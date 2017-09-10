Green Hope's Sophia Gray returns the ball during her tennis match against Cardinal Gibbons' Karly Fitzgerald, which was played in Raleigh on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Green Hope's Sophia Gray returns the ball during her tennis match against Cardinal Gibbons' Karly Fitzgerald, which was played in Raleigh on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. Christine Adamczyk newsobserver.com
Green Hope's Sophia Gray returns the ball during her tennis match against Cardinal Gibbons' Karly Fitzgerald, which was played in Raleigh on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. Christine Adamczyk newsobserver.com

High School Sports

PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: girls tennis

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 10, 2017 10:12 PM

After a surprise 5-4 victory by East Chapel Hill over Cardinal Gibbons, the PrepsNow 20-county area girls tennis rankings got complicated.

St. David’s beat Cary Academy, and Cary Academy and Durham Academy have beaten East Chapel Hill, which beat Gibbons. The only problem? Gibbons beat St. David’s.

It’s a big circle. No matter what, a team is going to get ranked behind a team it beat.

In this case, it’s Gibbons, which falls to sixth. We’re giving the edge to the most recent result, and Gibbons faced St. David’s on Aug. 15, the second day of the season.

Gibbons’ wins over Sanderson and Enloe shift the Cap-7 teams to positions 6-7-8-9 (not to mention Broughton and Millbrook in the top 25 – it’s a crime only two will get automatic playoff berths).

Apex Friendship knocks out Holly Springs from the rankings and takes the Golden Hawks’ spot. C.B. Aycock did the same to D.H. Conley.

PrepsNow Girls Tennis Top 25 Rankings

1. Green Hope (Rec: 3-0. Last week: 1)

2. St. David’s (Rec: 11-1. Last week: 7)

3. Cary Academy (Rec: 7-2. Last week: 8)

4. Durham Academy (Rec: 6-1. Last week: 9)

5. East Chapel Hill (Rec: 6-2. Last week: 10)

6. Cardinal Gibbons (Rec: 10-2. Last week: 2)

7. Sanderson (Rec: 8-1. Last week: 3)

8. Enloe (Rec: 7-1. Last week: 13)

Related stories from The News & Observer

9. Leesville Road (Rec: 6-2. Last week: 4)

10. Panther Creek (Rec: 3-1. Last week: 5)

11. Union Pines (Rec: 3-0. Last week: 6)

12. Pinecrest (Rec: 7-1. Last week: 11)

13. Clayton (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 12)

14. N.C. School of Science and Math (Rec: 5-0. Last week: 15)

15. Apex (Rec: 2-2. Last week: 17)

16. Broughton (Rec: 3-4. Last week: 14)

17. Raleigh Charter (Rec: 3-0. Last week: 18)

18. Chapel Hill (Rec: 5-0. Last week: 19)

19. Fike (Rec: 8-0. Last week: 21)

20. Middle Creek (Rec: 3-3. Last week: 16)

21. Millbrook (Rec: 1-5. Last week: 22)

22. Durham School of the Arts (Rec: 3-2. Last week: 23)

23. Apex Friendship (Rec: 3-1. Last week: NR)

24. Rocky Mount (Rec: 1-0. Last week: 25)

25. C.B. Aycock (Rec: 7-2. Last week: NR)

Falling out: D.H. Conley (20), Holly Springs (24)

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win 1:03

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win
Top football recruit says baseball is his first love 1:15

Top football recruit says baseball is his first love
Apex plays first football game in new Green Level High facility 1:42

Apex plays first football game in new Green Level High facility

View More Video