…plans to play for Duke as a walk-on…wants to possibly pursue a career in psychology or sports medicine…favorite college athlete is Christina Gibbons…favorite pro athlete is Julia Johnson…says “I am extremely excited to be given the opportunity to play in the all-star game this summer. I am looking forward to meeting all the girls, and playing a good competitive, high-level game. I think it will be a lot of fun, but also a challenging game, the best combination.”
EAST BOYS SOCCER BIOS
Jose Anguiano
Jose…Hunt…5-10, 150…F…coached by Eric Nguyen…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…scored 31 goals, 14 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…scored 36 goals, 24 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…scored 13 goals, 10 assists…member of Spanish Club, AB Honor Roll…will play for Georgia Southern University as a walk-on...plans to major in international business…would like to pursue a career in the MLS or other professional league…his family are his role models…favorite college athlete is Eric O’Brien…favorite pro athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo…says “I feel honored to be invited to this all-star game. I have been working hard to get invited to this game. I expect to gain confidence and improve by playing a lot of other great players in this game.”
Dashaun Brown
Dashaun…White Oak…6-1, 160…F…coached by David Carroll…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…also ran track where he was on the state championship 4x400 relay team…member of Green Team, Ultimate Frisbee Club…plans to major in computer science…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Gabe Kreuger…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I am ecstatic to be playing in the all-star game. I cannot wait to show off how far I have come in my high school soccer career. I am expecting to gain recognition and possible soccer opportunities for college.”
Zach Curtis
Zach…Green Hope…6-3, 170…D…coached by David Corsbie…as senior, named TeamSnap All-American, All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team captain and MVP…member of 4A State Championship team...championship game MVP…scored 6 goals, 3 assists as a Defender…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…team captain and MVP, team Defensive MVP…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…team captain and MVP, team Defensive MVP…member of Falcon Faithful Student Booster Club, Character Ed Club, Methodist Youth Fellowship…Appalachian Service Project Volunteer…PEPI Student Buddy…summer soccer coach…plans to attend NC State where he will study engineering…favorite college athlete is Dennis Smith, Jr….favorite pro athlete is Philip Rivers…says “I am very excited to participate in the all-star game, and I feel like it will be a very enriching experience. I hope to have fun playing with players against whom I have played for many years and I look forward to finishing my high school soccer career on a high note.”
Cooper Dean
Cooper…Hunt…6-1, 170…M…coached by Eric Nguyen…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…scored 16 goals, 13 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Conference…scored 9 goals, 11 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…scored 22 goals, 8 assists…member of NHS, Club Unify, FCA, Hunt Young Conservatives…plans to major in biology…wants to pursue a career in physical therapy…favorite college athlete is Malik Monk…favorite pro athlete is Messi…says “It’s a great honor to be selected to play in the all-star game. I am excited to train and play with the best soccer players in the state and compete at a high level. To be recognized by the coaches for all the dedication and hard work that I have put in is a great reward. I look forward to enjoying the event with friends and coaches. It’s a great way to cap off my high school soccer career.”
Wesley Dunn
Wesley…Leesville Road…5-10, 155…M…coached by Paul Dinkenor…as senior, named All-Conference, team captain…also lettered in Lacrosse…plans to attend East Carolina University where he will major in business marketing…wants to pursue a career in business or law…favorite college athlete is Luke Kennard…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I am honored to be selected by Coach Dink and to represent Leesville Road High School. It will be a great experience as my last ever soccer game as a high schooler.”
Brendan Holly
Brendan…Chapel Hill…6-2, 182…D…coached by Jason Curtis…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, News and Observer All-Metro…member of NHS, National French Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction…N.C. Governor’s School…1st place UNC Learning through Languages Research Symposium…..favorite college athlete is Frannie Reuland…favorite pro athlete is Robert Lewandowski…says “I think it is a really special opportunity to play alongside some of the best players in North Carolina. I am looking forward to the game.”
