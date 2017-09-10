Ralph Nayo, second from left, of East Chapel Hill celebrates his goal along his teammates. The Carrboro Jaguars played the East Chapel Hill Wildcats in a boys soccer game that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 tie.
Ralph Nayo, second from left, of East Chapel Hill celebrates his goal along his teammates. The Carrboro Jaguars played the East Chapel Hill Wildcats in a boys soccer game that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 tie. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com
Ralph Nayo, second from left, of East Chapel Hill celebrates his goal along his teammates. The Carrboro Jaguars played the East Chapel Hill Wildcats in a boys soccer game that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 tie. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

High School Sports

PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: boys soccer

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 10, 2017 10:52 PM

Things are starting to take shape in the PrepsNow 20-county area boys soccer rankings. The top six teams in the top 25 are a combined 39-1-2.

Durham Academy burst onto the scene after defeating Jordan, which put the Cavaliers from unranked to top 10. J.H. Rose and Franklin Academy also earned spots in this week’s rankings.

PrepsNow Boys Soccer Top 25 Rankings

1. Cardinal Gibbons (Rec: 5-0-1. Last week: 1)

2. Broughton (Rec: 5-0. Last week: 2)

3. Heritage (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 3)

4. North Raleigh Christian (Rec: 4-0-1. Last week: 4)

5. Green Hope (Rec: 7-1. Last week: 5)

6. Lee County (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 7)

7. Panther Creek (Rec: 4-3. Last week: 6)

8. Chapel Hill (Rec: 6-2. Last week: 9)

9. Durham Academy (Rec: 5-0-1. Last week: NR)

10. Sanderson (Rec: 4-4-1. Last week: 12)

11. Jordan (Rec: 3-2-1. Last week: 10)

12. East Chapel Hill (Rec: 3-2. Last week: 15)

Related stories from The News & Observer

13. Wayne Country Day (Rec: 9-1. Last week: 17)

14. Ravenscroft (Rec: 6-3. Last week: 18)

15. Pinecrest (Rec: 6-1-1. Last week: 19)

16. Jordan-Matthews (Rec: 4-2-2. Last week: 11)

17. Carrboro (Rec: 3-2-2. Last week: 16)

18. C.B. Aycock (Rec: 6-0. Last week: 20)

19. Apex (Rec: 2-3. Last week: 21)

20. Millbrook (Rec: 4-5-1. Last week: 13)

21. Knightdale (Rec: 4-1-3. Last week: 22)

22. Cleveland (Rec: 4-0-3. Last week: 23)

23. Enloe (Rec: 2-0-4. Last week: 24)

24. J.H. Rose (Rec: 5-0. last week: NR)

25. Franklin Academy (Rec: 7-0. Last week: NR)

Falling out: Leesville Road (8), Middle Creek (14), Garner (25).

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win 1:03

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win
Top football recruit says baseball is his first love 1:15

Top football recruit says baseball is his first love
Apex plays first football game in new Green Level High facility 1:42

Apex plays first football game in new Green Level High facility

View More Video