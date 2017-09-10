PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: boys soccer

Things are starting to take shape in the PrepsNow 20-county area boys soccer rankings. The top six teams in the top 25 are a combined 39-1-2.

Durham Academy burst onto the scene after defeating Jordan, which put the Cavaliers from unranked to top 10. J.H. Rose and Franklin Academy also earned spots in this week’s rankings.

PrepsNow Boys Soccer Top 25 Rankings

1. Cardinal Gibbons (Rec: 5-0-1. Last week: 1)

2. Broughton (Rec: 5-0. Last week: 2)

3. Heritage (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 3)

4. North Raleigh Christian (Rec: 4-0-1. Last week: 4)

5. Green Hope (Rec: 7-1. Last week: 5)

6. Lee County (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 7)

7. Panther Creek (Rec: 4-3. Last week: 6)

8. Chapel Hill (Rec: 6-2. Last week: 9)

9. Durham Academy (Rec: 5-0-1. Last week: NR)

10. Sanderson (Rec: 4-4-1. Last week: 12)

11. Jordan (Rec: 3-2-1. Last week: 10)

12. East Chapel Hill (Rec: 3-2. Last week: 15)

13. Wayne Country Day (Rec: 9-1. Last week: 17)

14. Ravenscroft (Rec: 6-3. Last week: 18)

15. Pinecrest (Rec: 6-1-1. Last week: 19)

16. Jordan-Matthews (Rec: 4-2-2. Last week: 11)

17. Carrboro (Rec: 3-2-2. Last week: 16)

18. C.B. Aycock (Rec: 6-0. Last week: 20)

19. Apex (Rec: 2-3. Last week: 21)

20. Millbrook (Rec: 4-5-1. Last week: 13)

21. Knightdale (Rec: 4-1-3. Last week: 22)

22. Cleveland (Rec: 4-0-3. Last week: 23)

23. Enloe (Rec: 2-0-4. Last week: 24)

24. J.H. Rose (Rec: 5-0. last week: NR)

25. Franklin Academy (Rec: 7-0. Last week: NR)