Sam Linker
Sam…Chapel Hill…5-9, 140…M…coached by Jason Curtis…as senior named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…scored 18 goals, 13 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…scored 25 goals, 12 assists…as sophomore, scored 7 goals, 5 assists…Mark Zuckerberg is his role model…favorite college athlete is Luke Kennard…favorite pro athlete is Tom Brady…says “I am honored to have the opportunity to represent my school, my team, and my coaches.”
Connor Munz
Connor…Green Hope…6-2, 180…F…coached by David Corsbie…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference…scored 22 goals, 15 assists…also played basketball and football…member of AB Honor Roll…plans to attend Coastal Carolina University where he will major in business management…wants to start his own business…favorite pro athlete is Richard Petty…says “It is a great honor to be selected to play in this all-star game. I am excited to be a part of a highly talented group of players, and I am looking to have a great time with everyone.”
Tristan Nelson
Tristan…Laney…6-3, 180…F…coached by Jameson Noble…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…scored 29 goals, 6 assists…as junior, scored 15 goals, 2 assists…member of NHS, Beta Club, Surf Club…Info Jax Surf Charities…volunteer at Port City Community Church…plans to attend NC State where he will major in textiles…wants to pursue a career in textiles, creating and designing new and innovative sports equipment and materials that can be used in various sports clothing and shoes…says “I think playing in the all-star game is a great opportunity to be able to play with the best soccer players in North Carolina. I am really looking forward to meeting new people, and I hope it is a lot of fun.”
Dillon Parker
Dillon…Corinth Holders…5-4, 115…M…coached by Brent Walston…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-County, Conference Offensive MVP, team Offensive MVP, JUSA High School “Mr. Soccer” for Johnston County…scored 11 goals, 19 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…Coach’s Award recipient…scored 14 goals, 16 assists…as sophomore, scored 1 goal, 3 assists…participated in National Championships in Arizona representing Region III…plans to major in biology in college…wants to attend medical school and then become a doctor…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zach Wright…favorite pro athlete is Alexis Sanchez…says “I am very excited to play in the all-star game. It is a great opportunity to showcase my skill and a great opportunity to represent my school one more time. I cannot wait for the practices and game and learning even more about the game.”
Declan Payne
Declan…New Hanover…6-0, 160…M…coached by Theodore Rennie… as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, StarNews All-Area Player of the Year, team captain…plans to play for UNC Charlotte as a walk-on…will major in physical education…wants to pursue a career as a physical training professional, helping people attain their fitness and nutritional goals…favorite college athlete is Ian Bennett…favorite pro athlete is Luis Suarez…says “I believe it is a wonderful opportunity to represent my school in this all-star game. I look forward to playing with many other top-level players, and I am thrilled I was selected to participate.”
Josh Siggers
Josh…Swansboro…5-11, 150…M…coached by Doug Kidd…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, JD News Defensive Player of the Year…scored 4 goals, 6 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…scored 3 goals, 1 assist…also 3 times named All-Conference and twice qualified for state championship in swimming and competed in tennis as a sophomore…member of band as a freshman and sophomore…plans to play at Appalachian State University as a walk on…will major in sustainable agriculture…wants to pursue a career in agriculture and start his own business…his father Tom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Kyle McGovern…favorite pro athlete is Ronaldinho…says “I know many great players who have participated in this event, so I am honored for this selection. I expect to gain more exposure and motivation. Being surrounded by the other best players in the state will be the best competitive environment.”
Gray Sutter
Gray…Clinton…6-2, 200…G…coached by Bradley Spell…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-County, All-Conference, County Player of the Year, team MVP…played over 100 matches in his high school career…played for gold medal team at Powerade State Games…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-County, All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-County, All-Conference…also played tennis and JV baseball…member of Beta Club, DECA Club, SGA Club…NC Scholar…Jr. Leadership Graduate…plans to major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Dennis Smith, Jr….favorite pro athlete is Diego Costa…says “I am excited about playing in the all-star game. I feel it is a great opportunity and an honor to be chosen to represent Eastern NC, Clinton High School, and my community. I plan to gain new friends and look forward to playing with and against some of the best players in the state.”
Cadence Tootle
Cadence…Swansboro…6-0, 175…M…coached by Doug Kidd…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team captain and MVP…selected to play in the Clash of the Carolinas…scored 18 goals, 15 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…gold medalist in the NC State Games…scored 14 goals, 9 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…undecided about the college he will attend…plans to study design or engineering…Coach Kidd is his role model…favorite college athlete is Kyle McGovern…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I am beyond ecstatic about the game and glad I get to play in it. I am expecting to be able to play at the highest level of soccer possible. I also am expecting to be able to have fun meeting new kids playing the game we all love to play.”
Ian Walston
Ian…North Johnston…5-11, 150…D…coached by Jody Edwards…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-County, Top Drawer High School All-American watch list…scored 14 goals, 22 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-County, All-Conference, team MVP…scored 42 goals, 32 assists…as sophomore, scored 12 goals, 8 assists…also was he kicker on the football team and was named team MVP and was an individual conference champion in tennis…school Extra Effort Award winner as a sophomore…president of NHS…held school supply drive for kids in local community and assisted with the “Teddy Toss” to gather stuffed animals for local law enforcement…plans to major in exercise and sports science in college…wants to pursue a career as a soccer coach or athletic trainer…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Deshaun Watson…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I feel excited to take on the experience of playing in the all-star game. I expect to represent my high school while taking on NC’s best soccer players.”
Turner Wells
Turner…Clinton…6-3, 175…D…coached by Bradley Spell…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-County, All-Conference…scored 7 goals…gold medalist on Powerade State Games team…also played tennis…member of Beta Club, Science Club, DECA, Spanish Honor Society…NC Scholar…plans to attend UNC Wilmington where he will play as a walk-on…plans to major in biology…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Marcus Paige…favorite pro athlete is Thiago Silva…says “I feel that being selected for the all-star game is an honor. Being able to represent my school, community, and Eastern NC is very exciting. I look forward to the challenge of playing with and against some of the best players in the state. I expect to gain more experience of high level play and teamwork while participating in the game.”
EAST FOOTBALL BIOS
Nick Anderson
Nick…Terry Sanford…6-3, 275…OL…coached by Bruce McClelland…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain and highest graded OL for the season, Top 5 Players to Watch, Player of the Week…as junior, named All-Conference…also competed in track and field…A/B Honor Roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke where he will major in computer technology…wants to play football as long as possible and then work in the IT industry…God is his role model…favorite college athlete is Ryan Switzer…favorite pro athlete is J.J. Watt…says “I am excited and honored to represent my school and my family in the all-star game.”
Thomas Battle
Thomas…Rocky Mount…6-0, 330…DL…coached by Jason Battle…as senior, named All-Conference…had 48 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss…as junior, named All-Conference…twice named Defensive Player of the Game…played on 3A state championship team…had 49 tackles…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Fayetteville State University where he will major in business management…wants to pursue a career as an accountant or account manager…Clee Atkinson is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Ray Lewis…says “I feel great and honored about playing in the all-star game. Not many people can say that they are playing in this. I’m expecting to develop myself and to gain a relationship/brotherhood with new people on and off the playing field.”
Jaicari Boone
Jaicari…Jacksonville…5-11, 160…DB/QB…coached by Beau Williams…as senior, named All-Conference…as junior, named All-Conference…member of Honor Roll…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Greensboro College where he will major in accounting…wants to pursue a career in professional football or as an accountant…his coaches and family are his role models…favorite college athlete is Ryan Switzer…favorite pro athlete is Payton Manning…says “I feel great going into this event, and I am excited to play. I’m expecting to get more exposure and to learn new things.”
Daenard Branch
Daenard…Kinston…6-0, 180…WR/DB…coached by Ryan Gieselman…as senior, had 54 receptions for 1,383 yards, averaging 25.6 yards per catch and 106.4 yards per game…15 TDs…longest reception was for 80 yards…also competed in track and field and basketball…plans to play for Lackawanna College as a walk-on…undecided about college major…wants to pursue a career in mechanical engineering…his father, Robert Branch, is his role model…favorite college athlete is DeDe Westbrook…favorite pro athlete is Julio Jones…says “It’s an honor to represent my family and the community of Kinston one more time playing the game I love. I hope to gain new life-long friends while playing this game. This is a once in a lifetime experience.”
Aaron Cox
Aaron…Ayden-Grifton…6-4, 226…DL…coached by Paul Cornwell…as senior, named All-Conference, Kinston Free Press All-Area…had 48 solo tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, and 8 sacks…as junior, had 45 solo tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and 10 sacks…as sophomore, had 28 solo tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, and 5 sacks…also competed in track and field…member of NHS, Link Crew…plans to major in physical therapy…wants to start his own physical therapy practice…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Carlos Watkins…favorite pro athlete is Von Miller…says “It is a great honor to represent my team, my school, and my community in this prestigious game. I look forward to competing in the game and representing the East.”
Duncan Englehardt
Duncan…East Carteret…6-0,220…LB…coached by Caleb King…as senior, named All-Conference, Farm Bureau Player of the Week, Defensive Player of the Year, team captain…had 75 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception returned for a TD…as junior, named All-Conference, team captain…as sophomore, named team captain…Coach’s Award recipient…also twice named All-Conference in baseball, where he was also team captain and MVP…Harvard Book Award recipient…Tar Hill Boys’ State representative…Beta Club officer…Student Government vice president…will play at Davidson college as a walk-on…plans to major in pre-med…wants to pursue a career as a dentist…coach Caleb King is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Tom Brady…says “I am excited to be a part of such an honorable game. I will take away new friendships and experiences from the game.”
Jerome Ferguson
Jerome…Lee County…6-2, 270…OL…coached by Burton Cates…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…Coach’s Award recipient…as junior, named All-Conference…also played basketball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Campbell University where he will major in sports management…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Hamidou Diallo…favorite pro athlete is Julius Peppers or Clay Matthews…says “I am really excited to play in the all-star game. It’s an honor to be one of the best players in the state. I’m expecting to learn more as I go into college and meet new people from North Carolina.”
Kendall Frazier
Kendall…Havelock…5-10, 190…HB…coached by Kenneth Frazier…as senior, named All-Area…as junior, named All-Area, All-Conference…also wrestled – regional champ with a record of 26-4…member of Beta Club…will attend N.C. A&T State University where he will major in civil engineering…wants to pursue a career as a civil engineer…favorite pro athlete is Mike Tyson…says “I feel excited to be playing in the all-star game. I expect to have fun.”
Markel Freeman
Markell…Riverside-Martin…6-6, 195…WR…coached by Asim McGill…as senior, passed for 536 yards and 7 TDs, rushed for 623 yards and 7 TDs, and had 26 receptions for 633 yards and 8 TDs…had 1,792 all-purpose yards…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Johnson C. Smith University where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career as a police detective…Marcus Freeman is his role model…favorite college athlete is Malik Monk…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I feel great about playing in this wonderful event. I am expecting to get better from participating in this event.”
Collin Hairr
Collin…John T. Hoggard…6-2, 187…WR…coached by Craig Underwood…as senior, named All-Area…had 587 receiving yards and 9 TDs…as junior, had 350 receiving yards and 3 TDs…as sophomore, had 150 receiving yards and 1 TD…also competed in track and field…member of National Honor Society…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Davidson College…favorite college athlete is Leonard Fournette…favorite pro athlete is Julio Jones…says “I am excited to play in the all-star game. I hope to gain knowledge of what it is like to play on a higher level of athleticism than high school since most of the athletes are going to college.”
Rashaun Hines
Rashaun…Seventy-first…6-0, 275…OL…coached by Duran McLaurin…as senior, named All-Conference, team captain…71st Falcon Alumni Award recipient…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, Best O-line Man of the Year for 71st High School…as sophomore, named Best Offensive Lineman…also played baseball…plans on majoring in engineering…wants to pursue a career in acrobat engineering…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Ryan Kahill…says “As a high school graduate that loves football and plays with passion, I feel honored to put another uniform on and go back out on the field to compete for something again and hopefully an opportunity to play college football.”
Luke Hoggard
Luke…John A. Holmes…6-0, 205…QB…coached by Paul Hoggard…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area…passed for 667 yards and 8 TDs, rushed for 484 yards and 6 TDs…had 2,341 career yards passing and 26 career passing TDs…as sophomore, named All-Conference…also played baseball and basketball…undecided about college choice…plans to major in exercise physiology…wants to pursue a career as a strength coordinator…his father is his role model…favorite college and pro athlete is Tim Tebow…says “I’m extremely excited and honored to have the opportunity to play in this game. I will have one last opportunity to play on the high school level with some of the best players in the state.”
D.J. Jones
Dennis…Bunn…5-10, 215…RB/DB…coached by David Howie…as senior, rushed for 1,719 yards and 18 TDs…had 6 receptions for 132 yards…returned 2 kickoffs for TDs…as sophomore, rushed for 1,629 yards and 14 TDs…also competed in basketball, baseball, tennis, and track…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Fayetteville State University where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in the NFL…favorite college and pro athlete is Tarik Cohen…says “I am very excited for this opportunity to showcase what I can do on the football field. I am very humbled by this opportunity. I am expecting it to be a lot of fun, and I am looking forward to the memories that I will have with my teammates.”
Will Jones
Will…Wake Forest…6-2, 185…DB…coached by Reggie Lucas…as senior, named All-Conference…had 22 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 blocked field goal…also played basketball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Methodist University where he will major in mass communications…wants to pursue a career as a sports commentator and have his own radio station for athletics…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Desmond King…favorite pro athlete is Josh Norman…says “I feel honored that I have received this kind of recognition from only playing this position one year. I am very grateful to be playing with and against the best talent in the state. This game should give me a glimpse of what it will be like playing in college, and I will enjoy every bit of this experience.”
Karfa Kaba
Karfa…Scotland County…6-4, 260…DL…coached by Richard Bailey…as senior, named All-Conference…had 49 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD…as junior, had 15 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks…also competed in track and field…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. A&T State University where he will major in mathematical education…wants to be a high school math teacher and football coach…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Grayson Allen…favorite pro athlete is J.J. Watt…says “I feel great about playing in the all-star game. All the work my family and I have put in paid off, but this is nowhere near close to the end. I still have 4-5 more years. I’m expecting to learn what I haven’t learned yet and make some good friends and have fun and ball out.”
Jo Leake
Jo…West Montgomery…5-8, 155…RB/DB…coached by Benjie Brown…as senior, named NCPreps 1A All-State, All-Conference…rushed for 1,555 yards and 30 TDs and had 486 receiving yards and 6 receiving TDs…as junior, named All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference…2-time state champion in track and field…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke…favorite college athlete is Deshaun Watson…favorite pro athlete is Tom Brady…says “It’s a great accomplishment to play in the East-West All-Star game. I am expecting to meet new players and have fun.”
Sage Lilly
Sage…West Craven…6-0, 175…DB…coached by Michael Twichell…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area…had 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and a touchdown…also competed in track where he was the regional champion in the 400 and the state champion in the 4x200 relay…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Coker College where he will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist….favorite college athlete is Fred Kerley…favorite pro athlete is Wayde Van Neikerk…says “I feel like it’s going to be a great experience. Playing in this game means I’m one of the top players from my county and high school.”
Quinzel Lockhart
Quinzel…Havelock…6-3, 195…WR…coached by Caleb King…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area…also competed in track, lacrosse, and basketball…plans to play football at the U.S. Naval Academy…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Will Fuller V…favorite pro athlete is Will Fuller V…says “It’s an honor to be playing in the all-star game. I’m expecting to gain experience about the game and understanding my spot more about WR.”
Anthony McCray
Anthony…West Brunswick…6-9, 205…RB…coached by Kelly Williamson…as senior, named NCPreps 3A All-State, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, StarNews All-Area Offensive Player of the Year…rushed for 1,967 yards and 27 TDs and had over 500 yards receiving…as sophomore, named All-Conference…rushed for over 1,400 yards and 20 TDs…also competed in track and field…member of Skills USA…undecided about school choice…plans to major in construction management…wants to own his own construction management business…his high school coaches are his role models…favorite college athlete is Leonard Fournette…favorite pro athlete is Julio Jones…says “I am extremely excited and thankful for this opportunity to play among some of the top athletes in the state of N.C. I feel it is a great honor to be nominated and invited to participate and as an athlete we are always learning and growing, and I hope to take away some great knowledge and experiences from this opportunity.”
Jonte McMullen
Jonte…Northside-Jacksonville…5-11, 192…QB/DB…coached by Kendrick Pollock…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area, All-Area Player of the Year, team captain and MVP…2AA state championship Offensive Player of the Game…passed for 1,836 yards and 16 TDs…rushed for 1,124 yards and 17 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area, team MVP…rushed for 1,138 yards and 12 TDs…had 8 receptions for 112 yards…undecided about college choice…plans to major in physiology…wants to pursue a career as sports doctor and own his own sports medicine facility…Coach Kendrick Pollock is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jabril Peppers…favorite pro athlete is Adrian Peterson…says “I’m very excited to receive this honor. I am also proud to be representing my high school on this level for the last time. I am expecting this experience to prepare me for the next level while playing with some of the best athletes in the state.”
Amir McNeill
Amir…Scotland County…5-11, 165…DB…coached by Richard Bailey…as senior, named All-Regional, All-Conference…had 55 tackles, 12 pass break ups, and 3 interceptions…also competed in track and field…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. A&T State University where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career in the NFL or be a coach or PE teacher…his uncle is his role model…favorite college athlete is Desmond King…favorite pro athlete is Odell Beckham, Jr….says “I’m glad my hard work paid off, and I expect to become a better DB.
Shaundre Mims
Shaundre…West Craven…6-0, 240…DE…coached by Mike Twichell…as senior, had 66 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 8 sacks…as junior, had 44 tackles, 11 sacks, 1 TD…as sophomore, had 45 tackles, 3 sacks…also named All-Area in basketball…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Charleston Southern University…favorite college athlete is Miles Garrett…favorite pro athlete is Von Miller…says “I’m feeling very excited about getting to play again before I step on a college field. I’m just ready to get coached up by some of the best coaches around and just make the best of my opportunity.”
Patrick Morrison
Patrick…John T. Hoggard…6-4, 265…TE…coached by Craig Underwood…as senior, had 250 yards and 3 TDs receiving…as junior, had 100 yards and 3 TDs receiving…as sophomore, had 75 yards and 1 TD receiving…also competed in basketball and track and field…member of Beta Club…plans to attend NC State where he will major in business...wants to pursue a career in sports marketing…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is O.J. Howard…favorite pro athlete is Greg Olsen…says “I am extremely excited about playing in the all-star game, and I look forward to competing against the best player in North Carolina.”
Sam Nay
Sam…Croatan…5-11, 215…LB/DB…coached by David Perry…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference…on offense, rushed for 1,249 yards, 13 TDs, 11 2-point conversions…returned 13 kicks for 339 yards and 2 TDs…as junior, named All-Area, All-Conference…on offense, rushed for 2,033 yards and 16 TDs, 2 2-point conversions…returned 18 kicks for 542 yards and 2 TDs…as sophomore, rushed for 272 yards and 4 TDs, 1 2-point conversion…also competed in winter track and field and was named All-Conference in baseball…will play for Chowan University as a walk-on…plans to major in pre-med…wants to pursue a career as an orthopedic physician…Lee Nay is his role model…favorite college athlete is Leonard Fournette…favorite pro athlete is Le’veon Bell…says “I am extremely excited and blessed to play in this all-star game. I am looking forward to learning from new coaches who each have something new to offer me as well as make me a better football player and man.”
Montrell Pollock
Montrell…Jacksonville…6-0, 235…LB…coached by Beau Williams…as senior, named NCPreps 3A All-State, All-Area, All-Conference….had 125 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles…as junior, named All-Area, All-State…as sophomore, named All-Area, All-Conference…plans to play for Fayetteville State University as a walk-on…plans to study sports management…wants to pursue a career as a football coach…favorite college athlete is Ben Boulware…favorite pro athlete is Cam Newton…says “I expect to have a chance to show my talent with other players who are as experienced as me on the football field.”
Artavious Richardson
Artavious…Rocky Mount…6-2, 235…DL…coached by Jason Battle…as senior, named All-Conference, Defensive Player of the Year…had 88 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss…as junior, named All-Conference…had 107 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C.A&T State University where he will major in business management…favorite pro athlete is J.J. Watt…says “I expect to go out and have fun competing against other great athletes. I’m just happy that I got the opportunity to be a part of something this amazing.”
Noel Ruiz
Noel…Fike…6-0, 165…K/P…coached by Tom Nelson…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference…90% touchbacks on kickoffs…set school and county record with a field goal of 49 yards…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. A&T State University where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in the NFL…Inky Johnson is his role model…favorite college athlete is Tyler Davis…favorite pro athlete is Justin Tucker…says “I am very excited for the opportunity to play in the all-star game. I expect to meet new friends and coaches and bond with my new teammates that I meet and to be able to play one last high school football game.”
Tralenn Sawyer
Tralenn…Northeastern…5-10, 206…LB…coached by Antonio Moore…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, team Defensive Player of the Year…Lindsey Riddick Award recipient…had 194 tackles, 151 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions…on offense, had 307 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-County…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke where he will major in athletic training…wants to pursue a career in the NFL and then as an athletic trainer…Dwan Bell is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lamar Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Odell Beckham, Jr….says “I’m very excited to be playing in the all-star game and blessed to have the opportunity. I am expecting to gain some more knowledge about my position and make new relationships with players.”
Jacob Scott
Jacob…Cleveland…5-10, 180…WR…coached by Scott Riley…as senior, named AP All-State, NCPreps All-State, All-Conference, News and Observer All-Metro, team offensive MVP…had 104 receptions for 1,925 yards and 24 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…Coach’s Award recipient…had 62 receptions for 816 yards and 4 TDs…as sophomore, named Academic All-Conference….had 26 receptions for 524 yards and 5 touchdowns…also competed in winter track and spring track…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Desean Watson…favorite pro athlete is Antonio Brown…says “I feel honored and excited to have the opportunity to play one more high school game against the best high school players in NC. I expect to attain some knowledge about the sport from the coaches and players.”
Stevie Sharpe
Stevie…Croatan…6-2, 295…OL…coached by David Perry…as senior, named All-Conference, Jacksonville Daily News All-Area…as junior, named All-Conference, Jacksonville Daily News All-Area…as sophomore, named All-Conference…also competed in wrestling where he was 3-times individual conference champion and twice qualified for state championship…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Wingate University where he will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a high school or college football coach…favorite college athlete is Mitch Trubiksi…favorite pro athlete is J.J. Watt…says “I am honored to have this opportunity to represent my high school and my family. I look forward to meeting and working with my teammates and coaches. I am excited about the game and the bond we will share on and off the field.”
Ryheem Skinner
Ryheem…Clinton…5-9, 202…HB…coached by Bob Lewis…as senior, named All-Region, All-County, All-Conference, County Player of the Year…rushed for 1,564 yards…as junior, named All-Region, All-County, All-Conference, County Player of the Year…rushed for 2,173 yards…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-County, All-Conference, County Player of the Year…rushed for 2,105 yards…3-times named All-Conference in track…undecided about the college he will attend…plans to major in business…wants to play professional football…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jabrill Peppers…says “It’s an honor to be selected to play in the all-star game, and I’m looking forward to a great experience.”
Lajarvius Thomas
Lajarvius…John A. Holmes…6-2, 275…OL…coached by Paul Hoggard…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference, All-State…as junior, named All-Area…as sophomore, named All-Area…also competed in wrestling, where he was a 2-time state qualifier, and track…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Tabor College where he will major in engineering and physical education…wants to pursue a career in the NFL…Brandon Rome is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jabrill Peppers…favorite pro athlete is Von Miller…says “It feels great to have an opportunity to play in another big game. I expect to be exposed to some of the best players and competition in NC.”
Taye Vereen
Taye…West Brunswick…6-3, 250…OL/DL…coached by Kelly Williamson…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area…as sophomore, named All-Conference…also competed in basketball and track and field…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with UNC Pembroke where he will major in computer science…wants to pursue a career programming software for a major company…his dad, Farris Vereen, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Myles Garrett…favorite pro athlete is J.J. Watt…says “I’m excited for the opportunity to compete with top athletes from across the state. I feel that this is a privilege to be nominated and invited to participate and hope to take away knowledge, experience, and memories from the week.”
Modica Whitehurst
Modica…Ayden-Grifton…5-9, 174…RB…coached by Paul Cornwell…as senior, named All-Conference, Kinston Free Press All-Area, Greenville Daily Reflector All-County, Conference Offensive Player of the Year…had 208 carries for 1,162 yards and 27 TDs…4 catches for 70 yards and 1 TD…as junior, named All-Conference…had 180 carries for 1,162 yards and 10 TDs…3 catches for 38 yards and 1 TD…as sophomore, had 32 carries for 278 yards and 2 TDs…also competed in wrestling where he was twice named conference champion…member of SGA…Junior Class President…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Guilford College where he will major in criminal justice…would like to pursue a career as an attorney…favorite college athlete is Jabrill Peppers…favorite pro athlete is Steve Smith…says “I am excited to play and represent my school and community, and I look forward to playing with great players from across the state and being a leader for the East squad.”
Jimmy “Buck” Williams
Buck…West Johnston…5-10, 235…OL…coached by Jimmy Williams…as senior, named All-Conference, team Most Valuable Lineman, Academic All-Conference…as junior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…Hog Tough Award recipient…member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes…plans to attend East Carolina University where he will major in accounting…wants to pursue a career as an accounting lawyer…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jalen Hurts…favorite pro athlete is Antonio Brown…says “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to participate in the game, which may be my final football game. I feel honored that I’ll get to compete with some of the best talent in the state, and I expect to have an incredible all-around experience during practice and the game.”
Ja’Quan Witherspoon
Ja’Quan…North Pitt…6-2, 305…OL…coached by Brent Wooten…as senior, named All-Conference…also competed basketball and in indoor and outdoor track where he was a state qualifier in the shot put and discus…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with Fayetteville State University where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career in law enforcement and be a detective…his mother, Shenita Witherspoon is his role model…favorite college athlete is John Ross…favorite pro athlete is Cam Newton…says “It is a great honor to be selected to play in the all-star game, and I am extremely excited to represent North Pitt High School and Eastern North Carolina in the game.”
